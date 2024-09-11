Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/11/2024

Happy new comic book day! It's another huge week in comics, and the ComicBook staff have come together to break down and review the big comics releasing this week. Now obviously this isn't every single comic on stands, but we've got you covered for as many as possible, including new releases from Marvel, DC, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Oni Press, Mad Cave Studios, DSTLRY, and more! We've also carved out some additional space for two of this week's biggest books Wolverine #1 and Time Waits #1, so if our smaller review here piques your interest, make sure to check out the full review for a much more comprehensive analysis of both issues. As for ratings, we keep things simple with a whole or half number out of five, and you can check out some of our previous reviews right here! With all that said, let's get to this week's new comics!

DC #1 (Photo: DC) Absolute Power: Task Force VII #6 The parts are definitely greater than the sum here. There is quite a lot to unpack in this series, and how the various stories come together doesn't always feel satisfying. Those individual elements, however, are pretty great. It's easy to see that the ongoing series that connect are rather strong, and Absolute Power does enough to keep you invested in them. – Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 Batman '89: Echoes #4 Batman '89: Echoes continues at something of a slow pace, even as things begin to explode and costumes are revealed. Luckily, Joe Quinones' tight linework and Leonardo Ito's moody colors keep everything looking slick and enjoyable. Maybe it's just the long waits between issues, but it's become hard to follow the nesting deceptions at play in the plot. However, now that those have given way to Batman and Robin in action, it feels as if things may pick up for a fine finale. – Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 Batman and Robin #13 Batman and Robin #13 is a surprisingly emotional issue as Damian finally comes to some truths about himself and his relationship with his family.. There's also a fantastic moment of Bane punching a dinosaur. At other times, the issue feels very clean and almost too simple as it wraps up the story in preparation things to change as DC heads into All In. Still, even with the neat and tidy bow, it's really nice to finally see some resolution to the ongoing challenges between Batman and Robin as father and son. – Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC) From the DC Vault: Death in the Family – Robin Lives #3 Death in the Family: Robin Lives #3 is the penultimate issue of this mini-series, but in many ways it feels like we're still standing in the same place we were when the series started. The bulk of the issue – and generally, the series – is fixed on Bruce and his guilt and emotions around bringing children into his crusade. To that point, most of the issue is arranged as the reflections of the psychologist working with Bruce while also tracing us ever closer to the moment Jason faces the Joker again. It's a fascinating perspective and digging into the psychology of things is interesting, but the pacing of the issue just feels very slow for this to be the last one before the potentially game-changing finale. – Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 Shazam #15 Josie Campbell, Emanuela Lupacchino, and company's work on this title continues to be something truly special. As the Shazam! family works to protect their city from cataclysm, Billy's relationship with the destiny of his superpowers is put to the test. Campbell's script is chock-full of poignant and perfectly-crafted moments, accented by Lupacchino's expressive and ever-evolving art style. After this issue, I am very excited to see what the future holds for this book. – Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Marvel #1 (Photo: marvel) The Amazing Spider-Man #57 While Zeb Wells' run on Peter Parker might be most notorious for introducing the likes of Paul, another element that might often fall beneath the surface is the exploration of the New York City underworld and Tombstone. As Wells' run strides toward its crescendo, the final fight between Spidey and Tombstone is on its way. Zeb throws some major curveballs at readers here and the writer's strengths, for me, normally revolve around Peter's "lower stakes" adventures. There are some big dangers in Spidey's way here but they feel organic to New York City and the elements that Wells has laid out so far. John Romita Jr. is on art duties here and while he has a strong enough showing, there are some panels that look a little less detailed, aka could have used some more time in the oven. —Evan Valentine Rating 3.5 out of 5 Avengers Assemble #1 It's a fine line trying to create a comic meant to channel the feel of a previous era, and fans know that Marvel has botched more than a few attempts, be it in "back to basics" relaunches or miniseries set during those bygone ears with some of the same creators. Avengers Assemble brings back the energy of Avengers comics from a time before they were defined by blockbuster cinematic visions, with the team acting more as a superpowered emergency response team than anything else. Orlando's script focuses on interactions between the team members, who all feel like platonic ideal versions of themselves. Smith capably handles a scenario stuffed with action all leading to a last-page reveal that should have fans on their toes. Avengers Assemble #1 is an endearing debut that'll give readers a dose of what Avengers comics have been missing. – Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 Captain America #13 This issue, much like most of the series before it, is largely a mess. It feels removed from the Captain America we've come to love and the overall direction is lifeless. Unlike most of the previous issues, however, Captain America #13 at least has a really solid fight sequence. Doesn't make the whole issue worthwhile, but it's a more enjoyable read than others have been. – Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 Fantastic Four #25 This Fantastic Four run continues to be a true masterclass in storytelling, offering a serialized and genuinely unexpected tale. While marooned on an unfamiliar planet, the team must reckon with love, loss, and fates beyond our understanding. Ryan North's script is a gorgeous gut punch, and Carlos Gomez's art and Jesus Aburtov's colors are ambitiously quirky. To put it simply, this issue made my heart soar, while simultaneously shattering it. Bravo to everyone involved. — Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 Spider-Man: Reign 2 #3 There's still not much of a purpose to this story, it doesn't actually do much to challenge the things we know about Spider-Man or Peter Parker, making the whole "now he's much older and in a different world" simply a gimmick, rather than an actual storytelling device. But a lot of the ideas here are really fun, and sometimes that's enough. Who doesn't want to read about MJ becoming Venom? – Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: marvel) Star Wars #50 After more than four years, this incarnation of the Star Wars comic comes to an end with...a standalone issue. The timeline of this current narrative, set between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, meant that a number of narrative threads that it explored would largely avoid offering major ramifications on the canon as we knew it, which would undercut many of the more exciting adventures our heroes embarked upon. This issue sees Luke recalling to Ben Solo a time in which he, Leia, Lando, and Chewbacca were offered the chance to take down the Emperor, but at a tremendous cost. This single, expanded issue is an entirely thrilling and compelling standalone story that helps emphasize the difference between the Jedi and the Sith, namely the things they're willing to do to achieve their goals. While Charles Soule's writing is as engaging as ever, the overall spirit of this story feels more like an epilogue than a resolution. Given that many readers have been with this Star Wars series for almost half a decade and its finale, including the issues leading up to it, are so underwhelming on any long-form level means that it's hard not to be a bit disappointment. Had this issue been an Annual or any other type of one-shot, it would have gone down much more satisfyingly, but as a sendoff to the series that has no current plans to be revived, we're left feeling a bit somber about what could have been. – Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 Ultimate Black Panther #8 Ultimate Black Panther has long flirted with doing something different, with only fits and spurts that separate it from the flagship stylings of the character. The latest issue, hailing again from writer Bryan Hill and artist Stefano Caselli, does this again but in a way that actually feels meaningful. Hill's big ideas are starting to take root in a major way, perhaps paving a big path for fresh and unique ideas. Caselli is given the task of depicting war at its most gruesome with the impact of the imagery being felt across its many gruesome panels. – Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 Uncanny X-Men #2 Rogue's new team's second issue expands on the initial outing of one of the premiere X-teams following the destruction of Krakoa, building well on the first issue's foundation. Throughout "X-history", mutant fans have seen our fair share of "new mutants" looking to join Xavier's school and the "Outliers" hit the ground floor running in terms of likability. Simone has to balance a lot here and she does so swimmingly, injecting interesting elements into all the storylines. On top of Gail's solid world-building, David Marquez is creating art that is a career best here. Krakoa left an imposing shadow on the X-World but Uncanny does a fantastic job of living up to that high standard and then some. -Evan Valentine Rating 4.5 out of 5 Vengeance of the Moon Knight #9 Moon Knight's been on a wild ride the past few months and it's all culminated in the final chapter of Vengeance of the Moon Knight. The series closes out by delivering the long awaited confrontation between the original Moon Knight and the person who tried to become the new Moon Knight Maximilian Coleridge, aka The Shroud, tying up most of the loose ends along the way. Artist Devmalya Pramanik and colorist Rachelle Rosenberg impress before we even arrive at the main event, but when the battle does commence, it's a sight to behold, including one particularly slick page that deserves all the praise. That final page ain't no slouch either, though Moon Knight has always been equal parts style and substance, and Jed MacKay proves that yet again with a chapter that maintains its edge without sacrificing who the character ultimately is at his core. Now we head into a brand new era, and the future of Moon Knight is as bright as ever. – Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 Venom #37 One of the more interesting Venom War tie-ins continues by telling a story literally out of time from the main story. Writer Torunn Grønbekk manages to make Dylan Brock marginally more interesting to read since his story has him toying with his own lore and the larger idea of the future in a Kyle Reese-kind of way. Series artist Cafu is given the fun task of blending the classic 1960s world of Spider-Man with a grizzled old soldier from the future, which is a combination that shouldn't work but manages to here. This is a fun one, even if Dylan remains mostly a one note character. – Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 Wolverine #1 The Wolverine has had a big year in 2024. Deadpool & Wolverine has become one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest success stories, seeing actor Hugh Jackman returning to the role following the critically acclaimed Logan. Wolverine's misadventures are more often than not fit to bursting with blood and violence, and the new creative team has kept that well in mind in Logan's new status quo. Writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Martín Cóccolo have forged a brand new path for the ever-healing X-Man as he trades in Xavier's School For Gifted Youngsters for the great outdoors. – Evan Valentine – You can find the full review right here. Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 (Photo: Image Comics) Ain't No Grave #5 Ain't No Grave #5 ends much the way one would expect it to; Ryder finally gets her moment to plead her case to avoid her fate but death is something no one can defeat. In that sense, the ending is a little anti-climactic but where this issue excels is in how it brings life into focus. Ryder is confronted with how her actions had repercussions and what her chase for more time really got her. Of course, Young doesn't give us just bleakness. There are glimpses of beauty in the legacy that Ryder leaves behind – and that even she gets to see. While the issue generally feels like it is wrapping up almost too neatly, overall it is the weight of Ryder's lessons that make this a truly fantastic issue and the mini-series overall a genuine gem. – Nicole Drum Rating 4.5 out of 5 The Department of Truth #25 The Department of Truth reaches a crescendo of sorts in its 25th issue as Osawald lays out his theory about what everything leading up to this has meant. It's a stunning comic with a superstar lineup of guest artists drawing segments framed by Martin Simmonds' cerebral style, pushing at the borders of reality, that has defined the series. For longtime readers, this issue will offer both catharsis and excitement for what comes next. – Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 Geiger #6 Geiger #6 digs into the aftermath of the battle between Geiger and The Electrician – specifically for Barney, the two-headed mutant wolf. The issue largely centers on Barney post battle and how he's handling things and sees the story veer into an interesting perspective: that of the animals in this world. We get to see quite a bit of humanity as told through the lens of animal experience and an important lesson of standing up and fighting rather than simply hiding. The artwork here, as is the case through the series, absolutely fantastic. It's a quiet, but emotional read. – Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons II – Sons of Giants #3 Sons of Giants #3 runs the same playbook as the first two issues, leaning on the same strengths and weaknesses. Inaki's artistic versatility is impressive, but the plot is moving at a crawl, with Thomas Jefferson taking an entire issue to spell out what readers have likely already put together. If you're here for cool Kaiju art, you'll be satisfied with what's on offer, but the issue will bring you no closer to understanding why you should care about these kaiju-obsessed weirdos and their little conspiracy. – Jamie Lovett Rating; 3 out of 5 Johnny Quest #2 The new Johnny Quest continues to chart an exciting path forward, with issue #2 delivering a lot of what readers would want after the big reveal at the end of the debut issue. Writer Joe Casey straddles a fine line between what people expect from the series while also acknowledging where it is in the current era. Series artist Sebastian Piriz, with colors by Lorenzo Scaramella, also has a steady balance of embracing the action that was the heart of the series in the past while finding modern action comic sensibilities to play with too. So far this is shaping up to be a book that longtime fans will enjoy but which newcomers can also embrace. – Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5