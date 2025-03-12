Mad Cave’s Dark Pyramid #1 Offers a Spine-Chilling Start to a Mystery Worth Following (Review)

Dark Pyramid is the latest miniseries from the prolific partnership between Mad Cave and writer Paul Tobin, which previously graced us with String. Set in Alaska, the five-part series revolves around ancient ruins accidentally discovered by live-streamer Hooky Hidalgo while he tried to climb Mt. Denali. As expected from a horror thriller, Hooky goes missing while capturing images of the weird structures high up in the mountain, his feed suddenly silenced for unknown reasons. That’s just the beginning of the story. A few pages later, we start to follow Hooky’s influencer girlfriend, Becca, as she goes on a daring rescue mission to Alaska. While the synopsis of Dark Pyramid might indicate the miniseries follows the trope path often tread by horror stories, the first issues show that Tobin knows how to make his spooky tale unique.

First of all, Dark Pyramid uses live-streaming as a plot device, not a gimmick. For a good chunk of the first issue, Becca constantly shares her life with thousands of strangers online, turning her personal tragedy into a collective adventure into the unknown. Becca needs the money her supporters offer her to fund her expedition, so she has to put up a good show. Still, she fears for the worst, because even a few days lost in the cold mountains can be a death sentence for Hooky. Becca’s dual role, as a concerned partner and the entertainer who allows viewers to follow the viral story, allows Dark Pyramid to pack a surprisingly punch, as it’s easy to understand the human stakes at the core of the miniseries. Meanwhile, the issue also offers a veiled criticism of how being chronically online prevents people from getting in touch with their raw emotions.

Dark Pyramid deserves equal praise for laying a solid plot foundation despite the limited space of the 22-page first issue. The first book teases a bigger conspiracy surrounding the mysterious ruins, underlining how Becca will face human and supernatural threats. As the first chapter of a good mystery, Dark Pyramid #1 doesn’t give away its answers right from the start. Yet, it already underlines how all the puzzle pieces will fit nicely once the story is complete. That’s partially the advantage of the miniseries format, as writers can start the first issue knowing exactly where the story will end. Nevertheless, Tobin does the best with the structure by delivering an issue that both serves as an introduction to something bigger and offers spine-chilling thrills on its own.

The highlight of Dark Pyramid #1 is unquestionably its final pages. As teased by the marvellous alternative covers for the issue, Becca eventually crosses paths with a horror she can’t fully comprehend (and neither will you). The unknown is the ultimate source of human fear, so facing a creature with no apparent logic is absolutely destabilizing. Still, this foe is recognizable enough to feel real, both to Becca and the reader, contributing to the sense of dread Dark Pyramid #1 evokes. Sara Colella’s colors also play a huge part in shifting the narrative’s tone, leaning heavily in phantasmagorical blues and venomous greens to increase the feeling of danger as pages pass and we reach the promising ending of the first issue.

As the first part of a larger story, there’s no way to tell if Dark Pyramid will stick the landing. However, the first issue sets the bar high for the miniseries, giving fans of all things eerie a mystery that’s definitely worth following.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Published by: Mad Cave Studios

Written by: Paul Tobin

Art by: P.J. Holden

Colors by: Sara Colella

Letters by: Taylor Esposito

What did you think of Dark Pyramid #1? Are you excited about the ongoing series? Join the discussion in the comments!