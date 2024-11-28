Absolute Wonder Woman’s Skeleton Pegasus Origin Makes Him Even Cooler

Absolute Wonder Woman introduced fans to a new version of the iconic hero with several major changes in the mix. There are several of those changes that standout, but many of those changes crystalized when fans first saw Wonder Woman riding a skeletal Pegasus into battle. It was a one of a kind visual, and I’m already counting the days until Todd McFarlane brings that to a DC Multiverse figure. That said, somehow Absolute Wonder Woman #2 makes Pegasus (yes, that’s his name after all) even cooler, and we’re getting into all the spoiler details from here.

After Wonder Woman takes Steve Trevor’s jerk Commander down a peg, she goes outside to talk to Pegasus. When Trevor asks if he can pet him, she reveals his name is Pegasus, which Trevor takes note of. That’s when Wonder Woman says “Steve, my winged horse IS the great mythological winged horse Pegasus, born of Medusa’s blood, slain by Zeus.”

So not only is this the actual Pegasus from mythology, but in this version Pegasus was killed by Zeus. As Trevor notes, this is why Pegasus is made up mostly bones, though as Wonder Woman adds, Pegasus is still far more than just “um…bones.”

Trevor asks how Pegasus is alive if he was slain, and Wonder Woman says “magic and sacrifice. Just like you. That would seem to tease that Diana was able to bring Pegasus and Trevor back to life somehow, and while she wields magic thanks to her mother Circe, the sacrifice part is where the mystery lies. Exactly what was sacrificed? Guess we’ll have to find out.

Magic is obviously a huge part of Absolute Wonder Woman, and it’s actually the part of the puzzle that kicked open the door for the bigger vision that followed. In a previous interview with ComicBook, writer Kelly Thompson spoke about the effect of magic on not just the book but also Diana herself.

“So sometimes all of a sudden when it clicks together like it did for me with Witch Wonder Woman, which there were other parts of that sentence that I can’t really share, but that was the gist of it. It really just opened up. Then I think what we were able to do was really just keep the soul and the compassion and the core of Diana, and then we just changed everything all around her and made it wild and cool and interesting and sort of new,” Thompson said.

“Hayden was incredibly instrumental in getting that right. I don’t think, honestly, I never would have asked for a different partner. I think they brought so much to it, so much of themselves to it, so much that feels. I think we’ve talked in some of these interviews, Hayden said they haven’t worked a ton in superhero comics, only a little bit for the last couple of years, but I think that ended up being an incredible strength for us because they just come from a different perspective,” Thompson said. “They have a lot of different ideas that you haven’t seen a million times before in superhero comics. And it, it just works. I love it.”

Absolute Wonder Woman #2 is in comic stores and on digital platforms now.

What did you think of Pegasus in Absolute Wonder Woman #2?