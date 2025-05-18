It Turns Out Doctor Doom Doesn’t Want to Save the World

One World Under Doom has been showing readers new sides of Doctor Doom. Doctor Doom became Sorcerer Supreme in 2024’s Blood Hunt, and fans knew that he was going to make a big move with his new powers. Doom used them to take over the world, and since then has been cementing his power, defeating the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, Hydra, and the Masters of Evil. One World Under Doom #4 pits Doom against a new challenge, as Dormammu decides to test the new Sorcerer Supreme and his resolve to actually save the world. Doom and Dormammu is a match-up that fans never knew that they wanted, and One World Under Doom #4 gives it to readers in all the glory a fight of this stature deserves.

However, since Dormammu first decided to attack the Earth, at the end of One World Under Doom #3, something has seemed off about the whole situation, as Doom had neglected to re-up Doctor Strange’s anti-Dormammu defenses. Doom doesn’t usually forget things like this. One World Under Doom #4 reveals even more about why Dormammu thinks that Doom decided to not protect the Earth, perhaps revealing the limits to what altruistic actions that Doom will take.

Dormammu Reveals a Startling Secret about Doom’s Role as Sorcerer Strange

Readers knew something was up with this whole situation almost immediately. Doctor Strange was long able to hold Dormammu from attacking the Earth, using magic to keep him from invading from the Dark Dimension. Doom not doing the same thing seemed like a foolish oversight, and One World Under Doom #4 reveals that it wasn’t an oversight; Doom had allowed the Earth’s magical defenses to weaken, which allowed Dormammu access to the Earth. However, that’s not all. Dormammu then reveals that Doom could end this battle between the two of them at basically any time. However, the only way to do so would be for Doom to give up his powers as the Sorcerer Supreme. This would banish Domammu, rescuing the superheroes that Dormammu imprisoned, and save the people of the Earth. However, in order to do so, Doom would have to admit that he made mistakes and that he couldn’t do what Doctor Strange had done so many times — defeat Dormammu in battle. Doom could end everything immediately, but to do so would be to admit that Doom was inferior.

One World Under Doom has played Doom at his most altruistic. He became Emperor of the world not by using his new powers to control people’s minds, but by using diplomacy and giving the leaders of the world what they wanted. Then, once he gained the power he desired, he went out of his way to make the people of the world’s lives better. Doom seems to be putting the good of everyone over himself, and that’s what has made the difference in his current role. However, Dormammu’s revelation about Doom show readers what they’ve suspected the whole time, that Doom wants the power and the glory more than he does to help the people of the world. This whole thing seems like a massive miscalculation on Doom’s part; he obviously allowed Dormammu to attack the world and he’s unwilling to take the easy way out to defeat the dark lord. Has Doom finally allowed his hubris to destroy what so far has been a near-perfect plan?

This Has to be All a Part of Doom’s Plan

There’s no way Doom allowed to attack the Earth on accident. He had a plan and wanted Dormammu to attack. That’s the only explanation. Dormammu revealing that Doom’s arrogance isn’t going to let him take the easy way out is also true; that’s not Doom’s style. So what exactly is the plan here? It’s honestly pretty simple — this is yet another example of Doom trying to prove himself to the people of the world. Part of Doom’s plan was to rescue the heroes that Dormammu imprisoned, and together the whole group goes after Doom, ending the issue. Doom wants to show the world that he can work with his enemies in order to save the day.

Doom has shown that he can defeat the heroes at any time, proving to the world that he can overcome the people who used to beat him. That was all part of the plan, one thatis still ongoing. This time, though, instead of fighting against the heroes and showing the world that he’s better than them like he’s done in the series so far, he’s decided to show the world that he can fight alongside his foes. It’s an ingenious way of proving to everyone that he’s different than he used to be and can be trusted. Doom’s plan is unfolding perfectly right now and it will be interesting to see where he takes things next.

One World Under Doom #4 is on sale now.