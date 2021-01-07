DC Future State Reveals Lucha Libre Themed Time Villains

✖

DC's Future State shifted the landscape of the DC Universe in a huge way this week, but while fans expected plenty of changes to Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and all the other heroes of the universe, they didn't expect to get a new wrestling themed group of villains, and now all we want is to learn more about them. The new villains are mentioned briefly in the first story featured in Future State: Superman of Metropolis #1, written by Sean Lewis, and are brought to life by artist John Timms and colorist Gabe Eltaeb. They are called The Time Luchadores, and as you can see in the image below each of them wears their own unique mask, as you would expect from a Luchador.

We don't know their names or if there are more than just the three, but can't lie, all I want now is a book all about them and how on Earth they can stand up to two Kryptonians, as Kara is also a major part of the series.

The crew is revealed during Brain Cells' recounting of all the villains Superman (now Jonathan Kent) has faced since becoming Superman, which includes Brainiac, The Five Empires, The Golden Gods of Creon, and The Time Luchadores. Now, they might already be defeated but who knows, maybe they can break out and we can get another battle between Superman and the group to learn more about them. Also if I don't see some high-flying moves in that battle I'm going to be supremely disappointed.

(Photo: DC)

As for Brain Cells, it is actually a sentient being full of teeth (yeah, it's creepy) that was formed by Trojan scientists after Jonathan and Kara took down the original Brainiac. As Brain Cells reveals, Trojan took remnants of skin that Kara had burned off of Brainiac in battle and used that to create this weird but very powerful orb that can control people through technology.

You can check out the official description for Future State: Superman of Metropolis #1 below.

"Before leaving for parts unknown, Clark Kent entrusted Earth’s safety to his son. Now, Jonathan Kent is Superman! Top priority for this new Superman: to protect Metropolis. When a new version of Brainiac attacks, Jon takes drastic measures-which result in the Bottle City of Metropolis! But watch out, Jon, because Supergirl is on her way, and she is not happy with your decision.

Meanwhile, in the new bottle city, a new hero has risen. Jake Jordan, the former Manhattan Guardian, came to the City of Tomorrow to start over. But he’s not the only one who wants a new beginning. An anarchist calling herself Honest Mary sees this time of trouble as an opportunity for rebirth-and she’ll tear down the entire city to prove her point. Does Jake have what it takes to save his new home from disasters both inside and out of the bottle? Superman’s former pal Jimmy Olsen is going to make sure he does!

Finally, the current Mister Miracle, Shilo Norman, is also in the bottle, and he’s looking for a way out! He’d better be careful, though, or he may end up someplace unexpected. It’s a story that continues in Superman: Worlds of War #1!"

What did you think of The Time Luchadores? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!