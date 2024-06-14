New Lobo One-Shot Announced Amid DCU Appearance Rumors

DC's Lobo is getting a new one-shot comic, and it looks like it will be pretty gritty and edgy.

DC's Lobo is getting more and more buzz these days, on the back of rumors that the bounty hunter anti-hero is going to be coming to James Gunn's DCU franchise. DC isn't ignoring the increased momentum behind Lobo; they are going to be releasing a new Lobo One-Shot this fall.

LOBO CANCELATION SPECIAL #1 Written by KYLE STARKS Art by KYLE HOTZ Cover by KYLE HOTZ After Dark Black Polybagged variant cover by SIMON BISLEY 1:25 cover by KYLE HOTZ $5.99 US | 48 pages | One-Shot | (all covers are card stock) ON SALE 9/25/24 FEETAL'S GIZZ! Just when you thought it was safe to go back into outer space, the freakazoids at DC Comics ambush you with the scummiest comic book this side of Uranus! Get ready for the most skull-crunching, crotch-punting, and excrement asteroid-filled comic of the year!!! You're going to be praying to gawd that we pulp this sleezefest before yer kids read it!

Kyle Starks is known for his work on the Rick and Morty comic series, as well as Assassination Nation, and DC's Peacemaker Tries Hard! limited series. Kyle Hotz has worked on Marvel's The Hood Max series and DC's Justice League Incarnate.

(Photo: DC)

Lobo has recently been featured in the current Superman comic crossover story arc, "House of Brainiac." That story has seen Brainiac reveal that he has a gang of Lobo's species, the Czarnians, in his collection – a gang he set loose on Earth, along with his army of robots. Brainiac and a cabal of his clones captured Lex Luthor and the "Superman Family" (Connor Ken, Supergirl, Steel, twins Othul-Ra and Osul-Ra) and disappeared into the depths of the galaxy; Superman had to ally with Lobo and head into space to pursue him. Brainiac eventually captures Superman and former foes like Parasite and Livewire, and put them all into an energy-sapping circuit to create a new being, his "Brainiac Queen," a fearsome monster. In a big twist, Brainiac reveals that he kept the Czarnians around to be both canon fodder on the battlefield and actual fodder for the Brainiac Queen to consume, to reach her full power.

With "House of Brainiac" opening some big doors in the mythos of Lobo and the Czarnians in the mainstream DC Universe, it's nice to see DC also putting out the edgier, more adult-themed version of Lobo, as well.

Lobo Cancellation Special #1 has a release date of September 25th.