Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 4/11/2018

DC #1

BATGIRL AND THE BIRDS OF PREY #21

The “Full Circle” arc finally reaches its potential, and the end result is pretty awesome. Each member of the team gets a chance in the spotlight, as well as a few delightfully familiar faces. But Black Canary’s arc is where the issue genuinely shines, packing a pretty good punch. There are a few very very small qualms with this issue, namely in speech bubbles that are occasionally hard to pin down on one character or another. But overall, this issue brings about so many things that Birds of Prey truly excels at as a series. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #978

Where Detective ultimately ends up is promising, but the journey is a bit underwhelming. That mostly stems from bringing back concepts that aren’t as interesting as the book wants them to be. Brother Eye is back, so you can probably predict where that leads next. Other moments feel like they’re supposed to be a big deal but somewhat land with a thud, and not much really happens until the final pages. There are some worthwhile character moments here, but overall much of this feels like filler. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

ETERNITY GIRL #2

Writer Magdalene Visaggio and artist Sonny Liew create another gorgeous and challenging issue of one of the best new comics of 2018. Both the narrative and visual storytelling are a little more complex this time, and it makes the comic occasionally difficult to follow in a linear fashion… but given the similarities between Chrysalis and Doctor Manhattan, it is safe to assume linear time here might be overrated. What isn’t overrated? Colorist Chris Chuckry, who does a great job of using the comic’s subdued palette to his advantage, occasionally blowing the doors off with a blast of color when appropriate. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

FLASH #44

Dense, heartfelt, and gorgeously illustrated, The Flash #44 from Joshua Williamson, Carmine Di Giandomenico, and Ivan Placencia is the perfect end to “Perfect Storm,” and sets up the next big story in Williamson’s The Flash beautifully. Framed as a letter from Barry to Iris, it both closes out the chapter fans have been living with for the last few months and reminds audience members who the “Flash War” villain really is in a framing device that expertly uses both the events of the story and the letter itself. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

HAL JORDAN AND THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS #42

Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps #42 kicks off a new arc as a new threat emerges to fight the GLC for control of the galaxy. This issue did a great job of setting up both a philosophical and physical conflict between the Green Lantern Corps and the Darkstars. Not only are the Darkstar suits as potent as a Green Lantern ring, the Darkstars are a little more willing to dole out a more lethal form of punishment that the GLS is a little less willing to use. Plus, the Darkstars might have allies within the Green Lantern Corps, as their first recruit is a former member of the Corps. Unfortunately, the issue is bogged down by Ethan Van Sciver’s lifeless, emotionless, and static art. At some point, Van Sciver needs to learn that rotating a panel a few degrees doesn’t make it more exciting. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

IMMORTAL MEN #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

To an extent, Immortal Men #1 doesn’t completely take every risk you would imagine it to take, and that’s totally okay. There are some characters who could use some further exploration, especially as the series continues to get its legs. But what’s going on just feels so cinematically epic that you can’t help but wonder what will happen next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA #28

The more JLA gets into time travel, the worse it gets. This issue takes another dive in the wrong direction. The villain is dull, Atom’s inner monologue is a chore to read through, and the overall story arc of chasing Chronos to the beginning of time is incredibly confusing, when it’s not completely boring. The art doesn’t do the book any favors either. Some panels are all right, while others look like they haven’t even been finished. This book does succeed in moving the JLA story along; too bad the story itself isn’t very interesting. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

NEW SUPER MAN & THE JUSTICE LEAGUE OF CHINA #22

Introducing a new superhero from North Korea has brought this series into troubling waters, but it continues to handle complex themes admirably. Ideas of balance clash with a lack of moral clarity throughout the issue. Yang provides a framework for young readers to grapple with the lack of solutions in this area of the world. The superhero story that frames the action remains relatively rote though. The twists and action of this issue are standard, if not predictable, and their depiction is workmanlike in nature. This is a solid new installment in a consistently above average series that provides only average execution. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

RED HOOD AND THE OUTLAWS #21

Bizarro’s sad secret is finally revealed and the slow burn build up has an emotional pay off. But what makes Scott Lobdell’s Red Hood and The Outlaws such a good read are the layers built into each chapter of the story and this latest one is no exception. Readers may find out Bizarro’s heartbreaking and vulnerable truth along with Artemis, but that’s not the only thing he’s hiding. Keeping with the nuanced emotion of the issue, we see a surprising side of Jason, too, in another reveal that pushes readers towards yet another mystery while somehow managing not to feel like we’re being teased. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

SCOOBY APOCALYPSE #24

While DC makes a big deal of the upcoming wedding of Batman and Catwoman, writer Keith Griffen and J.M. DeMatteis, artists Pat Oliffe, Tom Nguyen, Andy Owens, and Hi-Fi have put together a surprisingly touching love story between two characters fans have also shipped since long before “shipping” was a thing. Titled “Prelude to Disaster,” the issue centers on establishing a status quo for Fred and Daphne, all while the Mystery Inc. gang are trapped inside a mall while two factions of warring monsters have managed to miss them hiding in plain sight.

The emotions are true, even if Fred has to be told what he’s thinking rather than coming to it on its own, and while the art and layouts are not as daring as the series often boasts, the linework is clean and beautifully executed. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

SCOOBY DOO WHERE ARE YOU #92

The lead story, “Too Many Sleuths,” from writer Ivan Cohen, artists Walter Carzon and Horacio Ottolini, and colorist Silvana Brys, feels from the word go like something that could be really forgettable. The idea is that they are at a “Sleuth Con,” and anybody who has ever seen the comic con episode of a popular detective show can assume they know where that’s going. Instead, they turn it on its head and have a fun, wild, and Easter egg-filled story that is better than it has any business to be.

A Shaggy-centric backup story from Scott Peterson, Tim Levins, Dan Davis and Mike Sellers, is a little less funny and charming, but it’s got a great high concept, solid art, and a great use of colors that could make it a favorite for adult readers.

A third and final story, by writer Frank Strom, artist Scott Neely, and featuring colors by Heroic Age, is probably the most forgettable of the three, but very on-model for Scooby stories, and could appeal to younger reader or big fans of the series. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

SIDEWAYS #3

To put it simply: Sideways is a lot of fun. This issue started by bringing on a new villain, and, though that character fizzled out sooner than I would’ve liked, she brought yet another compelling layer to the mix. Sideways is the perfect example of a younger protagonist that can actually connect with many different audiences, without feeling stale or off-putting. What’s even better is that the art matches the quick and exciting personality of the character, making for an adventurous read for anyone who buys it. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #3

SUICIDE SQUAD #39

Suicide Squad #38 is finally starting to connect the dots it’s been plotting out over the last handful of issues and while the story still has some pacing issues, this issue packs some serious punches to the gut while somehow managing to insert a little bit of sharp humor. The closing panel of the issue doesn’t quite make the wandering storytelling of recent issues worth it, but it definitely sets up for an intriguing next chapter and hints that there may be a very personal cost for everything Amanda Waller has ever done — all while levelling a message about what happens when the government’s power gets too far out of control. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERGIRL #20

Supergirl #20 is the end of the run for the title, and given that it is a finale issue, one would expect the story to be about the Girl of Steel herself. However, that is far from the case. Instead, Steve Orlando uses his final issue to half-heartedly tie up Supergirl‘s story while pushing his New Age of Heroes book instead. Supergirl is left to fight with a reborn Viking judge instead of taking down the D.E.O., and is thus relegated to being a side character in her own book, which is a pretty insulting way to end the series. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 1 out of 5

TITANS #22

Writer Dan Abnett and artists Paul Pelletier, Andrew Hennessy, and Adriano Lucas do the very best with what they have in this issue, which continues that somewhat contrived story of a Justice League who refuses to take the Titans seriously. Their constant dismissals of Donna in this issue are in keeping with the story’s high concept but still seem absurd, even though they are rendered beautifully. It’s a treat to get to see Pelletier tackle the Justice League, and his style is remarkably suited to Batman. The last few issues buy back a lot of goodwill from a story that has felt needlessly dour, but it’s pretty late in the game to be selling the audience on the whole “we only broke them down so we could build them up” strategy. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

TRINITY #21

The search for Steve Trevor continues in Trinity #21 and while the art this issue is beautiful, the story continues to leave much to be desired. The heroes’ Skartaris story clearly isn’t fully over, but if James Robinson was trying to build some tension or intrigue or even a real cliffhanger at the end of the issue, he failed. Even though Trinity is coming to an end next issue, it feels like the story has already given up. Forced setup, superfluous fighting, the heroes seeming to be a little slow to figure things out — it’s starting to feel like the end of Trinity might already be here. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 1 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #44

Wonder Woman and her allies battle Darkseid and the Female Furies in what ought to be an epic issue. That’s not the case though as no page manages to make the actual combat exciting. There is a generic quality to the non-stop punches being thrown with little to no impact. Characters talk over every moment explaining what has already happened and what the stakes are. Yet the stakes have never felt less significant given the heroes and settings involved. There is a rote quality to a reveal that has not been established in any meaningful manner. This issue simply should not be so tedious, yet it probably works best as a sleep aid. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1

AVENGERS #688

The skeleton of this chapter of “Avengers: No Surrender” has the bones of a perfect Avengers story, but the execution fails to deliver. As with past chapters, this issue channels classic Avengers tales by mixing melodrama, heroic sacrifice, discussions about what it means to be an Avenger and to be part of a team, and of course, a hero shot of the Avengers assembling. All of that is drawn by multiple art teams delivering on the promise of these ideas with different levels of success. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

BEN REILLY SCARLET SPIDER #17

Ben Reilly might be a lousy superhero, but he’s not necessarily beyond redemption. In this issue of the most superfluous of the Spider-books, we learn whether Reilly decides to go through with his literal deal with the devil. Last issue, Mephisto offered to clean Reilly’s soul if Reilly killed Wong, the leader of the new Midnight Sons. While Reilly goes as far as to line up the shot, he’s interrupted by a demon-possessed Kaine who claims that he’s reneged on Mephisto’s deal. This still isn’t a very good superhero comic, but I enjoyed Will Sliney’s artwork, especially in the first couple of pages as Reilly contemplates the consequences of his (many) poor decisions. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #700

Captain America #700 delivers an appropriate ending to what feels like a quintessential Captain America story. The limits of Captain America’s ideal are put to the test, and somehow he claims victory even in defeat, and with Chris Samnee drawing it all looks gorgeous. The addition of some Jack Kirby pages as a backup is… fine. When is Jack Kirby art not welcome? Just don’t expect much in the way of a story from them. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

CHAMPIONS #19

With a new creative team and a new story arc, Champions #19 was a bit of a wild card this month. Fortunately, everybody stepped up and delivered a really fun entry to this series. Instead of giving one character too much attention, this issue of Champions spread the love, allowing each and every member of the team to have their own moment or two. The Champions also got a home base, and, while that doesn’t sound like a very big deal, it really goes a long way toward making these kids feel like the better comic teams of old, and helps make them even more relatable to the reader. This issue sets up a great ride for the Champions going forward. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

DESPICABLE DEADPOOL #298

Sometimes a superhero comic just needs one great fight scene; that’s the case with this installment of Despicable Deadpool. After setting up the hordes of villains aiming for the $20 million bounty on Deadpool’s head, three particularly notable ones arrive to deliver some twisty action. The jokes are over-the-top, but the fighting itself isn’t. Arrows, fire, and punches comprise the majority of the action, making the hits as ugly and personal as the best stories in this run. As part of a build to the upcoming issue 300, this is a finely tuned middle chapter. It delivers on all fronts, while still building momentum for what comes next. Based on the final page, things will only get crazier from here on out. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE #388

Picking up after the events of Doctor Strange: Damnation #3, Doctor Strange #388 is a trippy adventure, but is, most importantly, easy to follow. The Sorcerer Supreme teams up with Man’s Best Friend for an important battle to save the world from being swallowed entirely by Mephisto’s evil-bidding, with a few surprise appearances leading to what might be the oddest team-up in Strange’s history. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

DOMINO #1

Gail Simone’s writing practically sings in Domino‘s debut here, and the rotating cast of characters makes her life feel immediately familiar. The character designs and expressions are ace, and artist David Baldeon seemingly never misses a chance to serve both kinds of looks: on Domino’s face, and with her wardrobe. There’s a lot to like here, even if you hate Greg Land, and the mystery at its center is promising. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 4 out of 5

EXILES #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Exiles is a great concept, but it’s only as good as its execution. This debut should reassure existing fans and promise new ones that the team is in the very best of hands. Based purely on the work of Rodríguez, López, and Bellaire, there is an argument to be made that this is a must-read at Marvel. The most standard pages they deliver exceed the best of many other ongoing series. Yet the groundwork is also being laid for a reality-hopping adventure every bit as good as those in the original from 20 years ago. Ahmed has made quick work of the explanations and rigamarole of setup, and is now fully prepared to embark on an adventure with compelling characters and a deeply disturbing foe. This is how you introduce a new superhero team; long live the Exiles. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

FALCON #7

The plotting of this second arc has begun to spin out like a side scrolling video game. You might be able to switch primary characters and even gain a new sidekick, but directives and villains are handed out in a methodical fashion with no substantial connections to character or logic. There are vampires and then there are more vampires at the location the prior vampires directed you to go. Falcon is a machine that understands the basic elements of a superhero comic, but is unable to comprehend why readers seek them out. Beyond a handful of engaging panels, there’s little here to compel interest in the next issue or even the next page. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

OLD MAN LOGAN #38

Old Man Logan #38 is a drag of a comic book. Aside from the title character being a completely unnecessary addition to the Marvel Universe at this point, this issue doesn’t really do anything to get a reader invested. It’s a slow, drawn-out plot about justice in politics, which is basically the opposite of anything you want out of a Logan book. To top it off, the art gets incredibly cartoony throughout, especially when we’re given closeups of Logan or Bullseye. It doesn’t remotely fit the tone that the story is trying to convey. Old Man Logan is quickly becoming the poster child for the phrase “Quit while you’re ahead.” — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN DEADPOOL #31

It’s really hard to talk about Spider-Man/Deadpool #31 without spoiling some major twists. Not only do we finally get some much needed context for the Chameleon’s recent actions, we also get a stunning last page twist that makes a lot of sense and provides some very personal stakes to the extended Spider-Man/Deadpool arc. This issue is almost too packed with surprises, but I feel like there’s some great payoffs for longtime readers of this book. Kudos to Robbie Thompson for pulling off a surprise that few readers will see coming. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #14

The Galactic Empire hopes to take control of Mon Cala, sending Vader and his Inquisitors to not only intimidate the planet’s political leaders, but also uncover the whereabouts of Jedi that escaped Order 66. Jedi Master Barr offers plenty of exposition about Anakin Skywalker and his partnership with Palpatine, offering readers very little new information. Understandably, the resolve of the Mon Calamari shows the Empire they have a few tricks up there sleeves, potentially putting Vader in danger. Well, Vader is actually in no danger at all, because we know he’ll survive everything, making for an underwhelming “surprise” at the issue’s conclusion. Additionally, the reveal of the Jedi who attempt to band together to stand up to Vader was also disappointing, as we learned little about them and had to relive Anakin’s fall from grace. An appearance from Admiral Ackbar made us slightly more invested in the story, though we hope the next issues in the arc are either more narratively satisfying or action-packed. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

STAR WARS THRAWN #3

If what interests you most about Thrawn is the inner workings and intrigue behind some of the more compelling figures in the Galactic Empire, then issue #3 is for you! Rather than focusing on Thrawn, we learn more about Arihnda Pryce, an intelligent schemer who is happy to use her resources to not only climb the ranks within the Empire but also to score revenge on those who have wronged her. The issue doesn’t push the story forward all that much, though the emphasis on Pryce will pay off later when she becomes one of Thrawn’s most trusted allies. Fans of Pryce are sure to love this issue, with those of us who might be indifferent about her at least get a better grasp of her backstory. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

THANOS #18

Thanos #18 is both a blessing and a curse. It’s another great issue in an already stellar run of a wild story. What’s a little disappointing is that this is the last issue of the series. Fortunately, Cates and Shaw went out on their own terms, bringing the story of Thanos full circle while also helping Marvel set up another big event. So, who wins when Thanos goes head-to-head with Thanos? The answer is simple: We do. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #31

When Squirrel Girl clicks, it can be magic, and this might be my favorite issue of the series so far. The comedic tone and bubbly visuals haven’t changed from previous installments, but Ryan North and Erica Henderson find the perfect joke and sight gag ratio, complimented by a delightful supporting cast. The story is self-contained, but still features substance in regards to its characters, and there’s a genuineness to the relationship it spotlights. You’ll laugh out loud for sure, but you might even catch yourself crying…in a good way. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

VENOMIZED #2

Venomized feels like a comic book with the volume turned up a bit too loud. Every character is a bursting with anger, every panel is as dramatic as possible, there isn’t much actual story to hang onto. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN BLUE #25

In theory, X-Men Blue building up to the conclusion of the Mothervine story should be giving X-Men fans everything they want. There’s a cabal of evil mutants, plus Sentinels are involved, and a whole new lineup of X-Men. Unfortunately, this issue is some of artist Jorge Molina’s weakest work, with awkward character figures and confusing two-page spreads, and Bunn’s dialogue has gotten wordy. It’s not awful, but it feels like it should be much, much better. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN RED #3

X-Men Red continues its mission to modernize the X-Men’s, well, mission. This issue tackles information warfare and torch-wielding hate mobs. Cassandra Nova reminds us of just how monstrous she is and Trinary makes a strong case for becoming the next breakout X-Men character. Arar’s artwork falters in a couple of panels where the linework gets a bit too loose, but for the most part, he’s still drawing captivating action and stunning hero shots. X-Men Red is the X-Men book to watch. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ADVENTURE TIME COMICS #22

This issue puts together a collection of very short stories, and none of them really quite stick. “Gladiator Realm” is fairly solid, even as its lettering and art is occasionally a little hard to follow. “Pepper Power!” has a weird sort of charm to it, but its art and overall plot feel a little simple. To an extent, “Favorite Shirt” suffers from a similar sort of problem, but the end result is pretty adorable. “Billy the Hero” takes things into another narrative and visual direction, in a story that is interesting but a little rushed. And “Sword of the Sun” closes things on a slightly more optimistic, but still kind of weak, conclusion. Fans of the series — especially younger ones — might enjoy this, but there’s definitely better standalone issues. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2 out of 5

ANIMOSITY: EVOLUTION #5

Animosity‘s biggest strength is showing how human animals can be, and Evolution #5 keeps up that stellar tradition. Unexpected scenarios constantly pop up that derail your expectations, and one need look no further than a mice-led interrogation scene for proof. The more technological and science fiction aspects aren’t as compelling as the bonds and relationships between the characters, but the captivating art will help hold your attention through the valleys. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

ASSASSINS CREED ORIGINS #2

Assassin’s Creed Origins #2 continues to flesh out Aya’s story towards the end of the video game. In this issue, we see the direct consequences of her assassination of Julius Caesar, with Rome on the brink of total collapse. This issue actually presents some new story not seen in the game, namely that Aya realizes the error of a public assassination and its effects on the populace. This isn’t a bad video game comic tie-in — both the story pacing and PJ Kiaowa’s art are pretty good — but I have time getting really invested in the plot of the comic, as it seems to be building towards another moment that we saw in the actual Assassin’s Creed Origins game. I guess if you enjoyed Aya’s character and felt that she didn’t get enough time to shine in the game, you’ll enjoy the comic. – Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

BACK TO THE FUTURE TIME TRAIN #4

Written by Bob Gale and John Barber, the issue still reads like a slightly aged-up episode of the old Back to the Future cartoon, and centers around wacky hijinks most likely to be popular with very young readers. The art, from Megan Levens, was disconcerting last issue but stylized and interesting. This time around, it is much more consistent in a way that makes it both more pleasant to look at and more dull. Charlie Kirchhoff’s colors are effective and moody, but at times make the backgrounds feel muddy as some of them are very monochrome. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

BEAUTY #21

There’s a superficial element to this issue of Beauty as Cooper works to evade forces greater than himself. It’s a montage of scenes all too familiar to fans of thrillers and conspiracy theories, going through the paces of protecting loved ones, passing on evidence, and hiding. There’s nothing particularly engaging or innovative about the presentation of these moments either. Each of them reads like boxes being ticked off on a checklist. Things continue to happen and the comic fails to provide emphasis or meaning for those things. Just like in Beauty #20 there’s a final twist, but it falls flat after an issue without much else to offer. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

BLOODSHOT SALVATION #8

This issue, which is perfectly entertaining, suffers by comparison to last month’s daring and simple issue. Returning to the fully-painted world of artist Renato Guedes, some of the style’s excesses are laid more bare by last issue’s almost-all-black work from Jeff Lemire. It also feels somewhat straightforward and predictable: in order to get from point A to B, Bloodshot slashes, shoots, punches and generally kills his way through demons. Once there, he makes a deal with a devil to save his daughter’s life.

The endpoint is genuinely interesting, for both Bloodshot and his daughter, but ultimately the journey there feels a little more by-the-numbers than this remarkable series has so far. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

BROTHERS DRACUL #1

Count Dracula is the most well-known vampire in history, who was loosely inspired by the real 15th Century Prince Vlad the Impaler. Brothers Dracul begins with a tease of Vlad’s villainy before flashing back to his imprisonment alongside his brother, with the Ottoman Sultan knowing the value of the duo’s killer instincts. Much of the story plays out like a classic medieval tale of boys rebelling against a ruler, only for the final pages to tease that there are far more demonic forces at play. Cullen Bunn’s script and Mirko Colak’s art complement each other well, unfolding as a grisly historical tale up until the moment the book becomes more monstrous. The issue suffers from having to set the stage for the entire series, yet now that we know the premise, we’re looking forward to where the story goes from here. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

CRUDE #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Crude feels like Orlando is tapping into a different portion of his writing sensibilities. And the art team is firing on all cylinders to take the story where it needs to go. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEAD HAND #1

The very concept of Dead Hand technology offers a lot of potential as seen in Dr. Strangelove or the final season of The Americans. The new Image Comics series doesn’t nearly carry the weight of its title in its first outing. Mysteries are crafted, but they don’t offer any inherent hook. A character is sketched with some tongue-in-cheek dialogue, but very few reasons to pay attention. Even the designs seem to confuse whether this is a Cold War thriller or yet another superhero adjacent comics series. For every nugget of an idea worth exploring, there’s a repeated image that suggests this series doesn’t have the legs to last or live up to its own title. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEADLY CLASS #33

In the chaotic, character-filled battles of Deadly Class, each new issue has a consistent method of offering just enough to keep readers going. There are too many moving pieces to provide a deep dive into a single battle or turning points on all fronts, but Wes Craig does manage to make the new movements within each thrilling. Silent cause-and-effect sequences of brutality are every bit as effective as nervous, hushed chatter. Each individual storyline provides a different take on violence and they’re all very well executed. Thus even a solid middle chapter like this still manages to feel exciting while readers wait for the hammer to fall. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DODGE CITY #2

More is revealed in the second issue of Dodge City, and it feels like writer Josh Trujillo is intentionally teasing out character arcs and team dynamics rather than leaving plot holes and the like. It’s still unclear why Tomas — the newest member — is captain, but the history of the team’s mistakes being revealed here allows for the rest of the issue to breathe and explore a bit. The comic continues to feel like a sports manga, and that’s high praise. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 3 out of 5

DRY COUNTY #2

Dry County has a slightly juvenile tone to it, and while I know that’s the intent of the story I’m still unclear if it’s effective. Cartoonist Rich Tomasso completely blew my mind with titles like Dark Corridor, She-Wolf, and Spy Seal, but so far his “everyman detective story” is leaving me wanting. His cartooning is still excellent, and his flatter coloring style works well with the vibrant saturation of the neon Miami setting. He conveys action extremely well, sometimes in a classic strip style that seems right out a Dick Tracy comic. In fact, with Dry County, there is a lot to like. The plot, however, keeps me wanting more. It’s not what I’ve come to expect from Tomasso — his typically crisp and witty dialogue comes across flat, and his main voice for the narration starts to grate after a few pages.

Of course, these are minor gripes, and I hope it comes across as intentional and the story becomes a bit easier to read as the narrative comes into focus later on. It’s still a crime comic worth the read if only for its unique approach, but Tomasso is an amazing cartoonist that everyone should pick up. This might not be his strongest work out of the gate, but previous projects prove he’s more than capable of delivering a great story. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

DUCKTALES #8

Ducktales #8 represents both the best and worst of what this comic has to offer. Some bits throughout the two stories can be genuinely funny, reminding you why you liked the old show in the first place. Many other parts however, feel dull, and drag you from point A to point B without anything notable actually happening in between. Nonetheless, the art is alright, and the issue is a passable kids comic that will keep children invested for solid chunk of time. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

GEARS OF WAR RISE OF RAAM #4

Gears of War: Rise of Raam #4 is a massive improvement over previous issues, mainly because it doesn’t spend its entire time focusing on the inner politics of an underground alien society dedicated to war. Instead of spending its time dealing with nearly identical aliens yelling at each other, Rise of Raam finally gets to the good part: the invasion of the surface world of Sera. Unlike the below-ground combat, which was static and boring, Raam’s invasion of the surface world is brutal and bloody. While this still isn’t a “great” comic, it’s a lot more in line with what you’d expect out of a Gears of War comic than previous issues. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

GIDEON FALLS #2

The mystery continues to build, with enough welcome signs toward solving it as Father Tom pleads a seemingly hopeless though valid case of innocence and Norton pleads his seemingly hopeless by valid sanity. Not using prop characters like issue #1 did, Gideon Falls issue #2 focuses on building characters, teasing new arrivals, and developing its core story which looks like a promising, terrifying saga. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 4 out of 5

GOOSEBUMPS DOWNLOAD & DIE #2

There’s just enough connections here to maintain the creepy Goosebumps vibe, but the comic seems to really be about kids relating to each other; Goosebumps is just the vehicle of teenage fears and anxiety. And it works, for the most part. There’s not much meat on the bone just yet, but it feels like this issue is building up to a reveal sooner rather than later. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 3 out of 5

NEIL GAIMAN AMERICAN GODS MY AINSEL #2

Dialogue in a novel can thrive purely on its own rhythm and characterizing qualities. That’s not true in a visual form like comics, and it’s the biggest flaw in this section of an adaptation. There is plenty to be established as Shadow takes a tour of his new hometown and it all occurs in conversation. A waitress standing and talking for an entire page provides some useful information, but with a rigid form it’s not the least bit compelling. Gaiman’s dialogue itself is as good as ever and there are a handful of moments that draw out the mystery and magic that are just beyond these panels. The end result is an issue that is competent, but doesn’t feature a plot well suited to the medium it’s working in though. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

NINJA-K #6

Ninja-K‘s new arc has big aspirations, and thankfully it delivers. Christos Gage pulls back even more layers of the rather mysterious Ninja Programme but doesn’t forget to bring the popcorn with an incredible gauntlet for Ninjak to run through. The art of Juan Jose Ryp lends everything a stylish and brutal flair, though that first fight is a bit underwhelming compared to what comes later. And to think, this is just the introduction. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

OBLIVION SONG #2

Things get complicated in the second issue of Oblivion Song. Subplots of the romantic and conspiracy varieties are added along with a handful of new characters to fill out this expanding premise. Kirkman never loses the thread though, and spends an excellent museum scene providing further staging for the fascinating event at the heart of this series. Depictions of the monsters and landscape are much more limited, but the handful of moments are enough to remind readers why they may want to spend more time there. This is obviously a big story, and it’s only going to get bigger as it continues. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

PLANET OF THE APES: URSUS #4

Take any handful of pages from this issue and you are left with a good preview. Walker constructs narration and dialogue alike to cast a classic villain in a much more sympathetic light. Each scene provides a special glimpse at a multi-faceted character. Pencils and colors are adjusted based on period, and offer ample emotion even in a comic largely driven by dialogue. Yet the scenes hardly cohere into a larger narrative. They exist in a vacuum asking readers to bring ample outside knowledge to draw connections. There is plenty of skill on any given page, but the whole is far weaker than its parts and incoherent to any reader who is not a fan of the Planet of the Apes franchise. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

PRISM STALKER #2

The scope of Prism Stalker is finally becoming clear, but that doesn’t mean the story has become any less of a mind trip. Sloane Leong’s color art continues to remain one of the most valuable aspects about this series, but that’s by a very slim margin. Her layouts are inventive, yet never cluttered. They flow intuitively, which is high praise for a story that’s as mind-bending as this one. The plot is tight, cohesive, easy to digest even if you don’t understand what exactly is happening. Her figure work comes across effortlessly, with emotions and actions subtly taking from from facial expressions and body language. This is mostly impressive because most of her characters are exotic aliens, ranging from mammals to insects to reptiles to weird crystalline beings.

The issue ends somewhat abruptly, but it’s meant to lead the reader into their next step. The bigger picture is coming clear, as evidenced by a new humanoid character providing a bit of exposition. Prism Stalker is probably the best new series coming from Image Comics at the moment, and in just two issues, it’s staked a claim of being surprising and arresting, while appealing to basic human needs. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 5 out of 5

RESIDENT ALIEN: AN ALIEN IN NEW YORK #1

In this story’s fifth mini-series, it has certainly hit a low key rhythm. There’s a comfort to the slowly changing nature of the series as new readers are reminded of old element and new elements are slowly built. Its pacing similar to Concrete or early Bone, but in the guise of detective fiction. While this new #1 never pushes boundaries, it doesn’t have an apparent need to either. Characters comfortably move through their lives and the visual disparity of an alien is a gag best played without too many bright colors. It’s a fun new installment and doesn’t need to be much more than that. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

ROBOCOP CITIZENS ARREST #1

While the first RoboCop movie was surprisingly nuanced in its discussion of the dangers of law enforcement privatization, its sequels and successors have failed to capture the spark of the original. Citizens Arrest, the new RoboCop comic by Brian Wood and Jorge Coelho, continues that trend of falling short by largely missing the point of the franchise. In it, the megacorporation OCP uses a new crowdsourced smart app as its latest attempt to curb crime. The R/Cop app is hailed as a massive success, even though most of the crimes we see are trivial at best. The implication here is that allowing the masses to decide what is illegal is a bad thing, as it gives those with a personal vendetta an easy way to punish their enemies. However, I’m not sure if Brian Wood, a comic creator who was accused of inappropriate conduct and later complained that women speaking out about the bad behavior of men online would result in suicide, is the right person to make that point. Coelho’s art is at least nice to look at, but knowing the history of the person writing this comic makes it seem very disingenuous. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

ROSE #10

Meredith Finch continues to craft a rewarding fantasy adventure tale, and this issue throws in some interesting wrinkles for good measure. The new cast additions have all been winners so far, and Ig Guara serves up vibrant visuals full of luminous hues and expressive characters. Granted, the book can be a bit heavy-handed with its good-hearted messaging, but that doesn’t nearly outweigh the positives. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #5

SEA OF THIEVES #2

Sea of Thieves #2 offers just about everything you’d expect out of a pirate comic. Naval battles, backstabbing, and even a tease of the supernatural – Sea of Thieves has it all. Jeremy Whitley does a fantastic job of juggling a large cast of characters, giving each character a moment to shine and distinguishing them from the stock pirate stereotypes usually found in pirate comics or movies. Rhoald Marcellius’s artwork is a step above the usual video game comic adaptation — the artwork is both high quality and keeps Sea of Thieves’ general cartoony aesthetic. My one problem with the comic is that, since it’s made for Sea of Thieves fans, it still doesn’t explain what the Sea of Thieves is or how it exists in a world filled with real places and countries. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

SLEEPLESS #5

The level of detail, plotting, and characters present in this issue is a testament to just how carefully the creators of Sleepless have crafted their fantasy world. In no time at all they have filled it with wheels within wheels, as politicking and personal grudges lead to ample action and conversations. Both of these elements are conveyed wonderfully by Del Duca who captures the alleviation of tensions between two women just as well as a sword battle. It’s a truly thrilling fantasy landscape and court drama filled with life. The fifth issue of Sleepless is every bit as exciting as the first, and continues to build on its characters and setting alike without ever slowing down. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #2

The second issue of IDW’s new Sonic series is cartoonish in all the right ways. Conveying velocity well is always a problem, but artist Adam Bryce Thomas is more than up to the task. And as always, Amy and Sonic are a delight to see share so many panels, even when she’s pining over him. The lettering this issue is particularly good, and the mystery remains intriguing. A solid little book, all told. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 4 out of 5

TMNT ONGOING #81

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles slows down here for a reset issue that transitions out of the Tricereton invasion arc and sets things up for the new Rat King arc. As such, there’s not much narrative movement here as the series checks in on the status of its ensemble cast. The issue is kept visually interesting with some creative layouts early on. A solid, if not momentous, issue. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

TOMB RAIDER SURVIVORS CRUSADE #4

Tomb Raider: Survivor’s Crusade #4 shows just how dangerous Lara Croft can be… especially when she’s inside an ancient tomb. Croft takes down a group of trained mercenaries connected to the Trinity, a group somehow associated with her father’s death. Croft takes down the group with ruthless efficiency, all the while discovering what exactly the Trinity are trying to hide. The big reveal slants into the supernatural/mythical, but that’s something that the Tomb Raider franchise can usually pull off with great gusto. I enjoyed this take on Croft, even though it really never felt like she was ever in any real danger despite the fact that she was pursued by a group of heavily armed soldiers and had nothing but some exploring tools. Artist Ashley Wood’s art is sadly uneven, shining during “big” scenes but looking rushed and messy in smaller panels. Her faces are especially bad at points, which really bogs down this comic. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

VS #3

As beautiful as VS is, I’m not sure it’s the comic for me. Esad Ribic is working with an expansive canvas in a science fiction setting, where there is little he cannot work onto a page. And the world building is excellent, posing a consumerist society where manipulation and sedation are cornerstones to keep the lower class in check while the powerful struggle to maintain control. Perhaps that’s my problem, is that this story is boring to me. If it seems like I’m inserting myself too much into this review, that’s on purpose. I have full confidence that others will read this comic and enjoy it much more than I would. After all, there is a lot to like. And there are many strengths in the storytelling and the characterization, from both the art and the script, that are easy to recognize. It would be disingenuous for me to read this and say “this comic is bullsh*t.” If I were rich, I’d likely buy a page from Ribic — his art is that beautiful. But me, personally, I am not really enjoying reading it, and would likely drop it from my pulllist at this point. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 2 out of 5