Everything You Need to Know About Shuri as Black Panther

While fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have been surprised to see T’Challa’s sister, Shuri, take on the mantle of Bast’s new Chosen One in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there is a long-standing precedent for her assuming the role in the comics. Although T’Challa had long been the Black Panther since inheriting the title from his father, T’Chaka, Shuri’s lineage as T’Chaka’s daughter—combined with her intelligence, technological prowess, combat skills, and deep love for her nation—suggests she is just as capable, if not more so, of serving as Wakanda’s protector. Furthermore, having fought alongside T’Challa for so long, she has gained invaluable experience that may make her an even more effective Black Panther in certain ways.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, when T’Challa is attacked and critically injured by Doctor Doom in Black Panther #2 by Reginald Hudlin and Ken Lashley—leaving him in a life-threatening coma—the only person deemed worthy to stand before the Panther God and claim the mantle in his absence was Shuri.

Similar to T’Challa, Shuri was Brought up to Fulfill the Role of the Black Panther

While everyone knows Shuri is T’Challa’s sister, some fans mistakenly see her as the brainy geek of the family, with her brother cast in the role of the sporty cool kid. The MCU certainly leans heavily into this dynamic. However, in the comic books, Shuri has consistently been depicted as having extraordinary physical abilities alongside her cunning. Starting with her first appearance in Reginald Hudlin and John Romita Jr.’s Black Panther (2005) #2, the story reveals not only does she consider herself capable of becoming the Black Panther, but so do several members of her family.

In other words, both T’Challa and Shuri had trained and prepared their entire lives to take on the role of the Black Panther. T’Challa, as the eldest, was further along in his development, and when the opportunity arose to assume the mantle, he seized it without hesitation. Indeed, she would have attempted to claim the mantle if not for an unforeseen accident that allowed her brother to enter the arena first.

Yet, even after T’Challa was anointed as the Black Panther, Shuri did not resent her brother or abandon her pursuit of excellence. Instead, she channeled her efforts into a personal strength—science and technology—a field none of her other family members showed much interest in. After T’Challa became king following their father’s death, she worked tirelessly (and sometimes to his chagrin) to ensure he could be the best leader and protector possible.

Even T’Challa Recognized the Remarkable Talents of his Sister Shuri

A prime example of Shuri’s deep devotion to her brother and nation occurs in Black Panther (2005) #6, where she successfully defeats Radioactive Man single-handedly. This feat showcases not only ingenuity similar to her movie counterpart but also the bravery and martial prowess often associated with her brother. Shuri’s victory over Radioactive Man is arguably as impressive as T’Challa’s defeat of Klaw, since both actions were crucial in neutralizing threats to Wakanda. Significantly, Shuri accomplished this feat on her own and without the benefit of a vibranium-enhanced suit.

If there were any doubts about Shuri’s ability to serve as both the leader and protector of Wakanda, T’Challa certainly didn’t share them. After recovering from the injuries he sustained in his confrontation with Doctor Doom, he chose not to immediately reclaim the mantle. As depicted in Black Panther: The Man Without Fear by David Liss and Francesco Francavilla, T’Challa, fully confident in Shuri’s capabilities, relocated to Hell’s Kitchen in New York City to rediscover himself and reconnect with the passion that had once driven him. If he truly believed Shuri was unfit to serve as the Black Panther, it’s highly unlikely he would have embarked on such a personal vision quest.

T’Challa’s instincts were correct—Shuri proved to be an effective protector during his incapacitation and sabbatical. In Jonathan Maberry and Scot Eaton’s Doomwar, she successfully defended Wakanda against Doctor Doom’s relentless aggression. In Avengers vs. X-Men, written by Jason Aaron, Brian Michael Bendis, and Frank Cho, she stood as one of her nation’s strongest beacons of hope during its war with Atlantis.

It was only after Thanos’ brutal campaign to conquer Wakanda in Marvel’s Secret Wars that Shuri began to feel the weight of the burden and ultimately decided to return the Black Panther mantle to T’Challa—who, by then, had regained his focus. Although it may have come as a shock that Shuri has taken on the mantle of Black Panther in the MCU, her accomplishments in the comics demonstrate that she is more than capable of fulfilling this role, suggesting she will likely continue to do so in the MCU for the foreseeable future.