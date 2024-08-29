Mad Cave Studios Reveals Supernatural Thriller Series String

Mad Cave Studios is jumping into the world of the supernatural for its new series, and we’ve got your exclusive first look! The new series is titled String and comes from the team of Eisner award winning writer Paul Tobin (Bandette, Bunny Mask), artist Carlos Olivares, colorist Sara Colella, and letterer Taylor Esposito, and will feature covers by Carlos Javier Olivares and Sara Colella and Eden Chyun, which you can check out in the images below. String tells the story of Yoon-Sook Namgung, who has the ability to see two types of strings connecting people, but one of those strings indicates someone will be murdered, and Yoon finds herself connected by one of those strings.

What Is String?

Yoon’s abilities allow her to see into each other’s lives in a very unique way, and while one string lets her see the connection between sexual partners, the other string is much starker, as she can see the connection between a murderer and their victim. So, what happens when the bad string shows up and it’s connected to her? Well, that’s where we get into uncharted territory, and you can find the official description for the series below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yoon-Sook Namgung is a 25-year-old Korean-American woman with the remarkable ability to see two types of ‘strings’ connecting various people. The first is blue and stretches between sexual partners. The second – dark black – connects murderers and their victims. If you have a murder that needs solving, Yoon can help. Worried your partner is cheating on you? Yoon can literally SEE the connections.

Yoon’s life – for all the drama and constant TMI – is good, at least until the day she notices a string, a BLACK string, connected to… herself! This means she’ll either soon murder someone, or be murdered herself! So…dang. Which one?”

A Unique Point of View

“I’ve always been fascinated by the differences in how people see the world, and Yoon is a culmination of my fascinations. She can see connections others can’t. Secrets others can’t possibly know,” said Paul Tobin. “It’s fun stepping into her world. Intimidating, though, too! And working with Carlos has been the most amazing part of it all, because he and I are doing the exact thing I’m talking about–working the same world in different ways! Whenever he turns in art I’m like, Ooo! I didn’t expect that! But he’s RIGHT!”

“String makes you disconnect and get into the story filled with fantastic characters,” said Carlos Olivares. “It’s pure entertainment with situations and strings that make you stay hooked to their plots-a delightful work from Paul, fresh and with lots of action. It’s a real pleasure to share it with you! You’re going to have a great time!”

Fans can jump into this supernatural thriller when String #1 (of 5) lands in comics stores on November 13th.

Are you excited for String? You can talk all things comics with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!