DC Cancels Over 20 Comics From Their Upcoming Schedule

DC Comics has made several changes to its schedule and distribution methods due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they are continuing to adapt and make more changes. The latest change has to do with several of its upcoming scheduled reprint issues in the Facsimile and Dolor Comics lines, as 22 issues between the two brands have been canceled (via Newsarama). The majority come from the Dollar Comics line with 18 books canceled, and the other 4 are made up of the Facsimile line. Those titles include Batman, Catwoman, Green Lantern, The Flash, Wonder Woman, Dark Knights: Metal, and more, and you can check out the full list of cancellations below.

Facsimile cancellations include:

Green Lantern #76

Batman #321

Man-Bat #1

The Flash #135

Dollar Comics cancellations include:

Batman #13 (2013)

Batman #450

Batman #663

Catwoman #1 (2002)

Catwoman #1 (2011)

Checkmate #1 (2006)

Detective Comics #826

Green Lantern #1 (2011)

Dark Nights: Metal #1

Green Lantern #29 (2008)

Manhunter #1 (2004)

Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. #1

Wonder Woman #212

Wonder Woman #14 (2005)

Wonder Woman #206 (1987)

DC Classics: Justice League #50

DC Classics: Saga of the Swamp Thing #21

DC Classics: Legion of Super-Heroes #1 (1989)

No reason has been given for the cancellations, but it seems most likely that these releases were deemed non-essential for the current marketplace. DC made several changes to its release process over the course of the pandemic, even going as far as to alter its distribution methods while Diamond was not shipping new books to retailers. They also released several digital-first series, including Teen Titans and Batman: The Adventures Continue, a series that picks up where the original Batman: The Animated Series left off.

Batman: The Adventures Continue is written by Alan Burnett and Paul Dini, and drawn by Ty Templeton with Colors by Monica Kubina and a cover by Dave Johnson. You can find the official description for the series below.

"From the visionary producers of Batman: The Animated Series comes all-new stories in this seminal animated world. In this opening chapter, S.T.A.R. Labs in Gotham City is attacked by a giant robot that steals an entire room from the laboratory. Who’s controlling the robot? How will Batman stop the mechanized menace? And what does it all have to do with Lex Luthor’s sudden appearance in Gotham?"

