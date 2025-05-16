You Seriously Won’t Believe How Doctor Doom Defeated Dormammu

One World Under Doom has been giving fans an entirely new view of Doom. Doom has become the Sorcerer Supreme, using his powers to convince the leaders of the world to work with him. Doom has taken over the world, spreading the largess of Latveria to the rest of the planet. Doom demanded new rights and protections for the people of the world, and even went so far as to exterminate Hydra. The heroes have tried to their best to prove Doom’s perfidy in his role as leader of the world, but have taken some pretty heavy losses along the way. One World Under Doom #4 throws Doom a true challenge, with Dormammu attacking the Earth. Doom truly has his work cut out for him, as Dormammu is the most dangerous foe a Sorcerer Supreme can face.

The battle between Doom and Dormammu is exactly the kind of fight you’d expect from the two of them. While Doom gets some good shots in, Dormammu is basically a god and has an army of demons at his disposal. Doom can’t really compete with that, even with the powers of the Sorcerer Supreme at his side. However, Doom knew that and made a plan to defeat Dormammu, one that no one every would have expected Doom to ever do.

Doom Turns to the Last People Anyone Would Expect for Help

The battle with Dormammu tested Doom unlike anything he’s faced so far. Doom was able to beat the Avengers and the Masters of Evil together, as well as outsmarting the Fantastic Four by “curing” the Thing of his powers, which will result in the entire team losing their powers eventually. He’s shown so far that he’s an expert tactician with his new Sorcerer Supreme powers, and the battle against Dormammu tests that to an insane extent. Doom is able to get the upper hand in the beginning, surprising Dormammu with the tenacity of his attacks, but Dormammu’s demon legions slow Doom down. He uses his magic in new ways, but Dormammu is able to get his hands on the Eye of Agamotto. This changes the fight completely, as Dormammu gets the advantage and never gives it up. He’s able to tear Doom’s armor off, and then breaks one of Doom’s arms and one of his legs. Doom is at his lowest ebb by the end of the fight, and then pulls off the ultimate desperation maneuver.

Doom knew that his battle with Dormammu was going to be his hardest fight so far, so he prepared three spells. The first spell protected Doom from Dormammu’s opening salvo, which transported the heroes of the world to the Dark Dimension. The second was meant to close Dormammu’s portals when he summoned his demons, but it didn’t work as well as Doom thought it would. The third spell is the most important one, though — Doom transported his Doombots along with the heroes that Dormammu stole, all so the Doombots could help them escape. Doom then teams up with the heroes, and that’s where the issue ends, with Doom and heroes of the Earth running at Dormammu to end the dark lord’s threat. Doom isn’t exactly the most trustworthy person in the world when it comes to team-ups. He’s often teamed up with Namor and Kang in the past, and almost always betrays them in some way. Doom’s relationships with his “allies” is usually one that only works when Doom’s completely in charge. On top of that, Doom always makes plans to deal with his allies as pragmatically as he deals with his foes. Teaming with Doom is fraught with peril.

Doom’s Proving a Point with This Team-Up

One World Under Doom has continually shown Doom doing the impossible. Doom has long said that he could run the world better than anyone else, and so far he’s been putting his money where his mouth is. Doom has kept his promises to make life better for the common person, and has even done his best to not completely destroy his enemies; for example, when the Avengers and Masters of Evil attacked him, he mostly just defended himself against them until an emergency at the Raft — one which Doom almost certainly set up — called them away. When he beat the Fantastic Four, again it was mostly just him defending himself against their attack before using his powers to cure the Thing. So, Doom teaming up with the heroes to take down Dormammu fits perfectly with his actions so far.

This is a a very different Doom, and while this is definitely part of his overall plan — Dormammu revealed that Doom weakened the Earth’s magical defenses, allowing him to attack — he may have changed his spots. Doom betraying his allies is pretty common, but there’s a chance that Doom won’t this time. Doom is trying to prove that he can be something more than he was and teaming up with the heroes to save the day is another step in this direction. However, it remains to be seen where the road Doom is treading will take him and the rest of the Marvel Universe.

One World Under Doom #4 is on sale now.