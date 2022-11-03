DC Reveals Spawn Variants With Poison Ivy, Wonder Woman, and More

Ahead of the publication of Batman/Spawn #1 in January, DC Comics is set to release Spawn-centric variant covers on a handful of titles in December. CBR brings word of these variants, revealing that Todd McFarlane's character will grace the covers of Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Wonder Woman. Despite two previous crossovers in the past, these four variants mark the first time that Spawn has appeared with any other DC heroes that aren't Batman, making them notable collector's items for completionist fans. Check out the art for the four variants below along with some of the previously confirmed Batman/Spawn variant covers.

"I think we've got a whole new generation and this is gonna be there Woodstock," McFarlane teased to ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con earlier this month about any comparison between the 1990s crossover between Batman/Spawn and the new one. "So it's like we did it, we had that concert a long time ago. This is gonna be their concert. I don't think there's gonna be a comparison. It's just gonna be 'Was that cool back then? Yeah. Is this cool today? Yeah.' Then that's it. We solved our problem done."

Batman/Spawn #1 will be released January 25, 2023.