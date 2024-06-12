Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/12/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman: Gotham By Gaslight – Kryptonian Age #1, Scarlet Witch #1, Remote Space #1, and Lawful #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN AND ROBIN #10

While the Man-Bat plot wrapped up a little tidily, the set up for the next story not only is satisfying in the growth we get with Bruce and Damian's relationship but also in that the series is keeping a duo-focused energy in the most unusual of circumstances. The writing here is clean, even if the pace feels just a little off, but the real "issue" with Batman and Robin #10 is the art. There are two different artists here and they have different styles and the two styles do not play well off one another. It creates a distracting effect that at times makes it feel like one is reading two separate books. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN AND ROBIN AND HOWARD #4

What a wonderful way to end Batman and Robin and Howard. Robin and Howard become best friends and share their biggest secrets, and spotlight how friendship can overcome anything, especially when dealing with kids. Overall Batman and Robin and Howard is an adorable story that readers young and old can enjoy and appreciate. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT – KRYPTONIAN AGE #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] DC returns to Gotham by Gaslight with a new story aiming to widen the "Gaslight" universe, including more of the DC universe but largely playing on a number of pulp tropes with no real innovation or surprise. Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – The Kryptonian Age, written by Andy Diggle and illustrated by Leandro Fernandez with colors by Dave Stewart, is a grand return to the first Elseworlds story, featuring a number of familiar characters making their first "Gaslight" appearance. On its own, the comic is an enjoyable pulpy read, but this new miniseries is a bit of a stepdown from the heralded original Gotham by Gaslight and its equally enjoyable sequel. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BLUE BEETLE #10

Jaime's life has been a rollercoaster over the past few months, and much of that has been thanks to the misguided work of Victoria Kord. Blue Beetle #10 is quite the rollercoaster as well, and it's a testament to the work Josh Trujillo, Adrian Gutierrez, Will Quintana, and Lucas Gattoni have done throughout the series. It's difficult for Gutierrez and Quintana's work to not steal the show at every turn, bringing you into the city-wide showdown at a visceral level. Those battles are brought to life by the magnificent lettering of Gattoni, who shakes up a fight sequence like few others. None of it matters if you don't connect to the people at the center of it all, and Trujillo put in the work to create a sense of stakes and payoff in regards to those characters as this chapter comes to a close, including a closing scene that I won't forget anytime soon. Blue Beetle is a triumph in every way, and I can't wait to see what the team has up their sleeves next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 GREEN LANTERN #12

Green Lantern has experienced a series of highs over the course of Jeremy Adams and Xermanico's run, but Green Lantern #12 is unquestionably one of the best issues yet. With Hal Jordan, Adams has invested in the man behind the ring throughout the series, as well as the connections that shed light on his more vulnerable aspects. Carol Ferris has been an important part of that equation as well, and she gets some welcome spotlight in a glorious Star Sapphire sequence that Xermanico, Romulo Fajardo Jr, and Dave Sharpe knock out of the park. Truth be told though, you could say that about every page, including the epic Lantern battles in the book's first half and the long awaited smaller moments towards the book's end. Speaking of the end, Adams, Kevin Maguire, Rosemary Cheetham, and Sharpe also deliver one of the best chapters of Guy Gardner's "House of Brainiac" story to complete the package. Green Lantern is soaring with no ceiling in sight, and this issue is the prime example of why. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC Comics) OUTSIDERS #8

As Outsiders enters its third act, a team-up between Batwoman and Jinny Hex adds yet another interesting layer to the series. While some might be frustrated by the series' continued slow burn, this issue's folksy interlude does prove to be worthwhile, especially in the latter half. Robert Carey's art continues to impress, especially as the story navigates different genres and intents. No other DC comic is getting as weird and wide-ranging as Outsiders currently is, and that's worth celebrating. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 RED HOOD: THE HILL #5

Things get a good bit more complicated in Red Hood: The Hill #5 with the Harlowe sisters at odds, Demitrius Korlee at the top of his game, and everything coming together for the bad guys with Bruce entering the fray to put together the more human pieces and connections to this conflict. It's balanced with a good bit of costumed action and social action making it an interesting and tense issue, though one can't help but wonder if the book has gone a little off track by inserting Bruce/Batman into things when this is, at its core, a story of the streets. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SINISTER SONS #5

Sinister Sons' penultimate issue sees Sinson face-to-face with the man he believes to be his father, and considering the striking similarities between the two, it seems like a good bet that they are related. The banter between the two young villains remains a highlight of the series though I do wish that Zodd's son got more attention, as it seems like the red half of the duo is getting the lion's share. Still, there's good character work done here for the likes of Sinson, Lor-Zodd, and Sinestro. Ultimately the art is serviceable though it could have used a "once over" to truly bring forth some more detail in the proceedings. With one issue left, Sinister Sons has a bit of ground to cover so here's hoping that the creative team is able to stick the landing, and that this isn't the last we'll see of this dangerous duo. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SUICIDE SQUAD: DREAM TEAM #4

Suicide Squad: Dream Team #4 resolves the conflict between Dreamer and Amanda Waller (for now) and sets the stage for DC Comics' summer event "Absolute Power." Like most miniseries published as preludes to larger events, Dream Team struggles to deliver a satisfying conclusion. The final showdown between Dreamer and the Squad delivers on action with a frantic fight in the skies, but lacks much surprise; it plays out with the familiar rhythms of superhero comics and the only death that occurs in this issue is more confusing than shocking. When Dreamer and Waller face off, it becomes clear that none of these events will alter Waller's plans. Instead, readers are introduced to new elements set to pay off in a future miniseries and contrasting where these characters are at the end of four issues, it seems that they've maintained a very colorful holding pattern. Whether or not the pay off in Absolute Power will be satisfying, it leaves this miniseries feeling half-baked at its end. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT #2

There's not much to be said about Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt because there's so little to be commented upon. While I'm tempted to discuss the ill-considered ethical ramifications and super-science behind this plot or the painfully pandered delivery of "It's Morbin' time!," there's a rushed and unconsidered quality throughout the issue that makes such complaints seem to small to notice. With inconsistent artwork that sometimes fails to align with dialogue or appears to feature half-melted facial features, it seems like this title exists primarily because the market would bear another miniseries bearing the label "Amazing Spider-Man" and so it was published with minimal concern. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 THE AVENGERS #15

Captain America vs. Baron Blood is a fun fight to watch, but the real star of the issue is Kate Bishop. She gets to show off her smarts and also does a nice impression of an inspiring Captain America speech. This is the type of event tie-in I can get behind. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 BLOOD HUNT #3

Blood Hunt feels like it's jogging in place in issue #3. With so many tie-ins surrounding the event, neither Blade's forces nor the Avengers can do all that much to directly confront the other for a while. Even Miles Morales' surprise heel turn at the end of the last issue is snuffed out quickly and his subplot involving Dracula and Bloodline feels like something the writers need to drag out before circling back around to it at the climax. There's still plenty to enjoy—Sam gets to add another great Captain America speech to that respective pantheon—but it's uneventful overall. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 DEADPOOL #3

Deadpool #3 is the strongest of this new run. Ellie's reunion with Wade hit the right notes, mixing in heartfelt moments with the nagging sense that Wade's self-loathing might lead to self-sabotage (again). And it turns out Taskmaster makes for a fun addition to the new group, adopting the role of Ellie's mentor. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #2

Joe Kelly's Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII keeps throwing curveballs. After an opening issue where an "improved" version of Deadpool was introduced, he and Wolverine find themselves trudging through the Russian tundra for weeks while the mysterious scientist Delta and a group of masked aristocrats watch on. Wade Wilson III (WWIII, get it?) is simply unnerving. His speech is brief and mild, a stark contrast to Deadpool's usual unending gaggle of punchlines. But his reasoning for wanting to undergo this new transformation strikes at the heart of the tragedy Wade usually masks with his comedy, and poor Wolverine can do little more than watch and try to snap Wade out of it. Typically a Deadpool & Wolverine comic book would be loaded with violence, banter, internal monologues and fourth-wall breaks. This is so much more. -- Connor Casey Rating: 5 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #21

Fantastic Four #21 squeezes in one fantastical artistic premise in staging its "Blood Hunt" tie-in and both concepts—a translation of visual artwork for the blind and the FF battling vampires—feature the outstanding imagination that defines this volume of Fantastic Four. There is an ongoing mismatch between concept and execution as the series' straightforward, feel good stylistic charms rarely expound upon oddity or inventiveness of what's present in the script; that applies to both the museum and rescue plan in this issue. The latter part is engaging enough on the page as Mister Fantastic's elastic antics are engaging on the surface level (and there's a lot of surface to speak of in this issue). The deployment of his powers in continuity-consistent but remarkable fashion is entertaining as Fantastic Four carves out a tonally appropriate approach to these very dark events. However, the dialogue regarding the emotional stakes, as well as Reed and Alicia's dialogue on creativity, comes off as kitschy with familial characters speaking broadly and sometimes immaturely in the fashion of an afterschool special. Fantastic Four #21 finds an exciting angle on this summer's event, but struggles in its initial execution but there's only upside for the second part of this story next month. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2 GIANT-SIZE DAREDEVIL #1

What a gripping tale that dances between Daredevil and Kingpin, with Wilson Fisk being pulled in different directions and impulses taking control of him. The blood and gore was unexpected but not unwarranted, and didn't take away from the overall story taking place. The narrating gives off a chilling vibe and presents Kingpin even scarier than he normally is. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 G.O.D.S. #8

I expect that G.O.D.S. was not what many readers anticipated from a Jonathan Hickman penned comic featuring such a title, but the intimate romance and character portraits set against a backdrop of apocalyptic eons has been one of Marvel's most charming comics in years. The final issue plays like denouement reflecting upon the personal consequences of wielding or being wielded by great powers. Questions of sacrifice and contentment are made deeply relatable in our own mundane lives before the story winks at the readers and wanders into an uncertain sunset. Intimate drama combined with Valerio Schiti's consistently stunning (and sometimes horrifying) depictions is a rare gift in the genre of superhero comics. Finding this bittersweet reflection upon the adventures of G.O.D.S. at its end leaves me wanting to revisit the entire saga and still hoping to see Wyn and Aiko together again. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE INCREDIBLE HULK #13

Each month I struggle with how to review The Incredible Hulk, not because it's boring or lackluster, but because there are only so many different ways you can talk about how hard a comic series can rip before you run out of things to say. The Incredible Hulk remains one of, if not the single best comic Marvel is publishing on a regular basis right now. It's equal parts gripping and bombastic, and after 13 issue has shown no signs of slowing down or getting stale. Like the Hulk himself, Johnson's series only seems to be getting stronger as it goes. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 MILE MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #21

We get a flashback to what happened when and after Blade turned Miles Morales into a vampire. There's some interesting storylines to follow in Blood Hunt and Miles is involved in one of the more important ones. They also bring in familiar faces like Hightail and Lord R'ym'r. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 SCARLET WITCH #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] I remain in awe of Scarlet Witch's continued popularity in the Marvel ecosystem, and so thankful for the fact that it has drawn more eyes to her presence in the comics. While I would have loved to see the great foundation of last year's Scarlet Witch series run unencumbered, this relaunch proves that Wanda has plenty of story left to tell in any context. The lively work from Steve Orlando and Jacopo Camagni delivers Scarlet Witch #1 with a proverbial punch, and will hopefully leave many readers curious about whatever the future holds. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIDER-BOY #8

Spider-Boy #8 puts its strongest foot forward, with Dan Slott, Jason Loo, Erick Arciniega, and Joe Caramagna delivering that lovely mix of humor and charm within a story that wears its heart on its sleeve. This is wonderfully embodied by the relationship between Bailey and his mother, as the celebration of her restoration is quickly followed by heart wrenching realities that will be difficult for Bailey to process as he moves forward. The light at the end of the tunnel also comes crashing down at one point, so the emotional journey here is real (thanks a lot Dan!). That's when things shift with the introduction of Puzzle Man, and this is one of those things where I'll need to see how it progresses before I can nail down my feelings on his role. For now though, while I quite enjoyed the way his abilities were implemented into the story (revealing some new information along the way to boot), there wasn't any attachment to him as a character or a villain that ever hooked me, and by issue's end I more wished we had spent less time with him and more on other parts of Bailey's life. That could change moving forward, and what I did enjoy was the sheer creativity in the puzzles, beautifully woven in by Loo and Arciniega. Hopefully it all comes together next issue, and if the balance is there this series can get back to doing what it does best. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) SPIDER-MAN: SHADOW OF THE GREEN GOBLIN #3

J.M. Dematteis and Michael Sta. Maria continue their journey through the very early days of Peter Parker's tenure as your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and continue to show why they're both masters of their craft. This is an era that could definitely use more time focused on it, as we witness Peter struggling with losing his uncle, juggling a superhero career, and maintaining his bond with Aunt May. There's a lot of moving pieces here but Dematteis is able to balance them expertly, creating a timeless Spider-Man story that works amazingly well at re-imagining that era. Ironically, the weakest part of the book is the focus on the "Proto-Goblin" as most of the out-of-costume moments truly hit home, especially in getting far more insight into Norman Osborn and his relationship with his wife Emily. With only one issue left, I have a good feeling that Sta. Maria and Dematteis will stick their landing when it comes to this trip into Marvel's past. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #47

In the face of a massive, tentacled beast, Darth Vader has to resort to unlikely methods to thwart the creature, which also offers him more insight into just how spiteful Palpatine has become. While Vader embarks on this mission, something calls out to Luke that not only connects him with his father, but could connect him to his mother, presenting him with information he never thought he'd possess. The big draw of this issue was seeing Vader take on an impressive monster, and even if the action itself wasn't entirely impressive, just seeing how the Sith Lord can conquer anything in his path is a thrilling reminder of what makes the character so enjoyable to watch. Adding to that sequence was the tease that Luke is on the cusp of an unexpected discovery about his past and it all makes for a relatively engaging if not particularly exemplary experience. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STRANGE ACADEMY: BLOOD HUNT #2

Well, I certainly wasn't expecting that cameo. Though I have my doubts if it's really that villain that showed up. These Strange Academy students are very likable, and I'm pulling for Pia and German to remain friends through this. Even seeing the Darkhold join up with Strange Academy would be a satisfying conclusion. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 ULTIMATE X-MEN #4

Peach Momoko has quickly established a sincerely new vision of Marvel's merry mutants in Ultimate X-Men and it's clear the artist recognizes her ideas require rapid expansion; each issue of the series leaves me breathless and Ultimate X-Men #4 promises that will not stop anytime in the near future. As more characters appear in each issue—undoubtedly confounding longtime readers with new permutations of identities and abilities—Hisako's school drama heats up with plenty of colorful personalities. Yet the world around these young heroines is changing every bit as rapidly and rushes up to meet Hisako in this issue. And in another haunting depiction of the spectral antagonist haunting her steps and readers receive an issue of superhero comics that feels almost as robust as a complete tankōban. Not only is Ultimate X-Men the most ambitiously inventive and stylishly distinctive of Marvel's impressive new Ultimates line, but it also seems to be the best paced superhero comic arriving on a monthly basis. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – JUBILEE #1

X-Men: Blood Hunt – Jubilee revisits some obscure Marvel characters from Jubilee's vampire days. The one-shot follows Jubilee as she guides a newly turned vampire to the Forgiven, a group of vampires who crossed paths with the X-Men during Jubilee's vampire days and helped pull Jubilee out of her more feral human-hungry vampire state. The art here is rough and there's too much chatty exposition while fighting vampires for my liking (although, to be fair, if anyone is going to chatter while fighting vampire hordes, it would be Jubilee), but if you enjoy callbacks to mediocre decade old X-Men comics, you will like this. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 X-MEN: HEIR OF APOCALYPSE #1

The cynic in me dreaded opening X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse as it seemed a cattle call of beloved, but second-tier characters to reset their stories for a new era of X-Men comics; it certainly serves that purpose, but writer Steve Foxe elevates this assignment with a deft blend of characterization and indulgent style that has me sincerely excited to read issue #2. Heir of Apocalypse #1 reads like a miniseries' pilot as it slowly introduces an ensemble cast of more than a dozen characters, including flashbacks and wide-ranging motives and interpersonal conflicts. By the issue's end there are no cyphers in this mix, which is especially impressive given Cypher is in the mix. Each member seeking the ill-defined objective and power of becoming Apocalypse's heir is made recognizable in some regard. In addition to succinct addresses of personality and continuity, Foxe is sure to carve out plenty of space for artists Netho Diaz and JP Mayer to thrill fans of the bombastic 90s style. Their figures are more anatomically sound, but they deliver big poses and roaring action in splash panels that balance the densely woven narrative panels well. Although I remain uncertain if I care at all about who the heir of Apocalypse is, I find myself enjoying Heir of Apocalypse much more than I anticipated. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Image #1 AIN'T NO GRAVE #2

Ain't No Grave #2 picks up the pace a bit by getting right to the point: Ryder is in Cypress intending to face off with Death in order to save her own life, but she's gotta get there in order to do it and with this being the "anger" stage of grief, there's plenty of violence as she shoots her way to getting a little advice on how to get to where she wants. It's pretty much a direct point a to point b chapter and the streamlined approach not only is well paced, but advances the story nicely in a way the initial chapter didn't. While some of the leap from arrival at the end of issue one to just full on rage this issue feels a little without transition, it's still a strong entry in what feels like an overall story of facing one's mortality. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE DEVIANT #6

The Deviant continues to make bold and interesting choices every time you think the series might start to lose its footing. Instead of continuing withe the main character that was established, The Deviant #6 of the series pivots to follow closely the man he loves, and the detective that arrested him. This swap in perspectives pays off in so many ways, allowing you to pull back and see a cause-and-effect situation that other works would potentially ignore. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4.5 out of 5 GEIGER #3

Even as someone with a deep and abiding love for books in personal and professional circumstances, Geiger #3 read as a bit too on the nose as Geiger and Nate camp out in libraries and contemplate what was lost within their walls. It's a familiar apocalyptic trope reflecting upon humanity's lost wisdom played for its obvious value and little more in these pages. That is a consistent approach throughout the issue, applying to the action and conflict as much as the quiet interludes. Cannibals appear shortly after they are described and do exactly as expected; vulnerable members of the party are transformed into traps; flashback panels make every sequence slightly more sentimental. Readers looking for a well drawn and viscerally exciting post-apocalypse set in America won't be disappointed, but they certainly won't discover anything revelatory in these pages. Gary Frank still fills Geiger's skull with fury and the landscape with loneliness and dread, and those offer cause enough to continue reading Geiger, even if there's not much to be found beneath that surface. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 NAPALM LULLABY #4

For a series with an interesting concept, Napalm Lullaby #4 in particular is challenged in that the way it's set up, it is incredibly difficult to follow who is narrating. Given that the issue is devoted almost entirely to a chaotic chase scene in which the sibling antiheroes are trying to outrun the Janitor while also weaving in some intriguing deja vu, it makes for an issue that is hard to follow and feels at times overstuffed. There's also a reveal—or maybe even the suggestion of a reveal—that feels monumental but because of the chaotic pacing and difficulty in following who is telling the story feels a little underwhelming. The result is an issue the feels messy and confusing even as it arguably drives the story forward but leaves the reader wondering where they are. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 PLASTIC: DEATH & DOLLS #1

Like a hastily put together exploitation movie of the 1980s, Plastic: Death & Dolls revels in bad taste and violence that may charm some. Readers unfamiliar with the first volume of Plastic may find the bar for entry higher than expected. Writer Doug Wagner does his best to make sure that what's needed to get into the narrative is present for any newcomers, though there is a lot to be desired in the characterizations throughout. Series artist Daniel Hillyard does impressive work with the carnage on display in Plastic: Death & Dolls, but he can't overcome goofy storytelling baked in at the writing. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 REMOTE SPACE #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] There's an exceptional amount of world-building in Remote Space #1, but it feels necessary to present this sprawling story. Hopefully, as the series marches forward, readers will get more character work with the likes of Seth, Zoe, and Lola. As it stands, the preliminary offering is a worthwhile one, presenting plenty of juicy bread crumbs to scarf down in the lead-up to future conflicts. Remote Space is a feast for the eyes and here's hoping that it can hammer out some kinks to make it one of the best Image Comics on the market, as it's already reaching for that accolade. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5

Image #2 (Photo: Image Comics) RIFTERS #1

Roughly the first two-thirds of Rifters #1 is dedicated to a recap of the story's premise, explaining the United States' history with time travel from the 2070s with a heavy emphasis on sophomoric humor. That style of humor can be very effective in historical settings, juxtaposing grand concepts in culture with the absurdities of mundane life, but there's no joke in Rifters #1 that hasn't been told before. When the series' main characters and story arrive, it's a near-total surprise as the overlong expository sequence never suggests that there's any logic or purpose to its riff on a world driven to ludicrous extremes by time travel. The appearance of two "Rifters" (i.e. time cops) is undermined by the total lack of consequence or logic tied to time travel in that introduction. Even as they identify and chase two very silly crooks through the 1920s, the necessity of their actions or consequences of their potential failure are seemingly absent and result in a cliffhanger without an ounce of tension. Artist Chris Johnson salvages some of these efforts with hyperbolic style that plays up the rude and crude elements so that their visual delivery still succeeds, even if the concept lands flat. Panels are loaded with detail and effectively indulge the settings and people evoked throughout history. Unfortunately, even a comedically stylish presentation fails to make issue #2 an enticing proposition. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 SAVAGE DRAGON #270

In a lot of ways, Savage Dragon #270 is the platonic ideal of a Savage Dragon issue. It's got action, comedy, and a lot of really strong character moments. Stakes are high for each character on a personal level without having to be a universe-ending challenge, and it ends on a strong cliffhanger that sets up a new villain for next issue. It might feel a little more "chill" than you'd expect for an issue that pops back and forth between three storylines, though. -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 4 out of 5 TRANSFORMERS #9

After a gangbusters debut that shocked readers with both style and substance, Transformers is only broadening its ambitions in this second arc. Transformers #9 connects the conflicts on Earth and Cybertron, even if briefly, and draws in plenty of new characters without hesitating to risk those already in play. It's an action-packed installment that's bound to leave new readers and those invested in Transformers lore gripping their seats. Given the sprawling variety of action sequences—ranging from the excellent execution of wrestling moves in splash panels to densely-depicted sci-fi conceits—it's impressive how deftly Corona depicts both the array of characters and actions so effectively in the span of so few pages. The increasingly large ensemble never loses track of any main or supporting characters, which makes the introduction of a couple more all the more impressive. Amidst the action there are plenty of cliffhangers that are left either ambiguous or rely on existing reader knowledge for full effect, but as an accelerating middle chapter, there's no doubt Transformers #9 succeeds in maintaining the series' epic momentum. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE WEATHERMAN #6

The penultimate issue of The Weatherman finally sees Nathan and Cross face off in an emotional and physical showdown with the fate of the remnants of humanity on the line. It's a tense issue, but one with cinematic quality – as one might expect no emotional showdown ever really goes exactly as planned. But the issue beautifully pulls together various story threads and gives readers another confrontation that is just as satisfying as the characters choose their final fates all while setting up for the finale. It's well-paced and well-crafted. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 THE WHISPER QUEEN: A BLACKSAND TALE #2

The Whisper Queen #2 carries an array of difficult narrative burdens for this miniseries' middle installment: defining the antagonist, introducing characters and their motives, and broadening the supporting cast. It's a lot for any storyteller(s) to handle, especially in the format of a 22-page comic book. Yet by the issue's end, there are no evident seams in a story that moves across broad swaths of the setting, both chronological and geographic, while tying itself into the original "Blacksand Tale." Kris Anka's deft work on both character designs and action makes this easy as early pages filled with chaos distill character actions and their consequences into essential images. It's easy to follow each new strand of the story and the ensemble of adventurers capably share space with one another. When I tell readers that The Whisper Queen makes for excellent re-reading, it's more about the depths to be found in reconsidering all of the available detail than picking up what might have been missed. Even as a middle chapter, The Whisper Queen #2 provides plenty of pathos, suspense, and splendor making it clear that no space will ever be wasted in Zdarsky and Anka's fantasy saga. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 AKOGUN: BRUTALIZER OF THE GODS #2

I love what Akogun is trying to do. There is a massive history of ancient gods and sprawling universes and generational love stories packed into this book, but they're packed in far too tightly. In trying to build such a massive world in such a short amount of time, things begin to feel lifeless, even when that world is clearly intriguing. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 CROCODILE BLACK #2

Crocodile Black's debut left me a big mystified but I couldn't turn away. Fast forward to issue #2, and the fog has cleared up a bit, leaving me no less intrigued and rather invested from here on out. As the pieces start to move into position on the board, you start to see the vision, and that allows you to get lost in the more supernatural elements with something on which to plant your footing. Som and Patricio Delpeche's moody artwork and colors go into overdrive when Danny's new found dark side takes over, warping and shifting to throw you off kilter as you try to sort out what's real and what's in Danny's mind. The book's ending really brings a central conflict into full focus, and while I never know what to expect from this series, I know what I can't do is turn away. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 GHOSTLORE #11

Ghostlore #11 pushes the story to another breaking point as Lucas and Harmony are back together but father and daughter find themselves as far apart as ever with the Storm upon them and their enemy, Shane, showing up to exert power in what seems like a moment of weakness. But what makes this issue interesting and elevates it is that Bunn offers an unexpected twist when it comes to Shane that redefines the story yet again. This deep into the series, it's a little unusual to know exactly know where things are going, but there are layers here and this issue in particular reveals that the complexity of a villain not entirely unlike your hero can make things ell the more interesting when things go off the map. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 GODZILLA: SKATE OR DIE #1

A group of teens who call themselves the Coin Toss Crew love to skate, and, well, skate. There's not much that could threaten to get in the way of their shredding, unless Godzilla emerges and is on a collision course with their favorite spot. Outside of establishing that premise, this issue is just a relatively generic prologue to something that could offer a fresh perspective on the Godzilla franchise, though this issue only succeeds at barely scratching the surface of that storytelling potential. Given the inherent size of Godzilla, it seems entirely unlikely that this series could take us on a journey where some teens armed with skateboards band together to thwart the kaiju, though this issue does little more than make us speculate about where this series could be headed. In addition to failing to give us even a glimpse of what excitement could be right around the corner, none of the characters are especially interesting and all just feel like surface-level amalgams of every other skateboarding character we've seen in other mediums. We won't count the series out entirely just yet, yet this debut installment did little to evoke any real excitement about what could be waiting for us in future chapters. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 2 out of 5 HEARTPIERCER #2

Atala and Grost make some good points regarding how a society can try to accomodate a bully, but the bully will never be satisfied in the long run. It was told in a manner that made it enjoyable to read, and Atala and Grost come across as relatable characters. The supernatural nature of Heartpiercer is only a backdrop to the human relationships. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 INTO THE UNBEING #1

As the planet rots and decays, as a group of researchers notice what appears to be a geological formation that emerges out of nowhere. As they investigate the bizarre feature, they learn the anomaly could be organic in origin, making for a mystery that's even more frightening than they could have imagined. Comic book and horror fans have seen all manner of doomed scientific missions that end up in disaster, featuring all manner of creatures and all manner of environments, yet even with how well-versed we are in such a premise, Into the Unbeing still manages to bring enough surprises to the table to make the premise feel fresh. Despite seeing countless stories that unfold in arid wastelands, there's something about this significant point in time that makes the book from writer Zac Thompson and artist Hayden Sherman feel like nothing we've quite seen before. The experience borrows elements equally from H.P. Lovecraft and Alex Garland's Annihilation, yet doesn't feel like it's derivative of either influence. Thompson's paranoid and cynical script is rivaled by Sherman's unconventional perspective on familiar scenarios, as both storytellers perfectly complement one another's approach to the material. We have no idea where Into the Unbeing is going, but it's off to such a strong start that we almost don't want to see what the future holds, in case it isn't as effective as the debut issue. Still, even if future chapters don't match the heights of this premiere, it'll still likely be one of the most compelling genre comics of 2024. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 5 out of 5 LAWFUL #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Serialized comics offer both tremendous potential and notable risks for the fantasy genre; even as it provides tremendous opportunity for visual wonder, it restricts how well that world is built with the tightly-measured space of every issue. Writer Greg Pak and artist Diego Galindo's new urban fantasy series Lawful addresses these challenges admirably in a debut issue that effectively establishes the series' premise, even if it lacks depth that may still develop. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5