If you’ve been reading modern Marvel, there’s one storyline that’s been recurring multiple times across numerous comics. Superheroes keep having their identities stolen in one capacity or another. This has become especially prevalent with some of the heroes’ most iconic villains, with prominent examples being Norman Osborn temporarily taking over as Spider-Man without Peter’s permission and the Eldest stealing the Hulk’s body in the pages of Infernal Hulk. On the surface, this doesn’t appear to be anything out of the ordinary, as heroes are plenty known to share similar stories across the board, but this goes far deeper than simple circular and mirrored storytelling.

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This is actually a reflection of a major change in how Marvel treats its superheroes. When they were first created, the vast majority of them were meant to embody the world-outside-your-window perspective, being portrayed as more down-to-earth and less paragon-esque than DC’s heroes were in the Silver and Bronze Ages. That’s continued to this day, to some extent, but that barrier has been breaking down steadily over decades. Nowadays, Marvel’s heroes are ideals given human form, and the reason villains keep taking their faces is to explicitly relate to how important the heroes have become to us.

From Idealists to Ideals Given Form

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Back in the 1960s, Marvel sought to differentiate itself from DC by offering a different type of hero. The vast majority of DC’s catalogue at the time was taken up by paragons who could do no wrong, from Superman to Wonder Woman to Batman. Their stories were often simplistic, and thus their ideologies were often portrayed the same way. Marvel challenged that by grounding its heroes in the then-modern day with deeply personal struggles. Think of the family drama inherent to the Fantastic Four or Spider-Man’s efforts to balance making rent with his superheroic duties. This resulted in heroes who felt rougher around the edges, in a way. They made more unjustifiable mistakes than DC’s heroes did.

However, it didn’t stay that way forever. Over time, Marvel started portraying its heroes in a more traditional DC way, while DC’s own heroes took on deeper, more human flaws. Spider-Man is a perfect example. In his earliest years, Peter was a brash, abrasive young man who had a chip on his shoulder the size of Texas. Yet, as he did more and more heroics, that part naturally faded away. Modern portrayals of Peter, even when they tackle the start of his career, portray him as the wiser, more centered hero that he’s become. You could accuse this of Marvel sanitizing Peter in some way, and that may be a part of it, but the reason that this happens across the board is that these heroes have come to mean something much more to fans over the years.

The moments that stick with the most fans the most are when heroes are at their most heroic. Spider-Man pushing past his limits to save Aunt May. Hulk choosing to forgive the Leader and himself. These moments are noble and heroic in their truest sense, so as the hero continues to develop, these moments and interpretations stick when other aspects don’t. Repeated moments like this have elevated the heroes from characters who tried to be heroic to the very faces of what it means to embody those ideals. They’ve become more and more like paragons, more and more like modern myths meant to inspire. Which brings us to why so many villains want to take those heroes’ identities.

Villains Clash with the Concepts of Trust and Heroism

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The supervillain stealing a hero’s identity storyline has become a true epidemic. In the past few years alone, it’s happened to most of Marvel’s biggest names. The Edlest has taken the Hulk’s body, Norman impersonated Spider-Man, Grant Rogers is back to pretending to be Captain America, and more. This idea of someone else becoming a hero has expanded to an entire subgenre, including different takes on it like A.I.M. attempting to make their own Tony Stark, not Iron Man, and Beta Ray Bill grappling with the reality of everyone thinking he was Thor after the God of Thunder was erased from existence. It’s going on across the board, and the answer isn’t as simple as villains wanting to abuse everyone’s faith in these heroes. Rather, it’s an examination of what these heroes stand for.

This happens to Cap, Spider-Man, and Hulk more than anyone else, and there’s a reason for that. The first two are the de facto paragons of Marvel, representing the peak of the heroism all others strive to emulate. The Hulk, meanwhile, has always served as a window into the inner rage and anguish that a person could go through, and how working through that or living with it could work. These three are ideas just as much as they are characters, which makes them perfect to contrast against others who steal or borrow their names.

Whenever someone steals one of these superheroic identities, the story itself serves as an argument of what it is that makes that person a hero. We look through all of their choices and actions, and come to the conclusion that these characters have risen to the ranks that they have because they always attempt to do the right thing. By juxtaposing the hero’s success to how these villains fail to live up to those standards or miss the point, it highlights how special the heroes are. They have fully transitioned from being characters to being something greater, and there’s no better way to show that than by direct comparison.

Marvel’s writers have been exploring the place heroes have in the world not as individuals, but as ideas to strive for. Spider-Man is someone who struggles but always puts being responsible over personal gain. Captain America is a man who will never stop fighting for liberty and equality. These characters mean something more to people, and thus they are being treated more as myths and explorations of what people wish to be over standard protagonists. Simply put, Marvel’s heroes have been constantly getting more heroic, and the best way to dissect that is with villains who show us everything that the heroes aren’t.

What do you think of this popular strain of new stories? Let us know in the comments below!