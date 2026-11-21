Marvel Comics was able to rise to the top of the superhero game by changing it. Go and read Fantastic Four #1 from 1961 and then read Justice League of America #21, from the same year. While they are both excellent comics, there’s so much more heart and personality in Fantastic Four #1. At the time, that was revolutionary and it allowed the House of Ideas to become the stunning edifice it is today. Superhero comics have changed a lot over the years and as much as I love DC, even I have to admit that Marvel played a massive role in the evolution of the medium. Marvel is all about changing the game, with numerous reveals that set the comic industry on fire.

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There’s nothing like picking up a comic and getting a jaw-dropping moment. It gets even better when that jaw-dropping moment ripples outward, transforming everything it touches. Marvel’s creators have mastered giving readers these kinds of amazing moments, with these five game-changing reveals rocking the Marvel Universe, including Wolverine’s most shocking moment.

5) Captain America (Vol. 5) #6

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Captain America is Marvel’s greatest soldier, having fought against evil in World War II and beyond. Cap was teamed up with Bucky, a garishly dressed young man with a smile on his face and a machine gun in his hand. Bucky’d end up dead by the end of the war, and his loss was one of the formative ones of Cap’s existence. Back in the day, we used to joke about how the only characters who stayed dead in the Marvel Universe were Uncle Ben, Bucky, and Gwen Stacy. It was a fun joke, one that we were able to use until 2005, when Captain America (Vol. 5) began. This was the beginning of Ed Brubaker’s classic run on the character and he decided to break all the rules.

Issue #6 was the one that revealed the truth about Bucky – he hadn’t died when the drone bomb exploded. He was gravely injured, but found by the Soviets. They experimented on him, giving him a metal arm to replace the one he lost, the Infinity Formula to keep him hale and hearty, and brainwashed him into becoming the Winter Soldier. The return of Bucky is one of those moments that you really had to have been there for. It set the industry on fire and, because of the MCU, has become a huge moment in pop cultural history (even if we didn’t know it at the time).

4) Fantastic Four (Vol. 1) #286

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So, while most of the other issues on this list don’t give their reveal away on the cover (there’s one more that kind of does it, but you don’t really understand the cover until you read the issue, so it was okay). However, the reveal in Fantastic Four #286 was too big to hide – Marvel wanted everyone to know that Jean Grey was back. Readers hadn’t seen her since the end of “The Dark Phoenix Saga”, when she had seemingly sacrificed her life in order to stop the Dark Phoenix from one day going crazy and destroying everything.

The original plans for “The Dark Phoenix Saga” was for Jean to survive, but editor in chief Jim Shooter had put the kibosh on that. However, plans to create a third X-Men team, this one consisting of the original members, were being made and Jean was an original member, so it was time for her to come back, with the saga’s artist John Byrne writing and drawing this one. This issue was the one that established that Jean and the Phoenix were separate, leading to years of increasingly confusing retcons (maybe I shouldn’t be admitting this, but I still don’t understand how Jean and the Phoenix fit together) and also a few more deaths for heroine.

3) Avengers (Vol. 10) #1

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Avengers (Vol. 10) #1 is the newest comic on this list. It’s also one of the best Marvel comics released this year. This new book spins out of Avengers: Armageddon and “Hell’s Angel” from Captain America (Vol. 14). In Avengers: Armageddon, the Avengers mess up a fight against Red Hulk and the Russians – partly because of the new Miracleman – causing thousands to die in Europe. Meanwhile, in “Hell’s Angels”, Captain America and Doctor Doom, both of whom were in Mephisto’s realm after “Doom’s Shadow” and One World Under Doom, led a rebellion against the demon lord, defeating and deposing him. However, Doom took over for him and invalidated all of his contracts, a move that will have major repercussions.

Avengers (Vol. 10) #1 is the aftermath, as Mephisto, now free of his realm, starts to take back what’s his from the people that he had deals with. At this point, we know that Spider-Man’s deal with him for Aunt May’s life has been rendered null, but we don’t really know what that means for him, May, Mary Jane, or the rest of the Marvel Universe. This issue is a gamechanger right now and if you haven’t read it and you love Marvel, you owe it to yourself to do so.

2) House of X #2

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The X-Men’s Krakoa Era was amazing, changing the team and their status quo from 2019 to 2024. It all kicked off with the two books that are one – House of X and Powers of X. These two six-issue miniseries from Jonathan Hickman, Pepe Larraz, and R.B. Silva, House of X told the story of the X-Men establishing the mutant nation of Krakoa, while Powers of X dealt with the ramifications of Krakoa across space and time. House of X #1 ended with the mutants telling humanity they had new gods and the the second issue blew the whole thing wide open.

This issue was titled “The Many Lives of Moira X” and it revealed the truth about longtime X-Men ally Moira MacTaggert. Moira wasn’t a human evolutionary biologist, she was a secret mutant with the most gamechanging power of them all – every time she died, she came back to life at the moment of her birth with all her memories. The issue gave us her nine previous lives, showing how often mutants had lost the war against humanity. It changed everything we thought we knew about the X-Men.

1) Wolverine (Vol. 2) #75

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“Fatal Attractions” was 1993’s big X-Men event. The story brought back Magneto, thought dead since X-Men (Vol. 2) #3. The mutant master of magnetism had transformed Cable’s satellite Graymalkin into Avalon and began to offer chosen mutants a place next to him. X-Men (Vol. 2) #25 revealed why when he released a world-crippling EMP. Thanks to their Shi’Ar technology, the X-Men were the only one able to answer leading to a battle on Avalon. We all know what happens next – Wolverine tried to kill Magneto (he did almost succeed), but got his adamantium skeleton ripped out because he decided to sass Mags instead of stab him in the throat, which then led to Xavier mindwiping Magneto.

All of this led to Wolverine (Vol. 2) #75, which saw the X-Men try to keep Magneto alive as they basically crash-landed at the mansion. Logan survives – even saving Jean Grey when she’s almost pulled out of the X-Jet – and is put under the care of Moira and Beast. However, he has none of that and goes to the Danger Room to test himself out against some combat robots. Then he pops his claws. Gone were the razor sharp adamantium talons and in their place are bone claws. This was the beginning of Wolverine’s bone claw era, six years of stories about Wolvie learning to do more with less, including some of the best Wolverine stories ever. Remember, he was Marvel’s most popular character of the day and they dropped this kind of change on him for six years. Marvel used to be something.

What do you think is the biggest game-changing reveal in Marvel history? Sound off in the comment section below.