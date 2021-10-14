DC Reveals New Chip Zdarsky Batman Series

The story of what led to Bruce Wayne becoming Batman is one of the most well-known stories in pop culture, let alone comics, and we’ve also seen many takes on how Batman’s early days as the Dark Knight played out. Now the talented team of Chip Zdarsky and Carmine Di Giandomenico are looking to explore the time in between those key points in Wayne’s history in a new series titled Batman: The Knight, which looks to explore how a young man went from processing his grief and anger to being the controlled and disciplined crimefighter we all know and love, and we’ve got your first look at the series right here.

Batman: The Knight is a 10 issue limited series and kicks off in January of 2022, and you can find the official description for the issue below.

“The origin of Batman and his never-ending fight against crime in Gotham City is modern mythology, but what about the story in between? How did an angry, damaged young man grow into the most accomplished detective and crime-fighter the world has ever known? How did the Dark Knight…begin? Chip Zdarsky (DAREDEVIL) and Carmine Di Giandomenico (THE FLASH) explore Bruce Wayne’s journey to become Batman in this definitive new series.”

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #1

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art and cover by Carmine Di Giandomenico

Variant cover by Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion

1:25 variant by Gerald Parel

1:50 foil variant by Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 1/18/22

1 in 25 Variant By Greg Parel

Main Cover By Carmine Di Giandomenico

Variant By Greg Capullo & Jonathan Glapion

New Opponent

The Battle Begins

One Punch

Right Back Up