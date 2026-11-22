Doctor Doom took control of Hell and claimed the throne that Mephisto once held in the pages of Captain America comics. While Doom is a terrifying villain, he has almost always been a just ruler, and he wanted to do the same thing to the demons and beings who called Hell their home. As a result, he decided that it would be a good thing to make every contract that Mephisto made with humans null and void. He also agreed to let anyone who lived in Hell leave if they so desired, and he didn’t seem to care where they went. This has caused untold problems in the Marvel Universe.

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The most obvious problem has come in the pages of The Avengers, where murderous angel-like creatures have shown up to kill or capture anyone who was part of a deal that Mephisto had previously made, including Aunt May. However, making Hell a place that was free for demons to leave has created new problems for Doctor Doom, and he has swept in the most unexpected heroes of all in the new Black Panther & Namor: Doomed miniseries by Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan, and Stefano Nesi.

Doctor Doom’s Released Demons Have Caused Problems for Namor

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No one could have expected Black Panther and Namor to team up to help Doctor Doom, but that is what has happened in this new miniseries. The reason for the reluctant team-up was simple. Demons attacked Atlantis, and they threatened to raid Wakanda next. The two bitter rivals agreed to team up to chase the demons back to Hell, which is when they realized that Doctor Doom was the new ruler there. While Doom seemed like their new common enemy, they quickly learned that it wasn’t Doctor Doom who sent the demons, but a new threat known as the Kingkiller. Not only were Namor and Black Panther targeted, but so was Star-Lord, the crowned head of the Galactic Union. This Kingkiller is attacking kings all over the universe.

In Hell, Doctor Doom explained that the Kingkiller is the same species as the Watchers, which means she borders on all-powerful, but her motives are unclear. While they had a common enemy to fight, the biggest problem is that Doctor Doom, Namor, and Black Panther all hate each other, and none of them really want to work with the others. However, it was Doom who was the voice of reason, telling the two kings to stand by him in this fight or return to die with their kingdoms. It also showed that Doom knew he wasn’t strong enough to win this battle on his own. But at the same time, he was the one who caused this.

Doctor Doom’s Arrogance Made Things Worse As He Tried to Make Things Better

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Doctor Doom immediately wanted to improve on what Mephisto had done before, and the only reason was to prove he was the better ruler in Hell. When he voided all the deals and allowed any demon who didn’t want to live there to leave, he thought he was proving himself a good king to the citizens of the underworld. But he did this based on vanity, and he never considered, or cared about, what would happen next. Clearly, Doom didn’t care if the demons wreaked havoc on other realms, even if that was Earth. As always, he only cared about his own people. But as he said in this issue, he didn’t foresee a plan brewing in Hell after he freed all the captive souls from Hell.

Even Namor called out Doom for his short-sighted and arrogant actions. What was shocking was when Black Panther stood up for Doom and said that the freedom of the citizens of Hell was all that Doom should care about, even in the face of the destruction that Atlantis faced. However, Black Panther did admit that Doom would answer for all his crimes. But none of that matters right now, because it is Doctor Doom’s actions that have put Earth in danger with the broken pacts, and now the entire universe is in danger from a villain who lives deep in a pocket dimension in Hell.

By the end of Black Panther & Namor: Doomed #3, Namor ended up separated from the other two and faced a being who died fighting to defend Atlantis. He then met up with the Kingkiller, who showed him why so many had to die, and that was the cliffhanger for this month’s issue. This series is yet another example of why Doctor Doom, no matter where he is, can cause the most problems for all of Earth’s heroes, even those as diametrically opposed as Black Panther and Namor.

What are your thoughts on the current Black Panther and Namor team-up comic? Let us know where you think the story might be headed in the comments below.