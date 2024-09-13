Ekos Vol. 1 Reveals Gorgeous J. Scott Campbell Cover (Exclusive)

Fans will have the chance to step into a brand new universe of wonder and surprises when Ekos Vol. 1 hits Kickstarter in just a few days, and we've got your exclusive first look at one of the campaign's beautiful new covers. Ekos is a new comics universe inspired by the art and creations of comic legends Michael Turner and Geoff Johns, and that universe will be brought to life by Marvel Studios Founding Chairman David Maisel and the talented Aspen Comics team of J.T. Krul, Alex Konat, Mark Roslan, Peter Steigerwald, and Josh Reed. It will also feature a host of stunning covers from some of comics' biggest artist, and today we've got your first look at the new cover from superstar artist J. Scott Campbell, which you can check out below.

An Unexpected Crossover

(Photo: Aspen Comics)

As you can see on the cover, Ekos Vol. 1 centers on a character named Grell, who was first introduced by Turner and Johns back in 2003, and has since received an upgrade or two that will be revealed in the series. Fans will follow along as Grell explores the vast world of Ekos and meets some familiar faces for longtime Aspen Comics fans,, including Aspen from Fathom and Grace from Soulfire. These aren't one-off appearances either, as both will team-up with Grell on an unknown mission for the very first time.

In addition to the stellar cover from Campbell, the Kickstarter campaign will also feature covers by Alex Ross, Joe Quesada, Joe Benitez, Francis Manapul, David Mack, Siya Oum, and more, and there will also be special covers in hardcover and single issue format as part of the campaign, along with a few exclusive collectibles.

One of those limited gifts is actually received just for signing up for updates on the campaign. You an get a free Ekos digital gift when you sign up for updates and campaign news, and that gift is an Ekos homage to Michael Turner's iconic variant cover for Civil War #1. Civil War had a bevy of gorgeous variant covers, but Turner's were some of the best, and this one might have been the best of any variant in the series.

A New World Full of Possibilities

With the work of Turner and Johns as its foundation and an all-star team at the helm, there's a lot of anticipation for Ekos, which made its grand debut splash at San Diego Comic-Con. It's been in development for some time, but it's finally becoming a reality, and it looks to hit the ground running. The campaign will launch on Tuesday, September 17th, and you can check out the campaign right here. You can find the official description for Ekos Volume 1 below.

"Ekos introduces a new superstar in Grell, who embarks on a journey to discover the world of Ekos. On his journey, Grell encounters many of the beloved characters from Michael Turner's legacy, including superstars Aspen (Fathom) and Grace (Soulfire), as they join forces with Grell on a shared mission. This marks the first time these characters have all come together in the same universe."

Are you excited for Ekos? You can talk all things comics with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!