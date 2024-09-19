DC Reveals New Series Starring Batman Villain Two-Face

One of Batman's long-running rogues is finally getting their own solo title. On Thursday, DC officially announced Two-Face, a new limited series that will be a part of the publisher's new All-In initiative. Two-Face will be written by Christian Ward, with art by Fábio Veras, colors by Ivan Plascencia and lettering by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. The series' first issue will feature a main cover by Baldemar Rivas and variant covers by Ward, Chris Samnee, and Leonardo Romero.

"After falling in love with writing the beautiful, complicate, Harvey in Batman: City of Madness," said Ward, "I couldn't be more excited to be, or prouder, to be writing Two-Face's very first solo series! Two-Face is without any hesitation not just my favourite Batman villain but my favourite character in all of Gotham, and I'm thrilled to be taking him, together with superstar artist in the making Fábio Veras and the legends that are colourist Ivan Plascencia and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, to some wild places you might not be expecting. The first of which takes Harvey Dent back to the courtroom."

What Is Two-Face About?

In Two-Face, after years of internal conflict, both halves of Harvey Dent have reached an uneasy peace. Harvey uses his skills as an attorney to resolve the conflicts of Gotham's weirdest and most dangerous criminals, starting with Victor Zsasz. When Zsasz is accused of murdering a fellow member of Gotham's underworld contingent, who better to prove a criminal's innocence than someone who's been on both sides of the law?

"In our series, Harvey is trying to use his criminology skills to resolve the conflicts of Gotham's weird and dangerous criminal underground…all the while he has his eye on a return to civilized society and perhaps reconciling with his old friend, Bruce Wayne," said Ward. "So all rise, court is in session, Harvey has tossed his coin and judgment is about to land!"

What Is DC All In?

As announced earlier this summer, the new initiative will offer both an exciting, reimagined "Absolute" universe of DC's characters, as well as an ongoing line of core titles, featuring bold new directions and jumping-on points for many characters and teams. The Absolute titles will initially encompass Absolute Batman from Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman from Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval, and Absolute Wonder Woman from Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman.

"The creation of the Absolute Universe is how I always imagined coming back to DC, and DC All In will be a great jumping-on point for new readers as well as lapsed fans to discover new stories to love and the chance to explore the new directions in store for DC's core series lineup," Snyder said in a statement when the line was first announced.

Two-Face #1 will be released wherever comics are sold on Wednesday, December 4th. Keep scrolling to check out the first look at the issue.