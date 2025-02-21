Marvel and DC Are Getting a Brand New Crossover (and Sooner Than You Think)

The Big Two of Marvel Comics and DC are planning a brand new crossover for comic book fans later this year. The two behemoths of the comic book industry have been seen as rivals amongst fans, though many Wednesday Warriors will admit to picking up comics from both publishers. Marvel and DC have crossed over before, most notably in Marvel vs. DC and DC Versus Marvel: The Amalgam Age, which were collected in omnibus format near the end of 2024. The reception to this crossover must have been positive, because DC and Marvel are revisiting it once again for a new generation of superhero fans later this year.

ComicsBeat reports DC Editor-In-Chief Marie Javins and Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief CB Cebulski were both on hand at the ComicsPRO retailer summit in Glendale, CA on Friday, where they followed the keynote speech to announce the company-wide crossover. It will take place in two one-shots, with Marvel publishing Marvel/DC, and DC publishing DC/Marvel.

DC vs Marvel art by Jim Lee

Right now details are light on what exactly the two one-shots in the Marvel and DC crossover will consist of. There will surely be more concrete details announced at a later date as both Marvel and DC let their fans know what to look forward to. We can probably expect some big name creators to work on these books, since a large number of them have written and drawn stories for both companies.

Hopefully they all make their way to stores in 2025. Coordinating a crossover of this scale can sometimes lead to delays in the issues actually hitting shelves. Though if they have to be pushed back to maintain their high quality isn’t the worst thing in the world.

“Marvel isn’t all that interested in doing a lot of crossovers,” Marvel Comics VP and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort explained in his Substack newsletter last year. “DC for the last several years has seemed much more open to doing them. But whenever Marvel does participate in one, there tends to be some reason for this internally, some objective that making a crossover helps us to achieve.”

The X-Men editor continued, “But each circumstance is different, so I can’t tell you why we do each and every one, nor which instances came from Marvel reaching out to others and which ones were the result of others reaching out to us.”

Stay tuned to ComicBook as more information on the new Marvel and DC crossover is revealed, and let your voice be heard about the crossover in the comments below!