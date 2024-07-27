SDCC 2024: The New Gods by Ram V Coming From DC in December

DC is returning to the Fourth World by the end of the year. Ram V, one of the hottest names in comics, is penning a fresh series featuring the New Gods, with Evan Cagle making his DC debut on interior artwork. Announced Saturday during San Diego Comic Con, the series is part of DC’s newly announced All-In initiative set to debut later this year. V and Cagle previously collaborated on Dark Horse’s critically-acclaimed Dawnrunner.

“Fresh off his epic Gotham Nocturne story arc in Detective Comics, Ram V broke some exciting news about his contribution to the DC All In initiative, announcing that he’ll be writing his own take on Jack Kirby’s Fourth World in The New Gods, scheduled to launch this December and featuring art by Detective Comics cover artist Evan Cagle in his DC series debut,” DC said in a press release.

What’s DC All-In?

Although All-In won’t reboot the DC Universe as much as the New 52 relaunch, there will be some series that stop and restart under a new creative team. Other series will continue in their own format, and then DC’s Absolute Universe will launch as part of the new publishing initiative as well.

“What we came up with, along with a bunch of great creators — Mark Waid and everybody else working on the lead up to it — is that, during the events of AP, unbeknownst to the superheroes, Darkseid starts to realize that something has always been missing. He senses something in a special moment during Absolute Power that we don’t want to spoil,” Snyder said in a DC release earlier this month. “He senses something has changed, and once he realizes this, it sets him off on a quest that’s going to bring him into direct conflict with this new Justice League that Superman is setting up — this more robust Justice League. The collision between those two forces will reshape the DC cosmology.”

So far, Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Superman, Absolute The Flash, and Absolute Green Lantern have been announced for the new universe.