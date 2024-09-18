How Does Deadpool Die in His Marvel Ongoing Series?

Marvel has done the unthinkable and officially killed Deadpool. The Merc With a Mouth is at the height of his popularity after the dominating box office run of Deadpool & Wolverine. Marvel launched a new volume of Deadpool before the movie landed in theaters, introducing a new villain named Death Grip who appears to be a formidable foe for Wade Wilson. One thing Deadpool has always depended on during his mercenary days was his healing factor. Similar to Wolverine, Deadpool's healing factor has gotten him out of some near-death situations. But once it's neutralized, it leaves Deadpool vunerable and open to being killed. Would Marvel really kill Deadpool while his movie is still in theaters? It appears the answer to that question is YES!

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Deadpool #6. Continue reading at your own risk!

Deadpool #6 comes from the creative team of Cody Ziglar, Rogê Antônio, Guru-eFX, and VC's Joe Sabino. Deadpool is still recovering from his latest fight with Death Grip, and he's reduced to getting around in a wheelchair since he can't regenerate a new right leg or arm. He's managed to keep his cheerful disposition by sending his human daughter Ellie and symbiote-daughter Princess out into the field. Ellie gets her very own Deadpool costume, and together with Princess they take out a Russian weapons smuggler. With Taskmaster chaperoning Ellie and Princess, that leaves Deadpool back at home alone, where he's visited by Death Grip.

The last issue of Deadpool had Wade Wilson cut off Death Grip's hands, keeping him from performing the dark magic that he's known for. Together with Taskmaster, Ellie, and Princess, they were able to blow up Death Grip's lair, presumably killing him in the process. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

How Marvel kills Deadpool, explained

(Photo: Death Grip kills Wade Wilson in Deadpool #6 - Marvel Comics)

Death Grip previously absorbed the Muramasa Blade, which is a mystical weapon that can nullify healing powers. This is how Death Grip was able to gravely injure Deadpool. Wade assumes that his healing factor will kick back in at some point in the future, but we don't get to see that happens after Death Grip's latest attack.

Deadpool is ambushed by Death Grip, who shows back up with both his hands firmly reattached. We're not given an explanation of how Death Grip survived the explosion at his temple or how he has his hands again. But as Death Grip says, he wouldn't be a good student of death if he didn't learn how to escape her grasp. Death Grip's first attack slices off Deadpool's left arm, leaving him with just his left leg. The villain then conjures a spell to lift Deadpool off the ground, and follows it up with an explosive spell that radiates blue energy throughout the room. This energy courses through what's left of Deadpool's body, and by the time Death Grip is done, nothing is left of Deadpool except his lifeless corpse. It's almost as if Death Grip ripped the soul out of Deadpool's body. His last words are the whisper of his daughter's name, "Ellie," while a tear runs down his eye.

The last thoughts that Deadpool has are of his family, and how he had finally found peace and happiness after searching for it for so long. This has been a subplot during Cody Ziglar and Rogê Antônio's run on Deadpool. Just as life appeared to be finally making sense, this has to happen. So for now, Ellie will be running the Deadpool show, with Taskmaster and Princess backing her up. We'll have to see how long Deadpool's death lasts, and what creative way Marvel will come up with to bring him back to life.