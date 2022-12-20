DC Just Made a Major Change to Deathstroke

Today marks the end of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, and the fallout has drastically changed the DC villain Deathstroke. The infinite Earths in the multiverse are finally restored, and the Great Darkness has been pushed back – at least for now. Deathstroke has played a vital role in the lead-up to Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, as well as the main event itself, as a puppet in Pariah's grand schemes. Deathstroke assembled an army of villains powered by the Great Darkness, beating down the young generation of heroes who stepped in to replace the Justice League. Dark Crisis #7 features a final fight between Deathstroke's army, the Legion of Doom, and the revived Justice League that makes a lasting change to Slade Wilson.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7. Continue reading at your own risk.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 is by Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, Jack Herbert, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith, Rafa Sandoval, Alejandro Sánchez, Alex Guimaráes, Romulo Fajardo Jr., Matt Herms, and Tom Napolitano. Deathstroke, powered by the Great Darkness, fights the combined might of the Justice League, while the Darkness tries to consume Nightwing. Dick Grayson and Slade Wilson have a battle of words internally, with Black Adam of all characters stepping up to share his powers with the Justice League.

Even with the odds against him, Deathstroke keeps fighting on. After Nightwing repels the Darkness, Deathstroke tries to deliver a final killing blow but is stopped by his daughter Rose Wilson. Deathstroke claims he doesn't want to see the next generations of heroes, including Rose, suffer and hurt like he is. Rose is able to make Deathstroke stand down, and the heroes get to work rebuilding the Hall of Justice.

(Photo: DC)

As for Deathstroke, his body was ravaged by the Darkness taking possession of it. When the Darkness was purged from his body, Slade also lost the serum that gave him his metahuman abilities. Instead of being in the utmost physical state, Deathstroke is now a slender, weak old man being kept alive in some type of revitalization tank. However, a mysterious figure appears and frees Deathstroke from his imprisonment.

The person that lets Deathstroke out may be Amanda Waller, who is working with an organization that appears very similar to The Light from the Young Justice animated series. The epilogue of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 shows Amanda Waller meeting with The Light, where they elect to help her rid the world of superheroes and supervillains. The final page of Dark Crisis #7 features Amanda Waller standing with Peacemaker, a woman in a Peacemaker costume, and two more mysterious figures.

Of course, it seems likely that Deathstroke will return at some point in 2023. Whether or not he is a part of Amanda Waller's plans to eradicate metahumans remains one of many mysterious heading into the new year.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 is on sale now from DC.