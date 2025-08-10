The 6 Biggest Jerks in Comics (and Number 1 Will Surprise You)

Much like life, comics aren’t without jerks. That’s right, be it Marvel or DC, there are always going to be jerks making life that much more unpleasant for the other characters and annoying readers, too. But while most of those jerks are villains or antagonists, that’s not always the case. What happens when those irritating and troubling people are actually the good guys? Sure, they want the betterment of everyone and help protect people from real villains but at their core that doesn’t mean they’re not a huge jerk. In fact, their heroics almost make it worse.

These six characters are exactly that: heroes who are also just flat-out jerks. No matter how much good they do in their lives, us as the readers will still call them jerks or something along those lines and their fellow heroes might as well. These are the biggest jerks in comics, but just a warning: the biggest jerk in comics might surprise you.

6) Professor X

Kitty Pryde said it best: Professor Xavier is a jerk. You’d think a man who supposedly cares about his students would treat them a lot nicer, but no, Professor X plays favorites. While he put his beloved X-Men on a pedestal, he could give less of a crap about the New Mutants. He always held them back and that was just the beginning.

Whether it was erasing the memory of Cyclops’ brother dying, turning children into soldiers for a race war, or keeping Kitty from joining the X-Men because she was a kid, he’s done a lot of crap. Those are just a few examples of sketchy things Chuck has done but it’s a pattern for him. We could be here all day on his crimes but Kitty called it, he is a jerk.

5) Dream

There’s a lot to be said about The Sandman as a series and the legacy it has now. The main character of Dream is beyond complicated and self-centered, firmly securing Dream as a jerk. Only caring about his kingdom and his power, he left many people in his wake. After being turned down and sending a former lover to hell for 10,000 years. He also left his son to die. It doesn’t get much more jerk-like than that.

However, Dream is a case where being a jerk is not where the story ends. Dream ends up enduring a long imprisonment and during that time changes his ways. It’s a big transformation and his former lover and child end up forgiving him, but even though he did evolve, he’s still a jerk, just a reformed one.

4) Captain Britain

While a powerful character and member of Excalibur, Captain Britain is a Grade A jerk. Some examples include treating Meggan carelessly, yelling at the younger members of Excalibur, and even simply storming off on the team, leaving them to all complain about how ignorant he is. Sure, he may be symbol for hope for many but on a personal level he’s a terrible boyfriend, colleague, you name it. In fact, Brian doesn’t seem to really care about anyone unless they are in danger and that’s jerk behavior if you ask us.

3) Quentin Quire

The mutant that is on top of everyone’s hate list, we have Kid Omega aka Quentin Quire. Thinking of himself as the smartest telepath in the X-Men (he is), Quentin annoys so many fans. Whether it’s his attitude and staying that way or for his actions in his first few appearances, Quentin has been a jerk for a long time and knows it.

He makes the case for being an interesting character but would probably be insufferable if we actually knew him. Just because he may entertain us doesn’t distract from the fact that he is an egotistical jerk at the end of the day.

2) J. Jonah Jameson

The news giant of the Daily Bugle takes the cake for an a-tier jerk towards any superhero as long as the hero is Spider-Man. Decades worth of slander towards a friendly neighborhood superhero makes you a jerk in my book. Supposed to unlikeable, many fans do actually love J. Jonah Jameson because of his portrayals in media. He’s funny (and admittedly a great character0 but for all the wrong reasons.

If you aren’t his son the astronaut, you might as well be chopped liver. If you’re Spider-Man, he might as well try to kill you.

1) All-Star Batman

The absolute menace that is Frank Miller’s Batman lives rent free in my head because he is truly the biggest jerk in comics. Mercifully, he’s not the main version of Batman, but he terrifies us all for those that read All-Star Batman and Robin. He shouldn’t be allowed to “adopt” kids even remotely and make them sidekicks either he’s that bad. Honestly, he pretty much goes from merely being a giant jerk to being a genuine psychopath. He’s tainted the legacy of “Year One” and “Dark Knight Returns” by association. The biggest jerk in all of comics, it’s this guy, hands down.

Who do you think is the biggest jerk in comics? Let us know what you’re thinking.