Deadpool & Batman Are Officially Crossing Over in 2025

The Merc With a Mouth will clash with the Dark Knight in a comic book crossover for the ages. Perhaps the biggest announcement to come out of the ComicsPRO retailer summit in Glendale, CA, earlier this year is that Marvel Comics and DC are working on a crossover of their respective superhero universes. Seeing Marvel and DC characters interact used to be a special moment that happened every blue moon, with the last one coming in 2003 with the Justice League and Avengers. Fans have been wanting to find out more details on what DC and Marvel have cooking, and now we know it involves Deadpool and Batman.

Entertainment Weekly announced that the crossover between Marvel and DC will take place in Deadpool/Batman, a one-shot penned by writer Zeb Wells and cover and interior art by Greg Capullo. Deadpool/Batman #1 comes out on September 17th and finds Wade Wilson hired for a mercenary contract in Gotham City, bringing him into the crosshairs of the World’s Greatest Detective. There will also be a lineup of “backup adventures” featuring “exciting Marvel and DC character match-ups,” though details and creative teams will be announced at a later date.

“After writing Amazing Spider-Man for 60 issues, I told Marvel I needed a break,” Wells said. “Marvel told me I could do that or I could write a comic starring Deadpool and Batman with the best Batman artist of our generation. I no longer needed a break. In Batman we’ve found someone who has even less time for Deadpool’s antics than Wolverine, but a city-wide threat from the Joker makes strange bedfellows (literally, if Deadpool had his way). It’s been a blast letting Deadpool loose in Gotham City and watching what happens.”

“Am I dreaming? This crossover is likely to be the high point of my career…and, I’ve had a great career,” Capullo added. “Some of my earliest work (many years ago) was on X-Force, so Deadpool and I go way back. More recently, I spent 10-plus years drawing Batman at DC. The idea that I get to do a crossover event with Deadpool and Batman…If I am dreaming, please don’t wake me!”

November will feature the DC one-shot Batman/Deadpool by writer Grant Morrison and artist Dan Mora. The story for that comic hasn’t been officially revealed, but there will also be similar “backup adventures” as well. Morrison recently teased that they were working on a top secret Batman project, and now we know it’s Batman/Deadpool.

“I don’t do many comics these days but there was no way I could turn down the chance to work with Dan Mora again, one of my all-time favorite artistic collaborators — and definitely no way I could turn down Batman and Deadpool!” Morrison said. “Expect 4th wall-busting mayhem, owls, blood, blades, and at least one giant typewriter!”

“This is more than I ever imagined I could do in my career, and it is a huge honor to be part of this crossover: it doesn’t happen too often, and I am a huge Deadpool fan!” Mora shared. “When I first worked with Grant, I didn’t know what to expect, but it was an incredible team-up. I always hoped to work with Grant again, and working on Batman/Deadpool is like a dream come true. Grant and I working together on this once-in-a-lifetime project is going to be such a fun experience.”

