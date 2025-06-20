Comixology Vets Launch New Digital Comics App to Compete With Amazon

There’s a new digital comic book reading app on the scene, and it comes from some of the people behind the original incarnation of ComiXology. The app allowed comic book fans to read some of their favorite titles online, whether it be on a computer or tablet device. Amazon purchased ComiXology in 2014 and eventually merged ComiXology into its Kindle book reader, stripping many of the ComiXology features that made it worthwhile to read comics on. While many publishers have their own digital apps, the advantage of something like ComiXology is that it is a place where you can check out titles from many publishers. Neon Ichiban is hoping to fill the void for frustrated comics readers.

Neon Ichiban is a new digital comics and manga platform from ComiXology veterans David Steinberger and Chip Mosher. Steinberger is the former CEO and co-founder of ComiXology, and Mosher previously led content acquisition and marketing at Comixology and Amazon. Neon Ichiban offers same-day-as-print digital releases with an extensive backlist from all participating publishers, which include Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DSTLRY, Kodansha, Oni Press, and Vault Comics. More participating publishers will be announced at a later date.

Fans who sign up for a pre-launch account here can get an exclusive, free digital collectible comic at launch.

image credit: neon ichiban

Some of the perks that Neon Ichiban promotes are single issues that come in always-available standard editions alongside limited-edition variants and sketch covers for collecting; reading comics online or offline with the ability to download a local copy when publisher-enabled, and purchases can also unlock exclusive on-and-offline perks; signed and sketched collectibles; and a secondary marketplace where fans can buy and sell owned digital comics and collectibles from participating publishers.

“Neon Ichiban is more than a store—it’s a platform devoted to bringing reading and collectability to a united global audience for comics and manga,” said David Steinberger, CEO & Co-Founder. “This is the next evolution of digital comics. We’re empowering fans with access, control, and engagement—and providing creators with tools to directly connect with their audience like never before.”

“We’re reimagining what’s possible when you combine cutting-edge technology with a deep respect for comics, manga, and their creators,” explained Chip Mosher, CCO & Co-Founder. “Neon Ichiban bridges digital convenience and collectability, giving fans true ownership while supporting creators. This isn’t just a revolution for comics—it’s setting a new standard for digital content across all media.”

Neon Ichiban will be launching this summer. Let us know your thoughts on the new digital comics and manga platform in the comments below!