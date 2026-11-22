DC Comics has always had an expansive universe with characters and locations that spark the reader’s imagination. Although DC doesn’t have nearly as many iconic fictional countries as Marvel does, the company has still multiple sovereign nations that are fully original. These countries oftentimes have histories that date back thousands of years. More importantly, these countries are classified as world powers. With their unique resources, advanced technology and magic, vast armies, and populations filled to the brim with powerful superhumans, these countries are practically untouchable. Any foreign country or supervillain would be foolish to try and invade these mighty nations.

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Some of the most fantastical areas in DC Comics are countries with all manner of superheroes and sophisticated technology within their borders.

5) Oolong Island

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A small nation in the middle of the Yellow Sea off the west coast of North Korea, Oolong Island is a paradise for mad scientists everywhere. Originally a protectorate of China, the island was controlled by the mutant Chinese mad scientist Egg Fu, who sought to make it a haven for criminal scientists where they could flourish and develop weapons of mass destruction. Soon enough, bizarre yet brilliant mad scientists like Dr. Sivanna, T.O. Morrow, Dr. Cyclops, came flooding. Under the orders of the Chinese Government, Oolong Island created weapons capable of destroying the Black Marvel Family and Khandaq. Ultimately, this would lead to a superhuman war that resulted in Oolong Island becoming an official sovereign nation under the control of longtime Wonder Woman villain Veronica Cale. Yet even with its new leadership, Oolong Island continues acting as one of the foremost producers of technological innovations and deadly weaponry thanks to its maniacal populous.

4) El Caldero

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The newest country on this list, El Caldero was once a small and inconsequential on the world stage until a giant meteorite made of pure Kryptonite crash-landed into it. Under the control of President Castilho, El Caldero harnessed the Kryptonite to become one of the wealthiest and technologically advanced nations on the planet practically overnight. They even have Krypto-Knights and mechas to act as El Caldero’s elite guard. Yet despite being a country that’s literally toxic to Superman, El Caldero and its people have nothing but love and appraisal for the Man of Steel. However, things soon turned bad when General Zod overthrew El Caldero’s leadership and sought to have Earth be overrun with a fast-growing and lethal Kryptonite wave. Thankfully, Superman managed to defeat Zod and get rid of all the Kryptonite that threatened to destroy the world. Even without their Kryptonite, El Caldero remains a prosperous country that still views Superman as their hero.

3) Kahndaq

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For over three thousand years, the nation of Kahndaq had a history of hardship until the return of its savior. Resting in the Sinai Peninsula that connects Africa to Asia, Kahndaq was the birthplace of Black Adam. In 1600 BC, Kahndaq was ransacked by Egypt, which led to Black Adam going on a rampage and being imprisoned by the wizard Shazam. In the modern day, Kahndaq was controlled by the cruel dictator Asim Muhunnad until Black Adam was freed from his imprisonment. Black Adam immediately killed Asim and established himself as Kahndaq’s new ruler. Yet despite his violent takeover, Black Adam is beloved by his people who view him as a hero. With his incredible powers alongside the rest of the Black Marvel Family, Black Adam ushered in a prosperous new age for Kahndaq. Yet even after suffering from significant catastrophes, Kahndaq always rises from the ashes. Although in more recent comics Black Adam has stepped down as Kahndaq’s ruler, his loyalty will always be to the prosperity of his people.

2) Themyscira

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Founded thousands of years ago by the Greek Goddesses, Themyscira, or Paradise Island, is the beautiful home of the immortal Amazons and their champion, Wonder Woman. The Amazons were created to being peace and enlightenment to the world, but after being enslaved Hercules and his barbarian army, these warrior women hid themselves away from humanity. Themyscira is a thriving island where the Amazons have become masters of both magic and technology. Additionally, almost their entire population are made up of immortal superhumans who have centuries of combat experience. They constantly trained to prepare for the day that they’d have to defend their borders if they were ever discovered. However, the Amazon’s isolationist philosophy was challenged when pilot Steve Trevor crash-landed on their shores and was rescued by Princess Diana. As Wonder Woman, Diana would not only take Steve back home but become an ambassador for Themyscira. Still, the Amazons are still very wary of outsiders and rarely allow men onto their shores.

1) Atlantis

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Deep beneath the waves lies the most powerful country in DC Comics: Atlantis. This mighty nation was founded millions of years ago by a subspecies of humans called Homo Magi that were naturally skilled with magic. Overtime Atlantis combined magic and technology to become the most advanced nation on Earth. However, thousands of years ago, the mad king Atlan used his magical scepter to sink the continent-sized country underwater. While many died in the cataclysm, most of the Atlantean people evolved to their new underwater environment. Atlantis would hide from the rest of humanity until the superhero Aquaman took his rightful place on the throne and introduced his kingdom to the surface world. Never losing their advancements in magic and technology, Atlantis has the power to effortlessly submerge most of the world’s landmasses. Thankfully, Atlantis now seeks to form stronger ties with humanity and live in peace under Aquaman’s leadership.

Which of these DC nations would you want to live in? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!