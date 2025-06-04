Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red Returns in New Graphic Novel First Look, and It’s Pretty Perfect (Exclusive)

Play video

In 2022, Disney fans were introduced to the delightful Meilin Lee and her adventures as a giant red panda in the wonderful Pixar film Turning Red, and now Papercutz and Disney are returning to Meilin’s world in a new Turning Red graphic novel. That would be welcome news in itself, as Papercutz and Disney have collaborated on several graphic novel adaptations and new adventures, but as you can in our first look preview below, few adaptations have been this perfect, as Turning Red’s world and the characters that live in it look simply fantastic in graphic novel form.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The team of writer Amy Chu, illustrator Emilio Urbano, inkers Marco Forcelloni and Andrea Greppi, and colorists Massimo Rocca, Angela Capolupo-Maaw, and Maria Claudia Di Genova have done a phenomenal job of bringing the film to the comics page, and fans of the film will feel right at home. That said, this is also the perfect way to introduce someone to the story, and it’s hard to imagine that a new fan won’t want to give the film a watch after they’re done.

Meilin’s crew of Miriam, Priya, and Abby are all accounted for as well, and just like in the film, they are gearing up for the biggest concert of the year as 4*Town hits their city. As we know from the film, though, Meilin’s world gets a whole lot more complicated in the following days, and now you can experience the original story all over again in a brand new way. You can find the official description below.

“Meilin Lee, an overachieving student and dutiful daughter who helps maintain her family’s temple in Toronto’s Chinatown, strides confidently through life. But when Mei turns thirteen, she’s suddenly swimming in a sea of chaos, torn between remaining her mom’s perfect little girl and unleashing her true self — which may just happen to resemble a giant red panda! Backed by her loyal besties, Abby, Miriam, and Priya, Mei must work up the courage to face—and embrace—her inner beast!”

This is the latest release as part of Papercutz and Mad Cave Studios’ partnerships with Disney, which now includes The New Adventures of Disney Pixar Inside Out 2, Disney Fairies 4 in 1, Frozen: Olaf’s Complete Comic Collection, The New Adventures of Turning Red, and Phineas and Ferb Classic Comics Collection, as well as graphic novel adaptations of hits like Frozen, The Sword in the Stone, Brave, Atlantis, 101 Dalmatians, and now Turning Red.

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red Classic Graphic Novel will be available in hardcover ($14.99) as well as paperback ($9.99) format, and both editions will hit stores on November 12th.

Are you excited for the graphic novel version of Disney and Pixar's Turning Red?