Batman is one of the most popular characters to ever hit the comic book page, only rivaled by the likes of Spider-Man and Superman, and it seems that just about everyone knows about him to some extent. However, just because someone knows about something doesn’t mean that they perfectly understand the character. Case in point, despite the incalculable number of people who connect to the Dark Knight, misunderstandings of his character only seem to grow more numerous over time. Today, we’re dissecting five of the most rampant misunderstandings of Batman’s character and going over what the truth about him is. Comic book characters may vary between runs, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a specific standard they should be held to, and that’s what we’re looking at now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

5) He’s Always Serious

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman is a dark and brooding character. He slinks around in the shadows and has a scowl literally baked onto his cowl. He looks especially serious when compared with his most famous partners like the Robins and Superman, but he is far from a humorless character. When written well, Batman is actually really funny. He’s not quipping like Spider-Man or anything like that, but he is a master of dry humor. Nobody expects Batman to be funny, even in DC itself, so every time he hits someone with what was clearly intended as a joke, it leaves them flabbergasted, which only makes it funnier.

Heck, even The Dark Knight Returns, the story foundational for the uber-serious, militaristic Batman persona that’s so popular in the modern day, could be downright hilarious. In issue #3, he goes undercover to stake out Bruno’s operations and chooses to dress like an old lady ranting about the price of alcohol. Batman can be a comedy genius when he wants to be, and a constant attempt to drain that from him makes his stories feel far more stilted and flat than they should be. A good joke can actually help build tension by giving them a break, prepping them for the storm about to hit, which is exactly where Batman’s comedy is at its best.

4) Bruce Wayne Is the Mask

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This is one of the most common misconceptions about Batman that starts endless arguments, but I think that’s mostly because people are arguing about different ideas. When people say that Bruce Wayne is Batman’s mask, they point to endless examples of his playboy persona, or when he acts like a helpless and clueless stooge to keep his identity hidden. Without a doubt, this is a performance, a mask he wears, but so is Batman. When I argue that Bruce Wayne is the real man beneath the mask, I mean that Batman could not exist without Bruce. Batman is an idea born from Bruce’s grief, an ideal that strives to use his pain to make the world a better place.

Bruce Wayne is Batman’s heart. He’s the man who funds the vast majority of Gotham’s charities and social protection nets, who chooses to give criminals a second chance and help them find good jobs at Wayne Enterprises, who risks his life every night to keep what happened to him from happening to anyone else. Batman is the face Bruce wears when he fights criminals, and the playboy persona is the one he wears when he’s fighting in social circles, but both are covers for the true man beneath, who you only really see when he’s talking with someone he trusts, or in his own thoughts. Bruce Wayne is the man who fills out the mask, not the other way around.

3) Being Batman Is a Curse

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Being Batman is obviously an extremely taxing and difficult endeavor. Bruce has had to give up countless opportunities at happiness to pursue his career as the Dark Knight, and when push comes to shove, he’ll always put being Batman above just about everything else in his life. However, being Batman is not exclusively a burden. This idea that being Batman meant constant suffering and loneliness emerged from the Dark Age of comics and, predominantly, the Nolan trilogy. Seriously, Bruce gives up being Batman constantly in those movies. Regardless, if Bruce could give up being Batman in good conscience, he would, but he also enjoys being Batman.

It gives Bruce the chance to use the agony he’s felt ever since his parents’ deaths for something useful. Being Batman lets Bruce fight back against the unfailling tide of darkness that Gotham is always drowning in and pull others out of it. Just as much as being Batman is a sacrifice, it’s also Bruce’s path towards redemption. He chooses to be the Caped Crusader because it lets him help others in a way he couldn’t in any other capacity, and Bruce is a man who wants to help everyone. Being Batman is also a positive, and while that doesn’t outweigh the negatives it brings some days, there are days when it definitely does.

2) He’s Only Driven by Vengeance

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Again, all of these misconceptions are based in truth in some capacity, and this one is so easy to see. After all, Batman proudly proclaims that he’s vengeance in the night, and his rage and despair at his parents’ death definitely drive him to save the day. He’s a man filled with rage that he’s never let go of, but that’s not the real reason he pushes himself to save the day. Batman exists to save people. First and foremost, the Dark Knight was created to keep what happened to Bruce from happening to anyone else. Batman doesn’t defend Gotham because he wants to punch criminals, but because he wants to make it a better place to live.

Batman is definitely driven by his parents’ deaths, but also by their lives. They were kind, hopeful people who gave everything they had to make their city a better place, and their generosity and nobility are what spur Bruce on more than anything. Batman is fighting so that nobody else has to, and his ultimate goal is to leave his city a better place than he found it. You wouldn’t know it from a cursory glance, but Batman is driven by an unshakeable hope that things can get better and people can be saved. He helps because people need help, and that’s even the main reason behind his refusal to kill.

1) Why Batman Doesn’t Kill

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Most of the time, Batman’s refusal to kill is argued only to the point of his belief that it’s wrong. However, far too few conversations about this dig into why that belief formed in the first place. It’s this misunderstanding that his convictions only go that far, that killing is wrong because it is, that led to massive deviations from his character that have stuck in the public zeitgeist. The most popular examples, which have poisoned the well of this discussion seemingly beyond repair, both come from movie adaptations. Batman: Under the Red Hood and Batman Begins, respectively.

The “I won’t kill you, but I don’t have to save you” scene with Ra’s al Ghul fundamentally misses the point of why Batman refuses to kill in the first place, and also completely messes up, given that Ra’s was only unable to escape explicitly because of Batman’s actions, which makes Batman a murderer. Any character who has to loophole their own morality clearly isn’t interested in that morality in the first place, but I digress. The other big offender is Batman spewing the idea that if he kills once, killing again would become too easy, and that would make him less effective at saving people. That’s far closer to what it really is, but the framing makes it sound like Batman is one murder away from becoming a serial killer, which you can check out for yourself right here. It’s a scene that almost ruins this beautiful movie for me.

Play video

Play video

The real reason Batman doesn’t kill is that he values life. He fights so hard because he’s personally felt the effects of losing someone he cares about, and has seen the terror death can cause. He’s the son of a doctor and social worker, exposed to the cruelest reality a child could be at a young age, and he concluded that life is beyond precious. Batman truly, fundamentally believes that every life has value, to the point where even a monster like the Joker deserves to keep breathing because there is a chance, however impossible it seems, that he can change. Batman tries to save everyone. Especially his villains. He doesn’t reject death; he treasures life, and that is an important and distinct difference. At the end of the day, Batman is driven by an endless belief that things can get better, and he’s going to do everything he can to make that a reality for everyone.

Which common Batman misconception aggravates you the most? Or do you disagree with any of my points here? Let us know in the comments below!