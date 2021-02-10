Batman: DC Reveals First Look at New Villain Miracle Molly

Readers of DC's Batman have been treated to quite a lot of surprises over the past year, as writer James Tynion IV and artist Jorge Jimenez have expanded the world of Gotham with storylines like Their Dark Designs and Joker War. One of the most buzzworthy facets of their Batman run has been the introduction of new characters such as Punchline, Clownhunter, and Ghostmaker -- and it looks like the duo is about to add another. On Wednesday, DC unveiled the first details surrounding Batman #108, which is expected to serve as the debut of brand new villain Miracle Molly, who seems to be aesthetically inspired by cyberpunk and e-girl culture.

In the events of Batman #108, while going undercover to learn more about the sudden appearance of the transhumanist Unsanity Collective, Batman meets Miracle Molly, the Collective’s second-in-command and a full-blown engineering genius that can repair any kind of tech. But her appearance and the plans of the Unsanity Collective are only one of the mysteries that the Dark Knight will need to solve before he’s done, including what Scarecrow has planned for Gotham City, as well as what plans does Simon Saint have for A-Day survivor Sean Mahoney, and how they connect to Mayor Christopher Nakano and The Magistrate.

The issue will also feature a backup story from Tynion and artist Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, bringing part two of "Legend of the Ghost-Maker."

The 40-page issue is expected to retail for $4.99, and feature a main cover from Jimenez and a Miracle Molly variant cover from Stanley "Artgerm" Lau. There will also be a 1:25 variant card stock cover courtesy of Riccardo Federici, which will retail for $5.99. The issue will be available in stores beginning May 4th.

