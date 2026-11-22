The saga of the DCU is one of the most frustrating in superhero history. James Gunn and Peter Safran were brought in to head DC Studios and many fans were excited. Peacemaker, Creature Commandos, and Superman were all varying degrees of successful, Lanterns was one of the highest rated shows on HBO Max, Clayface had a respectable run, but Supergirl underperformed and that’s become the story of the nascent superhero universe. Warner Brothers Discovery was sold to SkyDance, Gunn and Safran are out, and former MCU producer Jeremy Latcham is in. Latcham did some interviews, implying that he wanted to take the DCU in a more family-friendly direction. Luckily for him, DC Comics has plenty of wholesome heroes, including the first superteam: the Justice Society of America.

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SkyDance is a company run by conservative billionaires and there are many who assume that the changes to DC Studios are for this reason. The DCU was a little more risque than the MCU, though, so there is something to making more family-friendly movies and that’s why the new DC Studios needs to focus on the Justice Society. Not only are they the most important superteam ever – the none of the rest would exist without them – but family has always played an important role in the history of the group.

The Justice Society’s Bonds Are Stronger Than You Can Imagine

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So, it all started with Superman. He was a smash hit and more heroes started popping up – Batman, Wonder Woman, Hawkman, Green Lantern, Dr. Fate, Flash, Hawkman, Wildcat, the Atom, the Sandman, Mr. Terrific, Doctor Mid-Nite, Johnny Thunder – and eventually DC would decide that if one hero was great, a group of them would be better. Justice Society comics back then were very different – they were basically anthology books, with each member of the team getting their own chapter. Fans loved getting team stories, and soon more and more characters started to pop up, leading to the creation of the All-Star Squadron, as the teams fought Nazis and their allies.

The Justice Society faded away in the ’50s, but would return in the ’60s with the introduction of Earth-Two. Since then, the Justice Society have starred in amazing stories, becoming one of the most beloved teams ever. One of the most important factors in the team’s success is legacy. The team began to bring in their children, training them to be heroes, just as younger heroes took up empty mantles. The core of the Justice Society – the surviving Golden Age members like Green Lantern, Flash, Hawkman, Hawkgirl, and Wildcat – have taken it upon themselves to teach the next generation of heroes the game, acting as a parental unit for the members of the group.

Legacy in the DC Multiverse really started to heat up in the ’90s, but the JSA had already introduced their own teen legacy team in Infinity Inc., with members like Jade, Obsidian, Hector Hall, Fury, Nuklon, Star-Spangled Kid, Brainwave II, Power Girl, and Huntress. Infinity Inc. was basically the Earth-Two Teen Titans, except they ended up working much more closely with their parents and the other older heroes way more than the Titans did with their mentors. After Crisis on Infinite Earths changed DC history, the Justice Society floundered for a while – they were trying to do the classic team in the grim and gritty early ’90s and it failed – but finally found success again when it started adding legacy heroes to its ranks.

The Justice League is an army of heroes, the Teen Titans is high school, the Legion of Superheroes is a massive social club, and the Doom Patrol are the weird ones. However, the Justice Society has always been a family. When they came together, they were the only metahumans around, the only people who could understand each other. They married, had children, and brought those children up in the family business. That’s as wholesome and family-friendly as you can get, but that’s not all.

One thing that has changed about superheroes is their willingness to kill, especially on the big screen. Violence has always been a part of superheroes, but in the present, it’s been taken to extremes. Even the Justice League has members who will kill nowadays. However, the JSA holds to its no-kill rule, even Hawkman, who always wants to kill at least one villain. The older members of the team are people of the past, brought up in a different way.

They hold their members to a higher standard, one that is more old school, and they are always there for one another – Obsidian has gone crazy numerous times and they always fight to bring him back to the light – there’s a certain affection between the members of the group, one that is closer to familial love then friendship. Superhero teams are all about working together, but the Justice Society takes it to a new level. They are the first superteam and they hold each other to a higher standard, all while helping shepherd the next generation. What’s more family friendly than that?

The Justice Society Could Be Huge on the Big Screen

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

One of the most interesting parts about the Justice Society potentially being in the DCU is that you can use them to period superhero pieces. Captain America: The First Avenger took viewers to World War II and a Justice Society movie could do the same, introducing the team and pitting them against the Nazis. A superhero World War II film would do amazing numbers and that’s only the beginning. You could do movies in the ’50s and ’60s, or take them to the present day and show them with their kids, training them to be the next generation of heroes.

If SkyDance is actually serious about wanting family friendly superheroes, and aren’t just using this as a way to push their political agenda, then they need to remember the Justice Society. It’s the most wholesome team in comics, full of people with old school American values helping train the next generation of heroes. They are the perfect family friend superhero team. They also have several gay members and if SkyDance wants to prove to the very left-leaning fans of superhero comics that they aren’t going to destroy everything they love about DC, bringing in the JSA would go far to assuage a lot of fans’ doubts. The Justice Society belong on the big screen and are the perfect new team for the SkyDance era.

Do you think that the Justice Society works as a “family friendly” team? If not, which teams would you say? Sound off in the comment section below.