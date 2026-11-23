There is a new Marvel mutant title that has teamed up one of the most dysfunctional teams in X-Men comics history. As is always the case in Marvel, there are several mutant titles on the market right now, with different X-Men teams situated around the country, one as far away as Alaska and another down in New Orleans. Add in the Wolverine titles and even one with X-23 and her clones, and there is a lot going on for the mutants right now in the Marvel Universe. Now, the most dysfunctional team has formed to defeat a greater evil. This team formed in a comic book called X-Orcists.

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X-Orcists #1 (2026) by Ashley Allen and German Peralta sees a team that includes Magik, Madelyne Pryor, and Juggernaut teaming up to battle one of the X-Men’s most dangerous villains. Seeing a redeemed former villain, one of the X-Men’s most violent members, and an antihero who tried to destroy the world once teaming up seems strange, but considering the villain, it is very important.

Madelyne Pryor and Magik Have to Team Up to Save Limbo

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

X-Orcists #1 opens with a scene from West Texas where an annual carnival was in action, but it was all ruined when something possessed a mutant who was part of a sideshow involving fire. Whatever possessed him turned him into a giant creature, and he began to slaughter the people watching his show. What happened next was that Madelyne Pryor woke up in the middle of the devastation, and when she stood up and looked around, she realized she needed to figure out what had happened. Soon, something tried to get into her mind, and she fought it off. This was important, as one panel showed a vision of Mister Sinister, with Madelyne vowing that no one would control her again.

As always, when it comes to unexpected team-ups, the teammates had to start off by fighting each other. Magik and Juggernaut showed up when Cerebro detected mutant activity, and they saw all the dead bodies with Madelyne Pryor standing among them. Without asking what happened, Magik and Juggernaut attacked Madelyne, even as the former villain tried to explain that she didn’t do this. Neither Juggernaut nor Magik would listen to her until the possessed fire mutant attacked them.

It was an old trope from comics, movies, and TV shows, where the reluctant teammates fight each other before being forced to team up to fight the real villains. By the time the demon attacked, Juggernaut realized it was trying to get into his head, the same as it had with Madelyne earlier. It also tried to get into Magik’s head, but she fought it off as well. This was when Magik realized the threat was coming from Limbo, and that it couldn’t have been a Limbo demon possessing another demon. The demon was possessing mutants and humans.

Selene Is Back, and She Wants Limbo For Herself

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

After a demonic dog-looking creature burst out of the mutant’s chest, killing him instantly, it looked for another person to possess and chose a young man who was hiding after the initial attack. After that, it jumped to that man’s girlfriend, who was trying to help him, but she died when the demon escaped her body. Magik realized they needed to figure out what this threat was, which meant working with Madelyne Pryor. What was scary was that neither Madelyne Pryor nor Magik could identify the demon, and its powers neutralized Pryor’s psychic powers.

Magik admitted that Madelyne was losing control, despite being the woman who was supposed to be ruling over Limbo. Magik also realized that this being a demon she knew nothing about meant it was hidden from even Belasco, making it a possible fail-safe that she was not equipped to deal with alone. The creature was from the depths of Limbo, and Madelyne admitted that she had felt something trying to get into her head, and she had to fight it off. By the end of the issue, we learn who is responsible, although the three dysfunctional mutants don’t know yet.

Selene is back. This was shown in a scene that took place in Chester, Massachusetts, where what looked like a cult was summoning something. This ended with them bringing forth Selene, and she held two items that tie into both Limbo heavyweights. In one hand, Selene held Magik’s Soulsword, which was constructed of the life force of Illyana Rasputin and was forged in Limbo. As for the weapon in her other hand, it was the Scythe of Sorrows, a unique weapon that Madelyne was able to manifest, similar to Magik’s Soulsword, but one that channeled her emotional pain and regret into a weapon. This was after Magik transferred leadership of Limbo to Madelyne. How Selene got these weapons remains a mystery, but it would also explain why she has the advantage in this new battle.

What are your thoughts on the new X-Orcists comic book series? Let us know where you think this series is headed in the comments below.