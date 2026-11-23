Ever since superhero comics started, the industry has created its fair share of femmes fatales like Catwoman, the deadly women who are based on the classic noir character types. A femme fatale in detective stories and film noir is a deadly or fatal woman who often uses seduction and her charms to lead lovers into compromising or deadly traps. These are women who know they have complete control over any man who crosses their path, and they use this to their advantage in every situation. This became a perfect character trait to add to several deadly antiheroes and villains in comics over the years, including one of its most popular characters whose name identifies her as a classic femme fatale, and another who is one of DC’s most popular antiheroes.

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This trope has been around since the start of comics. Catwoman debuted as the Cat in Batman #1 (1940), and Will Eisner’s The Spirit was full of femmes fatales like P’Gell and Sand Saref. In fact, Sand Saref was the direct inspiration for Elektra, whom Frank Miller created years later. The appeal of these characters is simple, as they attack a hero’s heart and judgment instead of his body, and most can’t fight that.

5) Black Widow

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Black Widow made her debut in Tales of Suspense #52 (1964) by Stan Lee, Don Rico, and Don Heck. Her name completely ties into her role as a femme fatale, as a “black widow” is defined as a woman who murders one or more husbands or romantic partners. At the start, Natasha Romanova was a non-costumed Soviet spy sent with partner Boris to infiltrate Stark Industries and kill Russian defector Anton Vanko. Stark was her original target, but she soon became the love interest of Hawkeye.

Hawkeye and Black Widow both ended up becoming heroes, and she joined the Avengers in Avengers #111 (1973) after working with them as an ally for a few years. She slipped up sometimes, including when she was brainwashed and brought in the Swordsman and Power Man to attack the Avengers in Avengers #29 (1966). She also became Daedevil’s love interest for a time.

4) Madame Masque

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Madame Masque debuted as Big M, a Maggia boss, in Tales of Suspense #97 (1967). Her name was revealed to be Whitney Frost in issue #98, and she became Madame Masque in Iron Man #17 (1969). She was born as Giulietta Nefaria, daughter of the criminal Count Nefaria, and raised as Whitney Frost. She took over her father’s Maggia family after he was jailed. Her face was scarred in a plane crash after a failed raid on Stark Industries, and the criminal Mordecai Midas gave her the golden mask. The crash explains her hatred of Tony Stark.

She got close to Tony Stark by posing as his secretary, Krissy Longfellow, and the two became lovers. Eventually, Tony learned who she was, and she learned he was Iron Man. The affair ended in Iron Man #116 when Count Nefaria was nearly killed fighting Iron Man, and Whitney sided with her father. She has no superpowers, and one of her most powerful weapons is her charm and ability to manipulate the men around her.

3) Poison Ivy

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Poison Ivy made her debut in Batman #181 (1966) by Robert Kanigher and Sheldon Moldoff. From her introduction, she was created to be a femme fatale. In her first appearance, she was attracted to Batman and brewed love potions to ensnare him. She eventually became a more complex character in the 1980s when her origin was rewritten in Secret Origins #36 (1988) to make her Dr. Pamela Isley, a botanist, who was injected with poisons and toxins by her mentor Jason Woodrue (the Floronic Man).

In the same story of her new origin, “Pavane,” she said she moved to Gotham City to get Batman’s attention. In “Hothouse” (from Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight #42-43 (1993)), she kissed Batman and tried to unmask him. In “Hush,” she used pheromones to hypnotize Superman, putting DC’s strongest hero under her control. This carried over to the movies, where she also used pheromones in Batman & Robin.

2) Black Cat

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Felicia Hardy debuted in The Amazing Spider-Man #194 (1979) by Marv Wolfman and Dave Cockrum, and became Marvel’s version of the Black Cat. While Catwoman became a femme fatale for Batman, Black Cat was the same for Spider-Man. She is the daughter of cat burglar Walter Hardy, whom she broke out of custody so he could die at home, despite Spider-Man trying to stop her. Since her introduction, her relationship with Spider-Man has defined her career, as she tries to do better for him.

In Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #87 (1983) by Bill Mantlo and Al Milgrom, Peter took his mask off for her, and she begged him to put it back on to keep the mystery. Black Cat accepted bad-luck superpowers from a secret benefactor who turned out to be the Kingpin. Spider-Man ended the relationship when the powers endangered him, and she refused to reveal their source. She has since become more of a hero than a villain, although she still has her moments of misdeeds.

1) Catwoman

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The most famous femme fatale in comic book history was also its first. Catwoman debuted in Batman #1 (1940) by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. At the time, she was known as the Cat, a jewel thief who disguised herself as an older woman. The big thing to note about this was that Batman seemed to deliberately allow her to escape rather than bring her in. Catwoman was based on classic femme fatale movie actresses like Jean Harlow and Hedy Lamarr.

She became very popular thanks to the Batman television series from the 1960s, where she was played by three different actresses. In “Hush,” she and Batman became lovers, and he revealed his identity, but he ended it after suspecting Hush and the Riddler had manipulated them. She and Batman almost got married as well, but she was the one who broke off the wedding, saying it would kill the drive that made him Batman.

Who is your favorite femme fatale in comics? Let us know your favorites in the comments below.