DC Reveals Batman's Mysterious New Enemy

Batman #100 was packed with intriguing setups for the future, and it saved one of the bigger revelations for the very last page of the main story. Throughout the book, we see the Bat-family push back Joker's forces and recapture the Wayne fortune, and though Joker does escape his dominance over the city is brought to a halt. From previous issues, we know that Queen Ivy is a future threat to the city, but this issue introduces an all-new threat that seems to have connections to Wayne's past, and it's a threat that seems to be someone crucial to James Tynion IV's future plans in Gotham. Spoilers coming in for Batman #100 so if you haven't read the issue you've been warned.

The book's epilogue takes us to a mysterious ship or base that looks pretty hi-tech. In fact, it looks as spiffy as Batman's home base, and we soon learn it is owned and run by someone named The Ghost-Maker. This mysterious character then talks about Bruce openly, and form his statement he seems to have been taught by the teachers as Bruce was in his ascent to becoming Batman. Apparently, either Bruce had a truce with them directly or this person had a truce with their teachers, but regardless, that truce has come to an end.

"Oh Bruce, Bruce, Bruce...what a mess you've made...our teachers would be ashamed of you," The Ghost-Maker says. "I think it's time your city had a choice in its protector. The truce is over. It's time for Gotham to meet The Ghost-Maker!"

It's a pretty sweet design, and hopefully, this can deliver an intriguing new character and surrounding mythos like Tynion did with The Designer, and we can't wait to learn more.

Batman #100 is written by James Tynion IV and drawn by Carlo Pagulayan, Guillem March, and Jorge Jimenez. The book is colored by Tomeu Morey and inked by Danny Miki, Guillem March, and Jorge Jimenez. You can find the official description below.

“The Joker War comes to a city-shattering conclusion as Batman battles The Joker in a brutal, no-holds-barred duel! This is a fight 80 years in the making, and its outcome won’t just change Batman’s life-it will change Gotham City for years to come! Plus, catch the first glimpse of the new villain known as Ghost-Maker! And after the senses-shattering conclusion of “The Joker War” come a pair of short stories that will chart what’s to come in Gotham City and Batman. Don’t miss the first showdown between Batman and Clownhunter!"

Batman #100 is in comic stores now.

