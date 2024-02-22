Marvel Teases the "Ending" of a Fan-Favorite Series

A Marvel Comics series by a fan-favorite creative team is nearing the end of the road. It's very rare to see a new franchise crop up in the Marvel Universe, considering the foundation of the publisher is built around titles such as Spider-Man, X-Men, Avengers, and Fantastic Four. It's also harder to introduce new characters that readers will actually care about and spend their hard-earned money on. But that doesn't mean creators aren't trying to break new ground, which is what we're getting in G.O.D.S. from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti.

G.O.D.S. has promised to revolutionize the science and magic corners of the Marvel Universe, and so far each issue has delivered on that promise. However, things may be ending in May just as they were starting to get interesting. Marvel released a teaser for May's G.O.D.S. #8, with the teaser reading, "To All Things, An Ending... For Now." The cover by Mateus Manhanini features Wyn, an avatar of The-Powers-That-Be, in a sword duel with a knight while also dodging gunfire from a gun-slinger. A biking character can also be seen, and they all appear to be variants of Wyn since they share the same hair color and white streak.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti revamp Marvel's Gods

One of the more interesting things to witness in Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. is how they've redefined the visual look of a lot of Marvel cosmic beings, such as the In-Betweener, Living Tribunal, Oblivion, Master Chaos, Lord Order, Infinity, and Eternity. By the time G.O.D.S. ends, if it is truly an ending and not restarting with a new #1 issue, there should be a new status quo for a lot of these entities.

"One of the things we wanted to do was to take the universal abstracts and do a more street-level version of the character," Hickman explained in a special G.O.D.S. retailer conference. "That's the idea behind Valerio's redesigns. Valerio tweaked the massive god-like aspect of each of these celestial abstracts and then he also made a version of the character that is a more mundane version. So I guess in Marvel Universe terms, there's the Peter Parker version of all these character and then there's the Spider-Man version of all these characters now. And it's a very effective storytelling mechanism. It works very well in the way that we're using it. My belief is that it will make these characters more useable and more frequently appearing in other Marvel books as well."

"We already saw the Marvel gods a lot of times in the past, no surprises here. Or are there?" Schiti teased. "Maybe we saw what they wanted us to see, what our human brains can contain and understand without going insane so maybe there are different, weirder and scarier forms? And if they can change shape and size, what's stopping them from walking among us, hiding in the crowd, using a human form?"

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com to stay up to date on the future of G.O.D.S.