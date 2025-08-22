Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Reveal Variant Covers to Welcome New Creative Team and Era (Exclusive)

A new era of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles calls for some splashy variant covers. Writer Jason Aaron and artist Juan Ferreyra are nearing the end of their run on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which means a new creative team needs to come on and pick up the baton. TMNT fans are in luck, because the very talented team of Eisner Award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang and fan-favorite artist Freddie E. Williams II is coming on to take the Heroes in a Half-Shell to new heights. That run doesn’t start until December, but in the meantime, IDW Publishing has some new variant covers for the first issue to show to fans.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal variant covers for December’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 by artists Daniel Warren Johnson and Clayton Crain. Daniel Warren Johnson’s Cover E features the Turtles at a skateboard park, having a good ol’ time with the citizens of New York City. Michelangelo is high up in the air on a skateboard that has the word “COWABUNGA” written on the bottom of it. As for Cover D by Clayton Crain, the tone shifts to a darker setting with the four Turtle brothers wielding their ninja weapons, standing together as a unified force against an unseen enemy.

ComicBook caught up with Gene Luen Yang at San Diego Comic-Con to talk about his upcoming run on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Yang spoke about the differences between writing for the TMNT compared to his other comics like Superman and Shang-Chi, who his favorite Turtle is, having to follow Jason Aaron, what story elements from his run will carry over, and more.

“Well, I have a real heart attachment to the Ninja Turtles. You know, I remember watching the cartoon on TV with my brother when we were kids,” Yang said. “I remember playing with the action figures. I remember stumbling across those old Eastman-Laird black and white comics and kind of being blown away by both the grittiness and also the imagination. Ninja Turtles, like how would you even categorize them in terms of genre? They go into space, they fight demons. It’s like everything, but it all still works together.”

He also praised the work done by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra, while also teasing how the new story arc would build on their story.

“I love Jason Aaron’s run. In fact, it’s a little bit intimidating for me to be following him, because I’m such a big fan of what he’s done with the Turtles,” he said. “One thing is, I really love the way in which he re-established the brotherhood between the Turtles, because at the beginning of his run, they’re all separate, and by the end they’re really bonded together again. So we’re starting #13 off with them bonded that way. We’re really emphasizing the fact that they’re together again, and it feels really good to see them together again.

Without getting too spoiler-ly, he’s writing to something really big, and it’s something that we just can’t ignore when we continue the story, right? So I’m hoping, if everything falls into place, that the folks who really love his run will feel like our run honors what he set up.”

The solicitation for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 reads, ” A new era of TMNT begins! Acclaimed Eisner-winning writer Gene Luen Yang (American Born Chinese, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Superman Smashes the Klan) takes on writing duties for TMNT! Following the stunning events of TMNT #12, the Turtles face a different New York…one where they are viewed as heroes! The celebration will be short-lived as new threats vie for control. The mutant yak Papa Beng is determined to widen the power base for his gang. Yet little does he know that he and other TMNT villains are being stalked by a powerful new assassin…Ujigami!”

What do you think about the variant covers for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!