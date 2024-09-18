DC's MultiVersus Comic Reveals the Story Behind the Crossover Video Game

What's up, Dark Knight? MultiVersus — the free-to-play platform fighting game featuring playable characters from the Warner Bros. multiverse, including Looney Tunes, Game of Thrones, Steven Universe, Rick and Morty, Beetlejuice, and the DC Universe — has hit the pages of DC Comics. Out Sept. 18th, MultiVersus: Collision Detected #1 is the first in a new six-issue limited series from writer Bryan Q. Miller (Batgirl) and artist Jon Sommariva (Star Wars Adventures) that reveals the original story behind the game by developer Player First Games and publisher Warner Bros. Games.



"Level One: The Rabbit, The Witch, and The Star Child" begins with the DC trinity — Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman — trapped inside what appears to be a giant Mother Box, extra-dimensional technology belonging to the New Gods of New Genesis. This is revealed to be a dream as Superman snaps awake and burns a glyph into the wall with his heat vision: a boy with a star on his stomach.

The rune-like symbol doesn't match anything on record at Superman's Fortress of Solitude, but it turns out that his super friends shared the same dream and experienced similar visions. Wonder Woman sleep-painted these "omens": symbols for "the Rabbit," "the Witch," and "the Star Child."

After suffering a psychic vision, Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman are transported through time and space to just outside Jersey City, New Jersey. There they meet Avia, the daughter of New Gods Mister Miracle and Big Barda, whose home is infused with Apokolips technology. The world's greatest detective determines it's no coincidence that the trio — who have had constant exposure to Fourth World tech over the course of their careers — woke up at Avia's after a psychic assault by arcane cosmic symbols.

Avia mentions that her parents are away at the Source Wall, a cosmic boundary that surrounds the multiverse. The girl doesn't mention the Flatbush-accented, carrot-chomping friend she's hiding in the closet: Bugs Bunny, who brought with him a multiversal video game console crackling with cosmic energies.



The Rabbit (Batman), the Witch (Wonder Woman), and the Star Child (Superman) are Bugs Bunny, the rascally rabbit of Looney Tunes fame; The Wizard of Oz's green-skinned Wicked Witch of the West; and the titular half-Gem, half-human hybrid star of Cartoon Network's Steven Universe.

Th-th-th-that's not all, folks. MultiVersus: Collision Detected continues with issue #2 on Oct. 2nd. Upcoming issues, which are previewed below, will feature the trinity's team-up with Bugs Bunny, mystery-solving with the Scooby-Doo gang, cosmic crossovers with the characters of Adventure Time, Steven Universe, and Tom and Jerry, and battles with the Wicked Witch, the Joker and Harley Quinn, and a new villain: Devoid.

MultiVersus: Collision Detected #2 (October 2nd)



The Invasion Begins! Relocated from their home dimensions by a mysterious, sinister force, champions from across the multiverse have appeared on the Justice League's Earth. Now, it's up to Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman to figure out which champions are friends and which are foes—before chaos erupts across the entire globe!



MultiVersus: Collision Detected #3 (Oct. 16th)



Mayhem In The City Of Tomorrow! Metropolis's newest city-wide battle has everything: Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, a child with a gem on his shiny round tum-tum, a sprite-sized Dark Knight, and…the Head. (It's that thing where Brainiac's code gets overwritten by an inebriated scientist who couldn't be bothered to hang around for the entire issue!)



MultiVersus: Collision Detected #4 (Oct. 30th)

Start your engines! "The Clown Princess of Crime." "The Maiden of Mischief." "PhD." Call Harley Quinn anything you want, but don't you dare try to take away her cuddly-wuddly new best friend from another universe! Clear the crosswalks and fasten your seatbelts as Harls leads the Justice League and a skyful of multiversal champions through the streets of Gotham City on a physics-bending, law-breaking, rubber-burning race to the finish…that will leave one champion's life hanging in the balance!



MultiVersus: Collision Detected #5 (Nov. 13th)





With a countdown clock ticking down toward zero and skies filled with the villainous Devoid's digitizing drones, Steven Universe's Multiversus Force prepares for the worst beneath Wayne Manor. But with the Joker, the Wicked Witch, Harley Quinn, and Brainiac all under the same roof, it's only a matter of time before an already explosive situation outright self-destructs!



MultiVersus: Collision Detected #6 (Nov. 27th)



Devoid finally arrives on Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman's world to collect fighters for his Imaginarium--whether the DCU likes it or not. With the existence of each Multiversal champion's home Earth on the line, Multiversus: Collision Detection reaches its kill screen...now!