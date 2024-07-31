Marvel Manga Covers With Spider-Man and the X-Men Revealed

The Marvel manga-verse is putting a twist on Superior Spider-Man and X-Men: The Animated Series. Along with the just-announced Ultraman and Spider-Man manga crossover Ultraman: Along Came a Spider, Viz Media debuted the covers for Spider-Man: Octo-Girl and X-Men: The Manga: Remastered during its “What’s New at Viz?” panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. The new Spider-Man manga will hit stores on October 8th, followed by the long-awaited re-release of the Takeshobo-published X-Men: The Animated Series manga adaptation on November 12th.

From My Hero Academia: Vigilantes creative team Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court, Spider-Man: Octo-Girl Vol. 1 reimagines Marvel’s Superior Spider-Man storyline that saw a villainous Otto Octavius — the metal-limbed Doctor Octopus — transfer his consciousness into Peter Parker’s body.

The 512-page X-Men: The Manga: Remastered Vol. 1 collects the English version of the ’90s manga adaptation of X-Men: The Animated Series by Hiroshi Higuchi, Koji Yasue, Miyako Kojima, Reiji Hagiwara, Rei Nakahara and Hirofumi Ichikawa.

See the just-revealed cover spreads and official descriptions below.

Spider-Man: Octo-Girl Vol. 1

After a battle with Spider-Man, the evil genius scientistDoctor Octopus falls into a coma. When he wakes up, his consciousness isin the body of Otoha Okutamiya, a regular kid in Tokyo! Thus begins thestrange new life of Spider-Man’s biggest rival…as a schoolgirl!

X-Men: The Manga: Remastered Vol. 1



X-Men: The Animated Series was a global sensation andthe perfect introduction to Marvel’s mutants! The classic mangaadaptation, unavailable for years, now finally returns to print! Newlyremastered and presented in a deluxe edition, this is the ultimate X-Mencollector’s item!

In April, a new digital Marvel-Viz partnership brought Marvel manga series — including Deadpool: Samurai, Wolverine: Snikt!, Spider-Man: Fake Red, and Marvel’s Secret Reverse — to the Shonen Jump app. Both Spider-Man: Octo-Girl and X-Men: The Manga: Remastered will be available as paperback or digital editions this fall.