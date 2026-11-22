The X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and even the most curmudgeonly X-fans who aren’t super into the MCU anymore are pretty excited (I have no idea who that could be referring to). While Marvel Studios’ track record isn’t as good as its diehard fans like to claim, it’s better than 20th Century Fox’s, the former home of the X-Men’s film rights. While there are some excellent FoX-Men movies, there are also a lot of missteps from the 19 years of Fox movies we got. Some of the most disappointing parts of the films are the villains that the studio wasted. This is especially egregious because the X-Men have some of the greatest villains ever.

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While the MCU isn’t exactly the best at villains either, it can’t be worse than Fox. However, some X-villains need more than just to make appearances to make up for what Fox did to them. They need their own movies to make up for it, with these three X-Men villains especially needing a solo MCU movie.

3) Emma Frost

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Emma Frost has become integral to the X-Men, but if the MCU is going to use the White Queen, they should follow the comics and introduce her as a villain first. Well, and give her a movie. Fox introduced Emma Frost in X-Men: First Class and cast Mad Men‘s January Jones to play her. Fans were excited to see her play the blond telepath, but they honestly shouldn’t have been. Jones isn’t a bad actress by any stretch of the imagination, but her role in the movie was almost non-existent. I don’t know if director Matthew Vaughan just didn’t give her good direction or if the script had her a one-note character who never even changed her facial expression, but the performance we got was the opposite of good.

Emma Frost is a legendary character and Fox made her boring. Every fan of Emma knows that if there’s one thing that she can’t tolerate, it’s boredom. Emma’s back story is super interesting – she was born to a family of backstabbing rich people with mental problems and mutant powers, she ran away from home to the Hellfire Club, and worked her way up to the White Queen. That’s a movie that any fans would want to see and it would set her up for her eventual battles against the X-Men – and her later tenure with the group – perfectly.

2) Juggernaut

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Juggernaut is one of the X-Men’s oldest villains and currently a member of the team. Cain Marko was the stepbrother of Charles Xavier and he hated the wealthy son of privilege, constantly bullying him. Eventually, he’d find the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak and become the unstoppable Juggernaut. In the movies, he showed up out of nowhere in X3: The Last Stand, said one of the most memed lines ever (you know what it is), and did nothing else. There was no mention of his relationship with Xavier and they didn’t even try to explain his powers, instead depending on the fact that viewers probably knew enough about the group to know who he was and what his deal was.

Juggernaut was completely wasted by Fox and the MCU needs to make that right. In the comics, Cain was a soldier when he found the Crimson Gem, so maybe we could get that – Cain in army, possibly in the Middle East, finding the Gem and becoming Juggernaut. Maybe he has to kill his fellow soldiers to get it or something. Or maybe the movie is about him learning to deal with his new powers and their dark master. Or they can just make a movie where he fights the Hulk, because that would be cool. Juggernaut deserves something to make up for what Fox did to him.

1) Sabretooth

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Wolverine and Sabretooth have the X-Men’s most brutal rivalry, so fans were excited when it was announced he was going to be a part of 2000’s X-Men. Played by wrestler Tyler Mane, the villain was… certainly a villain in a superhero movie. He looked the part, but it was the most nothingburger performance (well, until Jones’ Emma Frost). Sabretooth is a beloved villain, an entertaining monster who was as skilled with his tongue as he was with his claws. He would tear you apart verbally while tearing you apart with his bare hands. However, the movie version was the most lackluster ever.

The villain appeared again in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, a movie which is the worst Wolverine movie but somehow has the best Sabretooth. Liev Schreiber was perfect in the role, nailing the monstrous glee of Victor Creed. Fox was 1 for 2 with Sabretooth and although they found the perfect actor for the villain, they never brought him back. Honestly, the fact that we never got more Schreiber Sabretooth is worse than the Mane Sabretooth and for that, we deserve a Sabretooth movie to make up for it, starring Schreiber, who would still make an amazing Victor Creed (that a lot of Sabreteeth in one sentence). Make it happen, Marvel.

What Fox X-Men villains do you think deserve their own movie? Do you think Fox did a good job with any of the villains? Sound off in the comment section below.