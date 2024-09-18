Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/18/2024

Happy new comic book day! It's another major week in comics, and the ComicBook staff have come together to break down and review as many of the big comics releasing this week as possible. Now obviously this isn't every single comic on stands, but we're breaking down new releases from Marvel, DC, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Oni Press, Mad Cave Studios, DSTLRY, and more! We've also carved out some additional space for three of this week's biggest books, including Catwoman #68, Dazzler #1, and The Moon Is Following Us #1, so if our smaller review here piques your interest, make sure to check out the full review for a much more comprehensive analysis of both issues. As for ratings, we keep things simple with a whole or half number out of five, and you can check out some of our previous reviews right here!



With all that said, let's get to this week's new comics!

DC #1 (Photo: DC) Batman/Superman: World's Finest #31 Mark Waid is still in the driver's seat when it comes to World's Finest, doing double duty on both this and DC's latest crossover, Absolute Power. Unfortunately, Absolute Power's gain is World's Finest's loss as artist Dan Mora has jumped onto the former. While new fill-in artist Adrian Gutierrez provides a worthy effort, there are some chinks in the armor for the new team-up book. The story luckily is a sound one, once again bringing the Justice League face-to-face with the body-controlling villain known as Eclipso. As he has in the past, Waid makes writing DC's biggest heroes seem easy and that isn't lost here when it comes to their respective personalities and histories. World's Finest remains one of DC's best books but this latest issue doesn't feel as strong as what came before it. – Evan Valentine



Rating 4 out of 5 Catwoman #68 These past two years of Catwoman have been filled with some undeniable bright spots, as Selina's personality as both a superhero and an ever-evolving woman has been charmingly fleshed out. While the grand finale of Catwoman #68 might not tie everything up in a perfect bow, it still carries that same sense of scrappiness and reverence for its titular protagonist. Regardless of whatever the future holds for Selina Kyle, this run has proven to be an entertaining chapter in her journey. – Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5 (Click here for full review) Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter #3 Dark Knights of Steel's latest chapter unfolds in a sentimental, high-octane way. Jay Kristoff delivers both on character and on clever action, and Tirso's art and colors in the main story are nothing short of outstanding, playing with the medium of comics in some fun and compelling ways. The "Heir to the Sea" backup story from Tom Taylor and Ricardo Federici also delivers some emotion and verisimilitude, even though it feels like a bit of an afterthought compared to the main story. – Jenna Anderson



Rating: 3.5 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC) John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America #9 John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America #9 is fantastic. The issue is very dense and centers less around Constantine and more around a would-be actor, Danny, as he recounts how he's gotten into a particular situation involving conspiracy and black magic in Hollywood – to put it lightly – but what the issue does and does beautifully is not only weaves a dark story of magic and corruption, but also highlights the darker side of conspiracy and prejudice in America. This issue is fascinating and layered and at times, unsettling and while reading the rest of this series would be a good idea to fully grasp everything, this issue on its own stands out as something with a lot to think about. Si Spurrier, simply put, knocks it out of the park. – Nicole Drum



Rating: 5 out of 5 Jenny Sparks #2 Jenny Sparks #2 almost immediately falls into the trap I feared it would from the first issue: it gets needlessly complicated very quickly with aspects of the story difficult to keep straight with the story jumping around quite a bit between what is going on in the bar and Jenny's response to it – as well as some 9/11 thrown in as well. The core mystery of what is going on with Captain Atom doesn't really feel like it progresses much other than his declaration that he wants to be a god and whatever it is that Jenny is supposedly able to do before the "real" heroes show up remains unclear. It's a very dense issue that feels overfull in places with its ultimate direction feeling increasingly unclear. – Nicole Drum



Rating: 2 out of 5 Superman #18 Absolute Power continues to roll towards its conclusion, and Superman #18 looks to be a key piece of the big finale. Joshua Williamson tackles several elements of Waller's plan throughout the issue, though at the heart of the issue is Superman and Zatanna's opposing views on magic, with both evolving immensely by issue's end. Jamal Campbell and Ariana Maher once again make a dynamite team, bringing as much intensity to a sit-down conversation with Neron as they do a brawl for survival with Waller's latest lethal creation, though some of the best moments are the heartwarming ones along the way. Superman's Absolute Power tie-in continues to be a shining example of what a tie-in and a team-up should be, and deserves all the praise. -- Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 5 out of 5 Wonder Woman #13 While I feel like the Absolute Power tie-in aspect of things probably doesn't help with the strength of the issue, Wonder Woman #13 i also just sort of bland on its own. The issue continues the jailbreak mission that Wonder Woman and Damian are on, but most of the issue is spent distracted with Diana and Steve losing focus on what they're supposed to be doing – rescuing the heroes – and instead focusing on each other, complete with multiple make out sessions that Damian feels the need to comment incessantly are "gross". From a humanity aspect, it is nice to see the romance between Diana and Steve highlighted, but there's just something about the issue being so fixated on this one particular thing that feels out of place. The backup story about Trinity's "secret origin" feels equally as fluffy and unserious, resulting in an overall product that feels like it's merely treading water to get through the Absolute Power event. – Nicole Drum



Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1 (Photo: Marvel) The Avengers #18 If you had told me Hyperion would be the person to bring the best out of the Avengers I would not have believed you, but with Avengers #18, that is indeed the case. In the second chapter of Impact, Jed MacKay simultaneously deals with the present threat Hyperion poses to the world and the concepts of grief and isolation that power it while also exploring how the Avengers approach the difficult decisions pertaining to life and death, and that's on top of Storm's brilliant introduction to the team. MacKay even finds a moment or two for the X-Men, including a quick but on-point exchange between Storm and Cyclops. The team of Valerio Schiti and Bryan Valenza truly make Storm feel like a force of nature in every single panel, including a final page that is truly stunning, and that's saying something after some gorgeous pages showcasing the grand teamwork between the Avengers and the X-Men. This is easily one of my favorite issues of Avengers thus far, and it primes the stage for a promising next chapter for Marvel's most powerful team. – Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 5 out of 5 Dazzler #1 Dazzler #1 isn't some big, action-packed issue with a hard-driving plot that it's setting up. Instead, the issue feels a bit like a love letter to the character that strongly connects her to a real-world popstar and, in doing so, makes her feel more accessible outside of Marvel fans. There's also the reminder of how complex the relationship between mutant kind and humanity has always been within the Marvel universe all wrapped up in a pop rock package, complete with lyrics. The issue isn't breaking any new ground, but it's a lot of fun. – Nicole Drum



Rating: 3 out of 5 (Click here for full review) Deadpool #6 The death of Wade Wilson has been an event that has been touted by Marvel Comics for months and this issue is apparently the one where we see it happen. The vast majority of the issue follows Deadpool's daughter, his Carnage-infused beast, and Taskmaster taking on a threat where they are holding back their "claws". This sixth issue works as a good introduction to Ellie taking on her father's mantle, demonstrating how she is her own character while still maintaining the fun of the original Merc With A Mouth. It's an interesting angle to take and it works here. Ziglar and Antonio do a solid job here for Wade Wilson's swan song, setting up some interesting beats for the comic to take up in the future. – Evan Valentine



Rating 4 out of 5 Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood #2 As many of these Marvel anthology books go, the stories are a mixed bag, but the ones found in Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood are all tackling the theme of the title in unique ways. "The Edges of Rage" by Erica Schultz, Marcelo Ferreira, Roberto Poggi, and Andres Mossa, takes a unique look at the emotional spectrum Peter is on while the host of the symbiote while "Burgers, Fries and Blood" by Dan Jurgens and Chris Sotomayor puts a funny spin on the idea. The best of the trio is "Shock and Awe" by Greg Weisman and Javi Fernández, putting a unique perspective on the idea of Peter and Venom's bond and visualizing it in a way that only comics can. – Spencer Perry



Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel) Spirits of Vengeance #1 Spirits of Vengeance scribe Sabir Pirzada is putting the pieces all in the right place with this first issue, all while clearly balancing a love for the Ghost Riders comes of yore in addition to carving out their own Marvel path. This requires a lot of table setting, which is on the surface fine, but the artwork by Sean Damien Hill marginally suffers from the slower pace. Hill's heart is clearly in the flames, as the moments where the titular characters appear are where the imagery pops and personal stylizations are more appealing (the regular folk that appear in this one sometimes look....off). This is a fine starting point and one where hopefully the gas pedal can be pressed on moving forward. – Spencer Perry



Rating: 3 out of 5 Star Wars: Darth Vader #50 This series might have "Darth Vader" in the title, but longtime readers know that the narrative has always extended beyond him. While Star Wars #50 served as a standalone issue that attempted to bridge the gap between the end of that series and what's to come, Star Wars: Darth Vader #50 instead opted to wrap up a number of narrative threads, which included our titular Sith Lord as well as the Imperial Schism, Sabé, and Ochi of Bestoon. With audiences already aware of what's on store for the galaxy far, far away, as this chapter leads into the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, we're left a bit perplexed but the somewhat definitive resolution to various plot threads. On the one hand, being given satisfying endings to these characters and their journeys feels rewarding to readers who have been with the series for four years, though it also feels like the book misses the mark by doing nothing to really tease anything that's to come in the established canon. We aren't expecting any outright teases of future projects, though by focusing entirely on wrapping on these story threads as opposed to doing anything to plant the seed for what the future holds for these characters or how the events of Return of the Jedi could possibly be recontextualized with reveals made in this book, we feel a bit disappointed. The actual work being put in by writer Greg Pak and his many artistic collaborators is all entertaining and engaging, yet this final issue in a years-long narrative leaves us feeling largely underwhelmed. – Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 3 out of 5 The Incredible Hulk #17 Over 17 issues, I have run out of ways to sing The Incredible Hulk's praises. There are layers to this new, evil mythology that are woven so directly into the framework of Hulk's character and psyche that it feels like so much of this has always been a part of Hulk lore. Now we've finally reached the Eldest and her debut is the furthest thing from disappointing, showing that Johnson, Klein and the team know how to knock em down just as well as they set them up. – Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 5 out of 5 Ultimate X-Men #7 In this brave new world of the Ultimate Universe, X-Men can often feel like the odd duck out. The series takes a drastically different approach to these new mutants and in doing so, can be quite jarring in how it portrays its "X-Men". I put quotes around X-Men as it doesn't feel as though this is like any team we've seen before, which comes with some big disadvantages. As a manga reader myself, I can appreciate the style being incorporated in this new series, which at times had me thinking of Junji Ito, the horror artist that has become a big name in the field. Ultimately however, the story feels like it suffers with its identity and would have benefitted far more by not being a part of this Ultimate universe but rather as its own thing. There are some interesting concepts and ideas here to be sure, but it ultimately feels like many of them fail to land with such a drastic re-telling of Marvel's mighty mutants. It's a frustrating read and I think in a vacuum, Ultimate X-Men would have benefitted far more with the story it is attempting to convey. – Evan Valentine



Rating 2.5 out of 5 X-Factor #2 X-Factor #2 feels less like a case of early 2000s deja vu than the series' debut, focusing on Havok and Polaris' increasingly complicated relationship. How do you maintain a relationship between a centrist and someone who has become increasingly radicalized against the mainstream? It's an interesting premise that hopefully will get more attention as the series progresses. The rest of the issue is dedicated to giving us a sense of the new characters filling out X-Factor's roster and the team dynamic and is mostly played for legitimate laughs, though with fewer barbs to the humor than one might expect if they're familiar with Mark Russell's usual brand of satire. The visuals, however, do a stellar job of selling the all too clean facade of what X-Factor is all about with soft colors and strong jaws. – Jamie Lovett



Rating: 3 out of 5 X-Men #4 X-Men #4 follows the same basic plot as the past several issues, with Cyclops' team embarking on another mutant retrieval mission. The biggest difference this time is the fill-in artist providing less serviceable but unmemorable visuals and Cyclops himself doesn't leave the base, instead trusting Magik to lead the squad. Scenes of Magik playing chess remotely with a mystery figure bookend the issue, underpinning a fatalistic philosophy that the mutants can never win but only delay their eventual defeat. However, the story fails to make a convincing argument for why Magik bothers to delay what she seems to feel is inevitable, coming off instead like an inorganic motif meant to double down on the series' already dour mood. Similarly, Beast begins showing some of his old arrogance, acting like he can't be bothered with a mission to save an endangered mutant, which oddly, makes the reformed human supervillain Juggernaut seem most heroic of the group. Trevor Fitzroy's "doing it for the views" motivation feels a decade outdated and the mystery villain reveal isn't going to make anyone's jaw drop as it feels entirely random. At four issues in, this latest X-Men volume is already feeling rote. – Jamie Lovett



Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Image Comics #1 (Photo: Image Comics) Destro #4 Of the many story beats that have helped make the Energon Universe a success, the origins of Cobra has been one of my favorites. The new Image comic book line has done an exceptional job of building up GI Joe's villainous counterpart in a similar style to Marvel's Avengers, introducing and fleshing out the individual parts that make up the whole. Destro specifically is first and foremost an arms dealer, venturing quite far into espionage along with cat-and-mouse tactics that help build the character here. Watters and Bressan have a plan when it comes to Cobra's resident metal-mask-wearing higher-up and I can't wait to see what it is. The Energon Universe came out swinging and it continues to do so with each new series further fleshing out its universe. – Evan Valentine



Rating 4.5 out of 5 Falling In Love On The Path To Hell #4 Aesthetically, narratively, and conceptually, this series continues to be something compelling. Gerry Duggan and Gary Brown's work allows for some poignant, but profound moments of character and worldbuilding, which are accentuated beautifully by Chris O'Halloran's colors. I'm very curious to see what the future holds for this book. – Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5 G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero #310 G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero is in full climax mode as it wraps up its first arc, yet things are still escalating. Dawn Moreno's moral quandary resolves with satisfaction as Springfield, or at least one portion, goes up in flames around her. The issue is heavy on the action, but it's always clear, easy to follow, and exciting as feints and counterstrikes unfold. With more factions set to join the fray, it's unclear how the conflict will resolve, which makes it all the more thrilling. – Jamie Lovett



Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Image Comics #2 (Photo: Image Comics) Ice Cream Man #41 Ice Cream Man is one of the most criminally underrated comic books on the market today, let alone one of the most criminally underrated horror comic books on the market. The series' anthology style always works wonders in presenting truly outside-of-the-box stories and issue #41 is no exception. Prince and O'Halloran are once again on their A-game here in presenting the story of a secret agent in Cuba, coming face-to-face with a challenge that is as horrific as it is hilarious. This one and done story is exceptionally solid, once again highlighting the creepy world of the Ice Cream Man and how readers need to expect the unexpected whenever they pick up an issue. A must-read for horror and comic book fans alike. – Evan Valentine



Rating 4.5 out of 5 The Power Fantasy #2 The Power Fantasy is only two issues in and the depth of Etienne Lux's (self?)deceptions and compromises already appear much deeper than he would let on. It makes him a fascinating and multifaceted character seemingly committed to achieving the best outcome by being the worst. It also speaks to the deft writing of the issue that the reporter with color-changing fingernails remains a compelling character when cat against the backdrop of these human atomic bombs, holding her own in a face-to-face with The Power Fantasy's ersatz sort of Magneto, Heavy, in a way that challenges the surface-level bravado and breaks into human beneath. It's an intense and provocative read that manages to upend its own stated premise in a way that only makes things more intriguing. – Jamie Lovett



Rating: 4.5 out of 5 The Moon Is Following Us #1 The Moon Is Following Us #1 is a debut issue that leaves and impression. The artwork is stunning, balancing compositions that evoke chaos without becoming chaotic themselves. The twilight colors create a moody sensibility that speaks to the uncertainty at play, and the two leads prove relatable and remarkable, as does their quest, which asks prickly questions about the nature of a parent's devotion to their child. The creators still have much to reveal as far as where we are and how we got there, though if every issue of the series offers an equally stunning adventure then I'd say there's no rush. With visuals this stunning, readers should be more than willing to hop onboard and enjoy the ride wherever the epic journey may ultimately take them. – Jamie Lovett



Rating: 4 out of 5 (Click here for full review) Witchblade #3 The new Witchblade continues to surprise as writer Marguerite Bennett finds a steady balance of bold feminist storytelling mixed in with the gritty action fans are expecting. Series artist Giuseppe Cafaro (aided with colors by Arif Prianto) delivers amazing splash pages in the new issue, some which are major action beats but others which used as interesting focal points for the larger undercurrent of the series. Witchblade remains a fun new chapter for longtime fans but also newcomers that have no idea what any of this is. – Spencer Perry



Rating: 4 out of 5