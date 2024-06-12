Scarlet Witch #1 Review: Chaos and Magic and Chaos Magic

Comic relaunches are a funny thing. Although superhero comics are renowned for volumes running continually across decades, there seem to be more titles that ultimately tell their story across multiple volumes and fresh starts in modern publishing. At first I was apprehensive about that fate being doled out to Marvel's Scarlet Witch, which has already capitalized on Wanda Maximoff's rising popularity since its launch in January of 2023. First, the series made way for a four-issue Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver interlude, before dovetailing to a new Scarlet Witch #1 this week. The issue is a welcome—albeit, much more intense—jumping-on point in an already-great run.

Scarlet Witch #1 opens with Wanda navigating her status quo as a sorceress, shopkeeper, and the protector of her quiet town. When a cataclysmic series of events arrive on Wanda's doorstep, the consequences prove to be a new outlet for her skills, if she survives, that is.

On paper a debut issue provides the cleanest slate imaginable in order to draw in new readers enticed by the start of something fresh. Unsurprisingly, given Marvel's approach to its canon, Scarlet Witch #1 does carry some baggage from its previous storytelling, but it doesn't crumble under the weight of it all. Compared to the casual-but-expository dialogue of this issue, 2023's Scarlet Witch #1 might have been a bit more effective at introducing Wanda's status quo, including her friends and family. That proves to be crucial once the issue's plot kicks into high gear, as new or lapsed readers might be puzzled or disconnected from the world that Wanda is currently fighting to save. The same can be said for the series' connection to Marvel Comics' canon, as an incredibly obscure character is revived and eliminated in fewer than fifteen pages.

Still, that detail doesn't prove to be a dealbreaker, especially given the other elements that Scarlet Witch #1 delivers on. The previous volume of Scarlet Witch excelled at both overwhelmingly cool battle sequences and small moments of characterization – both of which are absolutely present in this issue. In Steve Orlando's script Wanda's heart and unique approach to her complicated past continue shining, even in the most mundane sequences. There are also some meaningful and fun beats for Wanda's coworker and ally Darcy Lewis and even Wanda's brother, Pietro Maximoff / Quicksilver, further justifying the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver miniseries detour.

The fight sequences and mythical elements roll out with ease, thanks in equal part to Orlando's triumphant script and Jacopo Camagni's artwork. In casual moments, Camagni's aesthetic offers an unfussy addition to Marvel's house style, but it really shines once the plot grows fantastical, allowing every shard of energy or teeth on a grotesque monster to be felt. Frank William's color work compliments Camagni's art with the title's now-trademark hues of purple and pink, and some additional flashes of warmth and excitement. Ariana Maher's lettering roots even the most chaotic of moments in meaningful pacing, benefitting both the witty one-liners and the exclamations of pure power.

I remain in awe of Scarlet Witch's continued popularity in the Marvel ecosystem, and so thankful for the fact that it has drawn more eyes to her presence in the comics. While I would have loved to see the great foundation of last year's Scarlet Witch series run unencumbered, this relaunch proves that Wanda has plenty of story left to tell in any context. The lively work from Steve Orlando and Jacopo Camagni delivers Scarlet Witch #1 with a proverbial punch, and will hopefully leave many readers curious about whatever the future holds.

Published by Marvel Comics

On June 12, 2024

Written by Steve Orlando

Art by Jacopo Camagni

Colors by Frank William

Letters by Ariana Maher

Cover by Russell Dauterman