Deadpool & Wolverine’s Deadpool Corps Are Back as an All-New Illuminati

The Deadpool Corps was one of the many highlights in Deadpool & Wolverine, and now fans can get even more of the Deadpool variants in an upcoming Marvel comic. ComicBook can exclusively reveal Pooluminati, an upcoming one-shot that finds various Deadpools from across the multiverse, aka the Deadpool Corps, needing the help of Earth-616 Deadpool. It’ll take Wade Wilson and his daughter Ellie, who took on the Deadpool mantle following her father’s death, to help the Pooluminati before disaster strikes.

Pooluminati #1 is by writers Zac Gorman and Alexis Quasarano, and artists Todd Nauck and Enid Balam, and goes on sale in March 2025. The main story by Gorman and Nauck involves the Deadpool Corps as we described above, but there’s also an additional story by Quasarano and Balam featuring Princess (Deadpool’s pet symbiote) and Elliepool.

cover by todd nauck

Deadpool Corps forms their own Illuminati

A look at the covers for Pooluminati #1 shows off the various Deadpools fans can expect in the one-shot. Aside from the original Deadpool and Elliepool we have Deadpool & Wolverine stars Lady Deadpool, Kidpool, and Dogpool, Zombie Head Deadpool, and many more.

Speaking of Kidpool, she’s making her official Marvel Universe debut in Kidpool & Spider-Boy #1. She’s joining another recent addition, Spider-Boy, in a story by writer Christopher Yost and artists Nathan Stockman, Chris Campana, and Jed Dougherty. Some of the covers for the special one-shot feature Kidpool wielding age-appropriate weapons, like toy water and NERF guns and lightsabers. Kidpool is even firing the suction cup bullets at Spider-Boy on some of the covers.

Homage Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

Most people may not know this, but Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s kids, Inez Reynolds and Olin Reynolds, played Kidpool and Babypool in Deadpool & Wolverine, respectively. It really was a family affair when you consider Blake Lively also suited up as Lady Deadpool. They joined Nathan Fillion as Headpool and Matthew McConaughey as Cowboypool in the third Deadpool flick. After the movie’s release, Reynolds shared a special behind-the-scenes photo dedicated to Inez.

“Only costar I argued with,” Reynolds joked. “Most people think Kidpool is the dirtiest. But she’s also pretty good at backtalk and never taking out the trash.” The photo shows Inez and Ryan in their Deadpool attire, with Ryan bending down to be at eye level with Inez.

“THE ELITE ’POOLS ASSEMBLE!” a description of Pooluminati #1 reads. “There are those who hold power, and those who hold the secret power in the world. Those who shape the world around us, who pull the strings, unseen. They are…the POOLUMINATI. Or, wait, no, that’s the Illuminati, so what the heck does the Pooluminati do? It’s TOO SECRET…but WADE WILSON is ABOUT TO FIND OUT! The most elite DEADPOOLs across the Multiverse assemble, and they need the 616’s Deadpools. But will Wade (with Ellie’s help) prove himself worthy of the Pooluminati? And even if he does…will the conspiracy theory they uncover spell disaster for ’Pools everywhere? PLUS: A Princess and Elliepool short by by Quasarano/Balám!”

Pooluminati #1 goes on sale March 26, 2025.