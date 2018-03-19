Exclusive: Black Hammer And Doctor Star Variants Revealed In Dark Horse Solicits

Getting to pick up another issue of your favorite series is nice enough, but some slick variant covers can make that tradition even better.

Luckily fans of Dark Horse Comics‘ Black Hammer and Doctor Star series can do just that. Doctor Star & The Kingdom of Lost Tomorrows: From the World of Black Hammer #4 will be getting a new variant cover by Annie Wu, which means the issue will now have two gorgeous covers instead of one (the regular cover by Max Fiumara is no slouch either.

Fans can also pick up a variant of Black Hammer: Age of Doom #3, which is created by Michael Cho. The new cover perfectly encapsulates the sense of dread and terror the title suggests and is a delightful complement to the series.

You can check out both covers in the gallery, as well as the regular covers, and the official solicitation details can be found below.

Doctor Star & The Kingdom of Lost Tomorrows: From the World of Black Hammer #4

Jeff Lemire (W), Max Fiumara (A/Cover), Dave Stewart (C) Annie Wu (Variant cover)

On sale June 6

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

“Former hero Doctor Star, desperately trying to save his ailing son, has searched the galaxy to find a cure. When it becomes clear that it may be for naught, he returns home for a long promised journey with his boy.”

Ties directly into the Eisner-Award winning Black Hammer comic books series and is written by main writer Jeff Lemire.

Featuring art by Abe Sapien artist Max Fiumara!”

Black Hammer: Age of Doom #3

Jeff Lemire (W), Dean Ormston (A/Cover), and Dave Stewart (C), Michael Cho (Variant Cover)

On sale June 20

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

“The Eisner Award-winning superhero saga returns with lots of revelations!

Lucy Weber, aka Black Hammer, continues her journey in Dreamland back to the farm, leading to a confrontation with the mysterious Bereaver. At the same time, both Abe and Barbie give one last shot at salvaging their love lives.”