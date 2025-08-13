Disney Announces Major Shakeup to How You Can Read Marvel and Star Wars Comics

There will soon be a new place where you can read all of your favorite Marvel and Star Wars comics. Disney’s catalog of properties is overflowing at the moment. Along with Disney’s classic characters, the company also owns the rights to Marvel Comics, Star Wars, 20th Century Studios, and more. You can find these franchises on both the big and small screens, but there is also the traditional method of picking up a comic, whether it be in physical or digital form. The ease and convenience of digital comics are their best selling points, and they’ll soon be available on one of the most popular webcomics platforms.

Disney and Webtoon announced a partnership that will bring over 100 Disney titles to the online comics reader app. Those comics will be made available in the Webtoon app, and they’ll keep the platform’s vertical-scroll format. Existing comics from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Studios will be added to Webtoon over the coming years, along with all-new original titles currently in development. It’s a big move for both Disney and Webtoon, and should bring more readers to Webtoon while finding new readership for Disney. These comics are going to be added to a dedicated section in the English-language app.

Disney and Webtoon Join Forces to Change the Comics Reading Experience

“The Disney, Marvel, 20th Century, and Star Wars brands are among the most legendary, creative, and successful in the industry,” said Yongsoo Kim, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Webtoon. “We’re thrilled to kick off this collaboration with iconic series from their comic book catalog – and this is just the start! Together, we’re bringing this legendary storytelling to a new generation of mobile-native comic fans, while giving existing fans a new way to experience series and characters they love.”

“Our collaboration with Webtoon will allow us to expand our beloved franchise universes on a best-in-class digital platform,” said Daniel Fink, SVP, Head of Digital Innovation, Disney Consumer Products. “We look forward to engaging with their dedicated, global user base while welcoming future fans to experience a redefined form of Disney storytelling that will have a lasting impact in the digital comics space.”

The plan is to have a selection of comics available to read on Webtoon for free, with subsequent episodes available to unlock using Webtoon Coins. A list of comics available to read at launch was given, and they include Amazing Spider-Man by Zeb Wells, John Romita Jr., and Ed McGuinness; Avengers by Jonathan Hickman and Jerome Opena; Star Wars by Jonathan Hickman and John Cassaday; Alien by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Salvador Larocca; and Disney As Old As Time: A Twisted Tale by Beatrice Bassoli, Francesca Siviero, Chiara Bracale, and Rossella Gentile. The list isn’t too surprising, since it features the biggest IPs under the Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Studios banners. There was no way that Spider-Man and the Avengers were going to be left out.

Webtoon has also collaborated with DC for a host of original webcomics, including the popular Batman: Wayne Family Adventures series. A launch date for Disney’s integration into Webtoon was not given.

