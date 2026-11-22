Marvel Comics was the bestselling purveyor of superheroes for ages, but that has changed in the mid ’20s. DC is on top and the House of Ideas is floundering. However, one place where they’ve managed to keep fans reading is their team books. Marvel is putting out some fantastic team books right now, with Fantastic Four, X-Men, Uncanny X-Men, and Avengers all impressing various parts of the fandom. The House of Ideas has always had some excellent teams; as great as the Justice League or Justice Society or Legion of Superheroes are, Marvel’s teams are often just a little better. The publisher has decades of excellent team comics under their belt.

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One could make the argument that the A-list teams are doing well because they are the A-list teams, but it’s much simpler than that – they put the best creators on those books. Marvel is full of great teams that they aren’t really doing anything with despite having the creators to make them work. The publisher needs a shot in the arm and these teams could give it to them. These five Marvel teams deserve a comeback, giving the House of Ideas more weapons in the sales war.

5) The Original Guardians of the Galaxy

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Guardians of the Galaxy was MCU perfection and it made the team a household name. However, it wasn’t using the original version of the Guardians of the Galaxy, it was using the rebooted one that had been introduced 8 years before in Annihilation. This became the version of the team that Marvel Comics started using and there’s an entire generation of Marvel fans who have no idea that they aren’t the originals. The first version of the team isn’t from the present, but the 31st (well, originally 30th) century.

In this future, the Earth was invaded by the Badoon, resulting in humanity being enslaved by the alien conquerors. The Guardians of the Galaxy –Vance Asto, Martinex, Charlie-13, and Yondu – fought to save humanity, with members like Starhawk, Nikki, Aleta, and Stakar joining up. They’d sometimes come back to the present, hanging out with the Avengers and other groups of heroes. The team has been all but forgotten, but honestly, give Al Ewing a chance to do this team, set in the future, and you’ll get something brilliant. The original Guardians are amazing and they deserve another chance in the sun.

4) New Warriors

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I’m an older fan. Back in the day, the library down the road from my house had Marvel books. They were mostly New Universe comics, so well-printed toilet paper for the most part, but they also had two books that would go down as some of my favorites – X-Factor (Vol. 1) and New Warriors (Vol. 1). The ’90s were the thirtieth anniversary of the Silver Age Marvel Universe and the publisher was going out of their way to highlight this and create a new breed of heroes. The New Warriors were meant to be the modern equivalent of those classic teams, an all-new group of heroes that would form the next generation of the Marvel Universe.

Night Thrasher, Speedball, Nova, Namorita, Marvel Boy/Justice, and Firestar made a splash right away, thanks to the brilliant creative team of Fabian Nicieza and Mark Bagley. However, despite that strong start, they would never reach their promised position as the next generation of heroes and since then no one has even tried to make it happen. The New Warriors is an excellent group, full of cool heroes, and they are exactly what Marvel needs. The last time Marvel talked about bringing them back, they were able to anger both sides of the political divide, so this time, they should play them straight – what happens when the next big thing fails? The New Warriors have so much potential and it’s about time they reached it (I can work up a pitch in about a day, Marvel).

3) Great Lakes Avengers

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The Avengers are Marvel’s greatest team, leading the publisher to create new versions of the group. The first time was the premiere of the West Coast Avengers, giving the western half of the United States their own superheroes. Eventually, someone at the company decided to take this idea – a group of heroes protecting a particular geographic area – and play it for laughs. Thus, the Great Lakes Avengers were born. The team was meant to protect the Great Lakes region, a major commerce corridor for both the United States and Canada, but the members of the team were basically the not-quite ready for primetime players.

The group consisted of Mr. Immortal, Big Bertha, Doorman, Dinah Soar, and Flatman, each of them with powers that could be cool, but were just ridiculous enough. They were the joke team and their return in the mid ’00s GLA: Misassembled (a title meant to lampoon both JLA and “Avengers Disassembled”) helped make Dan Slott into a hot creator and was the first major return of Squirrel Girl. The Great Lakes Avengers are a team that is perfect for this age of Internet humor and Marvel should be trying to figure out a way to make them work (sadly, I don’t have a pitch for this one).

2) Alpha Flight

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Marvel has two Canada adjacent superteams, which isn’t that weird, but still strange that it has two of them it does nothing with, especially with the amount of Canadian creators they have under contract. Alpha Flight was created by Chris Claremont and John Byrne, serving as an important part of Wolverine’s history. They were the superhero arm of Department H, the secret Canadian organization that was charged with protecting the Great White North from superhuman threats. The first volume of Alpha Flight ran for 11 years and a 130 issues, becoming a rather beloved part of the Marvel Universe.

The team of Canadian heroes – Guardian, Vindicator, Sasquatch, Shaman, Box, Snowbird, Northstar, Aurora, and Marrina – have gone through numerous permutations over the years, with its latest role being an international superteam based in space, defending the Earth. However, Marvel needs to just go back to basics, bring back the Canadian government team, and let them have adventures. There’s so much that can be done with them and it’s about time they got another chance to shine.

1) Generation X

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The X-Men first debuted as a teen team, but they didn’t really catch on. The second, older version of the team did, but eventually, Marvel wanted to try a teen mutant team again. This led to New Mutants, a book that became a beloved part of X-history and introduced the next generation of mutants. It would turn into X-Force, which was the young adult team, leaving the House of Ideas in need of a new group of teen mutants for the ’90s. This led to the creation of Generation X, the group headlined by Jubilee, Emma Frost, and Banshee.

The team consisted of mutants with bizarre powers like Chamber, Husk, Skin, Penance, Mondo, and M, something of a commentary on teen culture of the team (if you were there, you’d understand; the ’90s were when alternative culture became mainstream). The book’s quirky art style from Chris Bachalo and Mark Buckingham turned heads and it became a rather beloved, if a tad bit niche, mutant book. They faded away in the early ’00s before a reboot in 2017 that was great, but I’m pretty sure I was the only reading. The X-Men are doing good, but if Marvel could nail a new Generation X, things would be even better.

What Marvel teams do you think deserve a major comeback? Do you think they could help Marvel turn the tides? Sound off in the comment section below.