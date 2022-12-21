DC Unveils New Suicide Squad Team With Two Peacemakers

The end of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths has introduced a new Suicide Squad team. The DC event from Joshua Williamson and Daniel Sampere brought the infinite Earths back to the multiverse, depowered Deathstroke, and propelled Nightwing to an even larger role in the DC Universe. However, some of the more interesting developments took place in Dark Crisis' epilogue, as Amanda Waller met with a shadow organization to plot how to best deal with their metahuman problem. Of course, the Task Force X warden didn't show up to the clandestine meeting alone, revealing members for her new Suicide Squad that includes a male and female Peacemaker.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7. Continue reading at your own risk.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 is by Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, Jack Herbert, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith, Rafa Sandoval, Alejandro Sánchez, Alex Guimaráes, Romulo Fajardo Jr., Matt Herms, and Tom Napolitano. The epilogue comes from Williamson and Sandoval, with Amanda Waller meeting the Council of Light, which shares similarities with The Light from the Young Justice animated series. We get brief glimpses of some of the upcoming and current DC storylines, like the publisher's new plans for Superman, Batman's battle with Failsafe in Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez's run, and Batman vs. Robin.

The battles between heroes and villains have escalated to the point where the Council of Light is forced to step in. Waller has previously stood apart from the Light, but with the Justice League gone, they see an opening to not only imprison heroes and villains alike but to eradicate them from the world. The final page of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 features Amanda Waller standing with the Suicide Squad she'll use to achieve her evil goals.

(Photo: DC)

Who Is on Amanda Waller's New Suicide Squad?

The most recognizable member of the new Suicide Squad is Peacemaker, who also was on Amanda Waller's team in Robbie Thompson and Eduardo Pansica's run on Suicide Squad in 2021. The antihero has seen his profile rise after John Cena's portrayal in director James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and the Peacemaker series on HBO Max.

Peacemaker was renewed for Season 2 by HBO Max in February, but its status remains in the air after Warner Bros. Discovery named James Gunn and Peter Safran co-CEOs of DC Studios. Gunn previously reassured fans that Peacemaker Season 2 was safe, but that was before he took his new position overseeing the wider DC Universe.

The female Peacemaker is actually called Peacewrecker, according to Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths writer Joshua Williamson. "[...] her name is Peacewrecker," Williamson told Newsarama. "That's the most I can tell you about her now [...]"

The person to Waller's left looks like a different version of the hybrid character seen in Batman/Superman: World's Finest. Last, is a large cyborg-like character with a helmet similar to Bloodsport.

We're told "To Be Continued In 2023!" so fans may have to wait to find out what the deal is with this Suicide Squad. Let us know your thoughts on this version of Task Force X in the comments.