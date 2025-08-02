7 Mutants who Should Have a Solo Series

The mutants in the Marvel Universe have all at one point or another have gone solo before. Sometimes it’s not enough to be apart of the X-Men; there are some characters and stories that need to strike out on their own. But while it’s not uncommon for the mutants of Marvel to step away from the X-Men to have their own stories, there are some that really haven’t had that chance, at least not on any real scale. Be them major characters or more supporting players, there are mutants in the Marvel universe who really should have a solo series at least once.

It doesn’t matter if the series are minis, maxis, or even a full ongoing, these characters just deserve more — especially with the X-Men about to become more popular than ever after they arrive in the MCU.

1) Cyclops

Arguably the only one on this list who doesn’t actually need a solo series is Cyclops, but let’s be honest: he does deserve one.. With how dirty he was dealt in the Fox movie universe as well as some of his story arcs in comics, Cyclops has been seen as lesser for a long time. He’s gone solo a few times, sure, but right now his popularity is back to where it should be after a long stretch of being down. He’s one of the best X-Men and a solo series should show why.

Scott is finally in good graces with the fans once again and exploring his complex emotions with leadership could make for some interesting stories, especially post-Krakoa. No matter what he does, though, at least he’s always gonna be the best dressed.

2) Dani Moonstar

The often unsung co-leader of the New Mutants, Dani Moonstar has needed a solo series for a long time. With the ability to weaponize her enemies dreams against them, she’s hard to take down. Combine that with her skills with a bow and arrow, as well as her Asgardian training, you have a great series waiting.

Often relegated to appearances in other characters solo books or small X-Men appearances, Dani is a fan favorite. Her abilities mixed with how much her heritage means to her and how she faces persecution on multiple levels makes her extremely compelling. Wherever she is now, she needs more appearances and a main spot on any X-Men team.

3) Warlock

Everybody’s favorite shape changing alien robot known as Warlock has never gone solo. This is easily the least likely character to get a solo book and that’s exactly why he should have one. He’s strange and is often comic relief in stories, but Warlock has plenty to do on his own. A series exploring him try to blend in with those around him and end up causing hijinks would be a perfect comedy series and would be a ton of fun to read. You can always imagine Doug Ramsey won’t be too far away and it could turn into a buddy comedy at any second.

4) Quentin Quire

First appearing in Grant Morrison’s New X-Men, it’s easy to hate Quentin Quire. However, the genius Omega level mutant with a personality that makes you want to punch him in the face would make for an interesting protagonist. Always shown as someone you can’t stand but who is extremely adept at facing down incredible psychic threats has fun written all over it. I doubt it would last long but I know his fans would be happy with more of him around.

While some might sigh at more Quentin, a chance to explore more of his personality by himself would maybe win some over to the character. He’s always going to be a very divisive character but you always need that one to be different. Quentin going solo could show how much more there is to him.

5) Madelyne Pryor

The demonic clone of Jean Grey has existed in a weird state for a lot of X-Men fans. While she’s come back plenty of times in varying levels of morality, Madelyne needs more time to shine. She recently led the Dark X-Men series but she needs much more than that. A title to explore her feelings of being left behind by the X-Men could make for some great character work in the long run.

With her connection to Limbo by being its current ruler, Madelyne has all the makings of a good leading character. With her magical abilities along with her psionic abilities, Madelyne is much more than the “evil” clone of Jean Grey and it’s worth exploring.

6) Sabertooth

While Sabertooth has had less than great reception in a solo books, he should get another shot at one. Always going after Wolverine for petty reasons, Sabertooth hunting threats for his own pleasure could be a fun time. Showing how far he goes taking out foes and seeing him be able to let loose in a Red Band setting would be what every fan of the villain needs.

Outside of his Wolverine connection, bringing him back against Iron Fist would be fun to see, too, He’s been forgotten as an enemy of Iron Fist but it would be fun to see the two fight again and a solo series would be a perfect place for it.

7) Mister Sinister

The maniacal Mister Sinister has enough star power to lead his own title. With his messing with genetics and cloning himself constantly, he’d be another perfect fit for a solo villain book. With his popularity only rising as the years have gone on, it’s time he should go solo. He’s more than the pawn of Apocalypse and it’s time to put it on display. Besides who doesn’t want more of SInister? He’s one of the best villains in Marvel and is always fun to see with his mustache twirling schemes.

Which mutant do you think needs a solo series? Let us know down in the comments.