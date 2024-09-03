Joker: Folie à Deux Reveals First Look at Harvey Dent

Even though 2019's Joker wasn't connected to the larger DCEU or any other movies, it still had a handful of Gotham Easter eggs. Notably, Bruce Wayne, Alfred, and Thomas & Martha Wayne appeared in the film. The upcoming sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, will go even further into the coffers of Batman characters by not only bringing Harley Quinn into the mix, but now another major villain, Harvey Dent aka Two-Face. A previous TV spot for Joker: Folie à Deux appeared to indicate that Dent would appear in the film as he was credited with a line of dialogue in the captions. Now, some new Joker: Folie à Deux footage offers a first look at the character.

Played by Industry star Harry Lawtey, it would appear that the Harvey Dent that will show up in Joker: Folie à Deux is the District Attorney version of the character that has not yet had a mishap with acid. In the footage, Lawtey's Dent delivers remarks in front of news cameras about what Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck did during the original movie. It seems that Harvey Dent may very well be the one in the court room prosecuting Arthur during the events of Joker: Folie à Deux.

It seems unlikely that there will be any kind of allusion to Harvey Dent's future as Two-Face in Joker: Folie à Deux since that's not really the kind of movie these Joker films are. Connectivity to larger DC Comics movies has never been the point of Joker or, seemingly, Joker: Folie à Deux, instead opting to use the means of popular comic book movies as a springboard for a bigger dramatic piece. It's a strategy that clearly worked as the first movie earned over $1 billion at the box office and two Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix.

Another major reason DC fans probably shouldn't expect Harvey Dent to become Two-Face in this movie is that there's unlikely to be a Joker 3 (plus the movie has a lot to do anyway without adding another major DC character). Speaking in an interview with Variety, director Todd Phillips addressed the potential for more Joker movies to follow, squashing the idea, "It was fun to play in this sort of sandbox for two movies, but I think we've said what we wanted to say in this world."

Joker: Folie à Deux once again star Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck aka Joker. He's joined in the sequel by Lady Gaga as Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn, plus Zazie Beetz (reprising her role from the first film), Catherine Keener (as Arthur's defense lawyer Maryanne Stewart), and Steve Coogan (as TV show host Paddy Meyers).

Joker: Folie a Deux opens in theaters on October 4th.