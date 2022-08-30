Former DC Publisher Dan DiDio Named Inkwell Awards Special Ambassador

Former DC Comics writer, editor, executive, and publisher Dan DiDio will taking on an exciting new challenge: helping inkers get more of the recognition, acclaim, and opportunity they deserve! DiDio has been announced as a "new Special Ambassador" of The Inkwell Awards, a non-profit advocacy group dedicated to "public promotion, education and recognition of the art form of inking and ink artists in the US comic book industry."

As comic book properties continue to be the inspiration for the biggest blockbuster entertainment IPs of this time, it has rekindled all sorts of conversation about how the comic book industry works, and if all sorts of creative people involved with comics deserve more recognition (if not compensation) for creating all sorts of now-iconic characters and series.

Inkers have long been viewed by a lot of comic fans as unsung heroes of the genre. While artists become rockstars for their work, it really is a two-part effort of sketches given depth, shading, and dimensionality through inking that turns two-dimensional comic pages into dynamic worlds.

Dan DiDio worked with DC Comics from 2002-2020 when he stepped down as Co-Publisher. Exact reasons for the departure have never been made fully clear. You can get full details of Dan DiDio's new appointment as the Inkwell Awards' Special Ambassador in the press release below: