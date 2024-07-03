DC’s Kingdom Come Documentary Movie Announced With Teaser Trailer

One of DC’s most iconic comic stories is about to inspire a new documentary. On Tuesday, a teaser trailer was unveiled for The Legend of Kingdom Come, a new documentary chronicling the creation of Mark Waid and Alex Ross’ landmark 1996 miniseries Kingdom Come. The Legend of Kingdom Come is directed by Remsy Atassi and produced by Sal Abbinanti. A Kickstarter campaign for the documentary will be launched this fall.

“Alex Ross can take almost any person and make them into a comic fan – when I met Alex in 2016 he did it to me,” says Remsy Atassi. “Alex’s creations tap into the essential DNA of superheroes, elevating them to an almost mythic level. There is no better example than his 1996 book KINGDOM COME, which is an essential graphic novel because it looks like nothing else yet, has influenced so much. Over the course of over 30 interviews with key collaborators and industry icons, this project became a journey of discovering how deep that influence runs. The Legend of Kingdom Come is an exploration of the mad, relentless dedication that goes into producing this stunning art form – and what it takes for an artist to achieve greatness.”

What Is The Legend of Kingdom Come About?

The Legend of Kingdom Come is is an origin story about the iconic, best-selling 90s-era graphic novel Kingdom Come, going behind-the-scenes and inside the mind of its artist: comic book legend Alex Ross. For the first time, fans will have the opportunity to hear directly from the creative team of Mark Waid and Alex Ross along with a wide range of comic luminaries through exclusive interviews and original footage, reflecting on the legacy of Kingdom Come and the evolution of the comic book industry. The documentary features commentary by Todd McFarlane, Paul Dini, Julie and Shawna Benson, and more.

“I have loved drawing and reading about superheroes since I was a young child,” Ross said in a statement. “When Mark and I were creating Kingdom Come—one of my earliest works—I set out to do exactly what I loved. I brought so much of myself and the people in my life into it. I knew it was special, but I had no idea it would have such an impact on comics, pop culture, and my career. I’m so proud that what we made back then still resonates today. I hope people enjoy this film.”

“Collaborating with Alex on Kingdom Come was a high-water mark in my career,” Waid echoed. “Watching scenes I’d put on paper come to vibrant life beneath his brush was an unforgettable experience, and I can’t wait for fans to finally get a comprehensive behind-the-scenes look at what I consider to be Alex’s greatest work.”